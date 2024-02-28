This New Charging Method Represents a First for EV Buses in North America

The Puget Sound region of Washington will boldly try something with the charging structure for its double-decker buses that no one on the continent has done before – wireless charging. It's the latest example of how the role of electric vehicles and their innovative technology are expanding in society.

Wireless Charging

According to a report from Autoweek, Sound Transit will purchase up to 33 zero-emission Enviro500EV buses from manufacturer Alexander Dennis. Each bus will feature Pennsylvania-based company InductEV's inductive charging tech and a Voith Electrical Drive System to make wireless charging possible.

Using 300-kW inductive charging pads that engineers can build into road surfaces, these buses can get quick charges along their routes before returning to their bases to recharge with cables fully.

According to Autoweek, the Vice President of Alexander Dennis North America, Stephen Walsh, said of getting the charging pads in place, “The order was placed after we completed extensive route mapping exercises in conjunction with Sound Transit, using automotive-grade modeling to fully understand the operational requirements.”

These double-decker buses will follow the new Stride bus rapid transit (BRT) route, which Autoweek's report cites as connecting along the region's Interstate 405. The 300-kW inductive charging pads that builders can strategically sprinkle along the route look like baby-blue squares, as a photo from Autoweek's report shows.

While this technology may sound startling and brand new, this will not be Washington state's first rodeo with wireless charging technology. Wenatchee, Washington, debuted the technology in 2017. However, it's still a first for double-decker electric buses in North America.

According to Autoweek, InductEV touts wireless charging as a way for Puget Sound to maximize its use of renewable energy, “Daytime on-route wireless charging also enhances the use of renewable for electricity versus in-depot wired charging at night. Sound Transit will charge its buses on-route and in depots since nearly half of the electricity in the Puget Sound region comes from renewables.”

The Game Plan for Wireless Charging

InductEV has already installed 35 charging pads in roadways throughout Washington state. According to Autoweek's report, The company plans to install compatible tech for these charging pads in around 100 electric buses.

The plan is for there to eventually be enough charging pads that buses will no longer need depot-based charging infrastructure. According to InductEV, their technology “avoids wired, depot-oriented charging methods that consume considerable real estate and electric utility assets while allowing smooth, high-powered wireless charging interoperability for both double-decker and 60-foot articulated electric buses on BRT high-end commuter routes.”

With USPS expanding its fleet of electric vehicles and school districts in California upping their investments in electrified school buses, there's a lot of potential and need for more efficient (and effective) charging infrastructure. Especially when these vehicles have set routes, making it easier to calculate mileage and how much juice these vehicles will have to use to complete their deliveries and drop-offs. At least, this is true for states like Washington and California, where residents are embracing EV adoption.