Money Doesn’t Grow On Trees, But These Easy Side Jobs Can Help You Earn Some Extra Cash

Do you remember the saying money does not grow on trees? It's a reminder that working hard means you get to make more money. It's a tried and true adage, but in this day and age, working hard should also mean being smart in earning a living.

Nowadays, there are a lot of gigs that will make you extra money. Look around you, and there are so many possibilities. This article will tackle 25 of the easiest.

25 Easy Ways To Make Money

If the recent global crisis had any silver lining, it would be the creative ways people had developed to set up more passive income streams and start earning extra cash by doing odd jobs.

1. Tutoring

Over the years, hiring private tutors has become a widespread practice amongst households in the states. Parents pay good money to get their children the extra push required to perform well.

If you have a solid grasp of any subject, why not consider becoming a private tutor? You get good money for teaching kids. Plus, there are plenty of opportunities to find online tutoring jobs and help kids from the comfort of your home.

A requirement for tutoring is that you have deep knowledge regarding the subject you teach. It is an excellent way of earning some extra cash!

2. Freelancing

One of the easiest and most accessible ways to make extra money is by becoming a freelancer. If there is something you are good at, like content creation, graphic designing, animation, or any other technical skill, you would be able to find a market for yourself.

Especially with the rise in websites like Fiverr and Upwork, finding freelance work has never been easier. Over time, you may be able to turn this into your full-time job, as many of these freelance gigs pay more than your average minimum wage rates.

3. Blogging

Another way of setting up a passive income stream is to start your blog. You can do blogging in many ways!

If you are a travel enthusiast, you can start a blog documenting your travel and publishing it for the people on the internet to see. If you enjoy eating different cuisines, you can create a blog to review other dishes. The easiest way to get into blogging is to create a written blog targeted toward a specific niche. Targeting a specific niche makes it easier to engage an audience and get the boost you require.

However, starting a blog and getting it to make consistent monthly revenue takes a lot of work. So knowing what to focus on is very important. That's why something like a blog mastermind group is the best shortcut out there.

4. Online Surveys

Taking an online survey to earn some extra money is probably one of the easiest ways to make money. All you need for this is access to a computer, have stable internet, and be aware of a few survey websites.

There are a lot of websites that pay entrants to answer questions regarding different topics. However, taking surveys doesn't lead to enough money even to be considered a part-time job. Still, if you want to make easy cash in your spare time, why not give it a shot?

5. Babysitting

Babysitting has long been a traditional way of earning a few extra bucks. Most college students start working as babysitters in their free time and generate extra money.

However, babysitting is not an easy job and requires extra work. In addition, it requires you to have a certain level of patience and understanding.

6. Uber or Lyft

Got a car just sitting there at home taking up garage space? Why not start driving for services like Uber and Lyft to earn extra money?

Services like Uber are a great way of earning extra cash as most people are already commuting from one place to another. On your way to work, turn on the application that allows you to get in touch with people sharing the same route and pick them up. You'll be able to get to the place you wanted to, have some company along the way, and make a few extra bucks.

7. Affiliate Marketing

Over the last decade, affiliate marketing has helped make millions for people as it has become one of the most popular ways of working from home. All you need to do is help companies sell their products, and you get a cut every time you make a sale. It's an easy way to make $100 a day.

Affiliate marketing requires you to have a certain level of understanding of the business you have chosen to work for and know how the market works. Affiliate marketing requires you to put in a little more time and effort than some other jobs on this list, but it can start generating you a decent income if done right.

8. Testing Websites

There are a lot of websites that pay users to test newly designed applications or websites. They pay you for trying how well, or not so well, a website or application works. All you need to do is look for websites such as UserTesting.com, take a short test to ensure you know what you are doing, and you can start testing websites.

The minimal earnings are worth $10 for each 20-minute test. Plus, if you are an expert in the industry, you can get up to $120 an hour for having the client on a live interview and explaining how things work.

9. Renting Unused Property

If you have a spare room in your house that you do not use, consider renting it out and earning extra cash.

Websites like Airbnb allow you to enlist your unused property, partially or wholly, to be rented out by people looking for long or short-term stays. However, this requires a tiny bit of initial investment as you would need to take care of the cleaning and maintenance and furnish the place with essential commodities.

10. Mystery Shopper

Many businesses want to know how their staff performs and treats their customers, so they hire people to act as mystery shoppers and become the ear and eyes of the business.

If you are interested in working as a mystery shopper, you can apply online through IntelliShop and Sinclair Customer Metrics.

11. Delivery Rider

Many of us have worked as delivery riders at some point. Services like DoorDash or UberEats are always looking to hire individuals to work as their delivery riders, but they require you to have your vehicles.

However, if you work for a fast-food chain or a restaurant, they would be able to provide you with a car.

12. Writing Ebooks

Have you got confidence in your creative writing skills? Why not publish an ebook? With the introduction of the collaboration between Amazon and Kindle, many creative writers have found a new way of making money by publishing their ebooks on Kindle. If you have a story in mind, all you need to do is write up your book and let Amazon take care of the rest.

They will help you get your product across to customers looking for something to read, and if you make a sale, most of the money goes to you! Amazon keeps a 30% cut for working as the middleman during the transaction. However, the price of your book is entirely up to you to decide.

13. Selling Electronics

Got phones or other electronic devices you have moved on from, and you don't use them anymore? Why not sell them on websites like Craigslist? There is a demand for almost everything on websites like Craigslist. If you have an older model of a phone that you don't use anymore or even an old cassette player, why not try and post an ad online?

You might get lucky, and someone would be collecting those kinds of players. Some people have made significant sums this way because they were unaware of the worth of things they thought were trash. Once you get it, you may enjoy selling electronics online. Electronics are one of the great items to flip for profit to make good money.

14. Dog Walking

Dog walking is a popular way to make money, especially if you enjoy being around dogs. Platforms like Rover make finding dog walking gigs in your local area very easy.

You would be able to make some extra cash this way, but you will also enjoy the company of a lovely little ball of fur that wants nothing more than to go for a long walk and maybe chase after a squirrel.

15. Selling Gift Cards

You get a gift card that you can't or won't use. It would be a waste to toss the card in a drawer and forget all about it. Why not sell them?

Websites like eBay allow you to make your product listings and let people buy them off of you. The next time you see a gift card just lying around, get on the computer and get something out of it.

16. Rent Out Your Car

Do you have a car but don't drive it yourself? Rent it out! Services like Getaround or Turo allow you to rent out your vehicles to people looking for short-term car hire.

These services will enable you to rent out your car by the hour and provide you with security and guarantee that your vehicle will be well looked after when it is rented out.

17. Sign Up For TaskRabbit

There are quite a few people in the country who are too busy to take care of everyday tasks, such as buying groceries. These people like to outsource those jobs to someone looking to make a few extra bucks. That is where TaskRabbit comes in.

TaskRabbit allows you to get in touch with people looking for help doing regular everyday tasks and getting paid. You can help them out whenever you have time, whether you're looking for a consistent weekend job or have an hour here and there.

18. Create and Sell Your Goods

Websites like Etsy show the talent people around us have, and you can be one of those people. Etsy allows you to create your items and sell them to people who appreciate your vision and creativity. It can be anything from articles of clothing to handicrafts. If you want to explore your creative side a little more, Etsy is where you need to be.

19. Get Cashback When Shopping

When you shop online, there are opportunities to earn cashback with several different platforms like Swagbucks and Rakuten. It's pretty straightforward: you want to buy something online, buy it through an online platform that provides you with cashback, and get a certain percentage of your purchase refunded.

Usually, it's between 1-5% that you'll get added to your account. While it won't make you rich instantly, it's an excellent opportunity to earn money right now without much effort.

20. Customer Service Jobs

When you want to make money right now, customer service jobs can be a great way to do so. Customer service jobs are typically performed by phone, chat, or email. This type of work is often done from home, allowing you to create your schedule. Also, they are frequently entry-level positions, which means you need minimal experience in the field.

If being a customer service representative appeals to you, you can go on platforms like FlexJobs and Upwork to find plenty of gigs that will start making you money right away.

21. Sell Photos Online

You might have an eye for photography and think that there's no way you can make decent money. Think again! There are dozens of platforms where you can sell your photos online.

There are many ways to get your photos in front of potential clients. These include selling them online through sites like Shutterstock, 500 Pixels, or iStockPhoto, or selling them through a print-on-demand service like Snapfish.

22. Data Entry Jobs

Data entry jobs are perfect for those who want to make quick, easy money online. These jobs don't require any experience or qualifications, just a computer and internet connection.

You can work as many hours as you want and they won't interfere with your current job or studies. Plus, most companies pay with PayPal so that you can get paid immediately.

23. Bookkeeping

Bookkeeping is a great way to earn some extra money from home. It's great for people who enjoy numbers and have some accounting experience.

It's a job that you can do online, and you get to control the hours you work. You can also work from anywhere with an internet connection!

24. Transcription Jobs

Are you tired of a boss telling you when to go home? Do transcription on the side and determine your hours! This can be a little side hustle or a full-time gig if that's what you're into. Either way, you get to set your schedule and work from wherever.

Transcriptionists have plenty of opportunities to make money on the side or full-time, whether for social media posts, videos, audio files, or websites. This can be done on multiple platforms, but some of the most popular are Amazon Mechanical Turk and Upwork.

25. Sell Your Skills

Lastly, never underestimate yourself! Everyone has something they are good at, and that something can help you earn additional income. Think you can take amazing photographs? Why not sell your photos? Start making short movies and develop a following for yourself! Can you draw very well? Become a freelance artist and allow people to see the world through your canvas.

When it comes to making money through your skills, you are only limited by your imagination. So think outside the box, and we are sure you will supplement your income in no time.

Easy Ways To Make Money Right Now

Unfortunately, money still doesn't grow on trees. Still, you can plant the right seeds for your money to grow and bear the fruit of your labor. You need the right components to earn money the easiest way possible.

Start planting your seeds right away.

