11 Easy Ways To Save Money at The Movies – How Many Have You Tried?

It's easy to lie on the couch, turn on the television, and put on a flick. But there's something special about going to the movies. Not only does it feel like an event, you're surrounded by like-minded people that share a similar movie interest. While that may sound like a dream, the cost of taking in a movie at the theater is far from appealing these days. Here are 11 easy ways to save money at the movies to lessen the cost load.

1 – Catch a Movie Before 6 PM

The older I get, the more I like to watch a movie in the afternoon and then get home at a reasonable hour. With that train of thought comes some pretty hefty savings, too. Matinee movie showings are up to 50% less than nighttime tickets.

2 – Go to a Weekday Matinee

Tuesday is the least expensive day of the week to see a movie in the theater. Add in the perk of seeing one as a matinee, and it's an easy way to save some serious cash. Plus, if you're not a fan of crowded theaters, you'll love the amount of empty seats around you.

3 – See if Your Local Theater Has Dollar Days During The Summer

I loved doing this when my daughter was little. Many theaters offer summer dollar days as a perk to get families with younger children into the theater. The movies won't be new releases, but they will be popular with the kiddos.

4 – Buy Your Candy Somewhere Other Than The Theater

Santa may put you on the naughty list for this tip, but I always do it. Hit a dollar store before you go to the theater and stock up on boxed candy for the show. Of course, don't be obvious about it when you're walking in, so stick them in your purse or coat pocket.

5 – Sign Up for Loyalty Rewards

Many of the more prominent theater brands now offer loyalty programs that add up for freebies once a certain amount of points are collected by spending on tickets or concession snacks. These points can be used for free tickets and other theater goodies.

6 – Look For Senior Discounts

Before you hit the cinema, check to see if yours has a senior discount. Depending on the theater, discounts may start at 55 or 60 years of age and older. Usually, it's one day a week (and probably midweek), but taking advantage of the perk is ideal for seniors.

7 – Cash In Shopping App Rewards for Free Movie Tickets

If you use shopping discount apps like Ibotta or Shopkick, cash in your rewards for movie gift cards. If you already use the apps, it's a no-brainer way to score free movie viewings.

8 – Buy Your Ticket at The Box Office

Yes, purchasing movie tickets online is super convenient, but doing so comes with a per-ticket fee for convenience. You'll save a few bucks if you can wait until you get to the theater to buy tickets at the box office.

9 – Look for Theater Gift Card Savings at Club Warehouses

I enjoy warehouse shopping simply for the convenience and savings they provide. But if you've never thought about buying theater gift cards at one, and are already a club member, browse the gift card section the next time you're shopping and look for cinema gift cards at pretty decent savings. I've previously seen $50 gift cards for $40 and $100 cards for $80.

10 – Go to a Late-Run Theater

I'm a big fan of late-run theaters. Not only are the movies affordable, but the crowds are generally smaller, and you're still seeing a movie on the big screen. However, if you want to see a film in IMAX or 3D, you'll need to pay a premium price when it opens.

11 – Look for Online Group Deals

Another easy way to save money on theater tickets is by looking for online group deals. Websites like Groupon often offer a discount on theater gift cards or tickets. Of course, these deals come and go frequently, so keep checking back if you come up empty-handed.