Top 50 Best Ecchi Manga Of All Time

Hello dear readers, and welcome to my top 50 ecchi manga list! This list is a compilation of the best ecchi manga that are available on the internet.

The objective of this list is to provide you with a comprehensive overview of the genre and its many sub-genres. While not intending to be exhaustive, it includes some of the best ecchi manga available on the internet.

Have fun with this list, folks!

Ecchi Manga Basics

Ecchi manga is a genre of manga that use fan service and intimate themes in a lighthearted way.

This means that they make strong use of fan service and innuendos and intimate themes that are presented in a lighthearted, comedic, or playful way.

Many ecchi falls within comedy, so you'll see some of these series on my best comedy manga list. However, you also have series that delve more into these themes while others just offer a few fan service shots here or there.

Note: it's important to note that since ecchi manga is a genre of manga that can be classified as sexy or slightly erotic in nature (however, this type of manga is not as explicit as hentai, but it can still be quite steamy) thereby, some of these mangas on this list may contain sexual innuendos, suggestive content, and nudity.

That said, read on to check out some of the best works of this amazing genre!

1. Tenjho Tenge

Things to Know Details Title Tenjho Tenge Genre Supernatural, adventure, martial arts, Original Run 1997 – 2010

Tenjho Tenge is an underrated ecchi and action manga series written by the talented Oh! Great. It is one of his most extreme works, with immense amounts of violence, high-octane action, and more ecchi moments than most.

The story follows two high school students and childhood best friends, Souichiro Nagi and Bob Makihara, as they enter into a world of martial arts and betrayal.

If you are someone who enjoys fighting manga, Tenjho Tenge is sure to be right up your alley.

2. Watashi No Messiah-Sama

Things to Know Details Title Watashi No Messiah-Sama Genre Ecchi Original Run 2007 – 2008

Some of you may be wondering why I decided to enlist a manga like Watashi No Messiah-Sama here.

Well, It's because I think it is one of the better Ecchi Harem manga out there. The story is about Shinya, who seems like an okayish boy at first glance.

However, he soon meets a girl who calls herself the Messiah, and everything in his life changes from that moment onwards.

This girl will shape Shinya's life forever, and the story is a wholesome and entertaining one with bits of Ecchi and Romance added to it. I think you can read it and have a great time without much problem.

3. Rosario Vampire

Things to Know Details Title Rosario Vampire Genre Supernatural, harem, romantic comedy Original Run July 6, 2004 – September 22, 2007

Rosario Vampire is one of the best examples of an ecchi harem manga. It has a unique world where monsters like vampires, werewolves, and many more, exist.

The story follows Tsukune Aono, a human who enrolls in a school for monsters, and Moka Akashiya, a vampire who takes an interest in Tsukune at first because of his sweet blood.

As the stakes grow higher and the action and battles become more forefront in Rosario Vampire, things take a turn for the serious. However, Rosario Vampire doesn't forget its humorous ways, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

4. Monster Musume

Things to Know Details Title Monster Musume Genre Romantic comedy, harem, comedy fantasy Original Run 19 March 2012 – present

Monster Musume is one of the best ecchi harem manga out there right now. It is unique because it has a harem of monster girls instead of human girls like most harem series. The series is funny, but it also gets serious at times.

In regards to the ecchi moments in Monster Musume, they are tasteful, and they are thoughtfully added throughout the chapters.

5. Triage X

Things to Know Details Title Triage X Genre Ecchi Original Run April 9, 2009 – present

Triage X is a manga series written by Shoji Sato and illustrated by Daisuke Satou. The series began serialization in the manga magazine Monthly Young Ace in 2010.

Set in a hospital called Mochizuki General Hospital, the story follows a team of nurses who are highly trained (and well-endowed) as they fight off zombies and other monsters that have infiltrated the hospital.

The series is heavily laden with fan service, but it also has an interesting story that will keep you wanting more.

6. Defense Devil

Things to Know Details Title Defense Devil Genre Ecchi Original Run April 8, 2009 – June 8, 2011,

Defense Devil is a manga about Mephisto Bart Kucabara, a demon lawyer who needs to collect dark matter to return to the demon world.

In order to save those destined for hell, he uses his knowledge of the law and his creative tactics to defeat his opponents. The manga has a humorous and creative take on the devil setting that fans of the genre will enjoy.

7. GetBackers

Things to Know Details Title GetBackers Genre Supernatural, action, comedy Original Run April 7, 1999 – March 7, 2007

GetBackers is a manga series that was started back in 1999 by Kibayashi Shin and was illustrated by Ayamine Rando.

The series is about two boys who have magical powers of electricity and illusion, respectively. The manga is ecchi but has a unique narrative that can entertain all of us.

8. Freezing: First Chronicle

Things to Know Details Title Freezing: First Chronicle Genre Science fiction, action Original Run January 27, 2007 – November 30, 2018

The next impressive work includes Freezing: First Chronicle. It is a manga series that started back in 2011.

The plotline is set in a world where aliens have invaded, and in order to save humanity, we are supposed to fight against them using Freezing.

Freezing is the power that makes the opponent immobile, and this power can only be activated with the help of a male and female being Limiter and Pandora, respectively. When Kazuya Aoi joins a school for this purpose, he meets Satellizer el Bridget who doesn't seem to have a limiter despite being the strongest Pandora.

9. My Dress Up Darling

Things to Know Details Title My Dress-Up Darling Genre Slice of life, a romantic comedy Original Run January 19, 2018 – present

My Dress Up Darling is a manga series that has ecchi themes. This means there are scenes with sexual content, but they are not explicit and are done in a tasteful way.

The series also has comedic and heart-warming moments, as well as a perfect balance between the two. My Dress Up Darling follows two main characters, Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojou, and their budding romance.

10. Hetakoi

Things to Know Details Title Hetakoi Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance, Ecchi Original Run Oct 19, 2007, to Apr 19, 2012

Hetakoi is a manga written and illustrated by Nakano Junko. It started serialization in 2007 in the seinen manga magazine Weekly Young Sunday. The story follows Shizuka, a high school student who joins the hot springs club and meets the girl he saw naked earlier.

11. Ai Kora

Things to Know Details Title Ai Kora Genre Comedy, drama, romance, ecchi Original Run Jul 6, 2005, to Feb 6, 2008

Ai Kora is a manga series that was started back in 2005 by author Hiroaki Igarashi. The story follows Maeda Hachibei, a boy who loves the distinct physical features of women instead of their entire selves.

At the age of puberty, when hormones are raging and lust takes over, Maeda finds himself attending a school where beautiful girls surround him.

However, being able to keep your rationality in such a situation can be a tough task, to say the least.

12. Koisome Momiji

Things to Know Details Title Koisome Momiji Genre Romance, ecchi Original Run May 7, 2012, to Nov 19, 2012

Koisome Momiji is a 4 volume manga series that started back in 2012. The author, Sakamoto Tsugirou, and illustrator, Miura Tadahiro, teamed up to create this manga filled with bits of Ecchi and comedy added frequently. If you're into your calming stuff, then you shouldn't sleep on Koisome Momiji.

13. Video Girl Ai

Things to Know Details Title Video Girl Ai Genre Science fiction, romantic comedy Original Run December 4, 1989 – April 20, 1992

Video Girl Ai is a manga written and illustrated by Katsura Masakazu. The story follows Youta Moteuchi, who is considered dateless because of his bland personality and the fact that his crush loves his friend Takashi instead.

However, things take a turn for the better when he visits a video shop and meets Mari, a girl who appears on one of the tapes.

Moreover, though Video Girl Ai starts off with a seemingly different premise than most harem manga, the content is still worth reading. Katsura Masakazu's illustrations and storytelling will keep you engaged until the very end.

14. Shokugeki No Soma

Things to Know Details Title Shokugeki no soma Genre Slice of life, comedy, cooking Original Run November 26, 2012 – August 29, 2019

Shokugeki No Soma is a beautifully composed manga series that started back in 2012.

It is written by Tsukuda Yuuto and Morisaki Yuki and illustrated by Saeki Shun. The story talks about Souma Yukihara, who learned cooking while being next to his father. However, his father went ahead and had him face a challenge by asking him to be admitted to Tootsuki Culinary Academy, which is known as the most brutal culinary school in Japan.

15. No Game, No Life

Things to Know Details Title No Game No Life Genre Science fiction, fantasy, isekai Original Run January 27, 2013 – present

No Game No Life is a currently-publishing manga series that started back in 2012. The series follows the story of two siblings, Sora and Shiro, who are genius gamers.

One day, they are challenged to a game by Tet, an otherworldly being, and they end up winning. From then on, they are transported to a world where all disputes are settled through games.

16. Highschool Of The Dead

Things to Know Details Title Highschool of the Dead Genre Supernatural thriller, horror, action Original Run September 2006 – May 2013

The story of Highschool Of The Dead is about a group of high school students that are forced to fight zombies.

The manga was written by the late Satou Daisuke, who was known within the community as an incredible author. Although we might not be able to witness the true ending of this series, the admiration for this manga will always be in our hearts.

If you don't know why I am saying this, then just go ahead and read it- you will come back and claim the same.

17. Voynich Hotel

Things to Know Details Title Voynich Hotel Genre Comedy, horror, ecchi Original Run Oct 17, 2006, to Mar 17, 2015

The manga Voynich Hotel is a horror manga that will give you a chilling experience while reading it. The story talks about Taizhou Kuzuki, who decides to go to the mysterious Voynich Hotel to cure his past.

When he arrives in this hotel with haunting maids and a lethal chef, he realizes that things are much creepier than he had expected. Moreover, it's not just the hotel; the island, in general, has a lot of weird stuff going on with other people.

18. Shijou Saikyou No Deshi Kenichi

Things to Know Details Title Shijou Saikyou No Deshi Kenichi Genre Comedy, action Original Run Oct 7, 2006, to Sep 30, 2007

Shijou Saikyou No Deshi Kenichi, also known as The Strongest Disciple Kenichi, is a manga that has been serialized in Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine since 2009.

The story follows the life of a young martial artist named Kenichi Shirahama and his journey to becoming stronger. When he joins the Judo Club in high school, he is bullied and treated as an outsider.

However, when he transfers to a new school and meets Miu Fuuriniji, he is introduced to a special dojo where the masters take him on as their disciple. This begins his journey to becoming the mightiest disciple in history!

19. Gantz

Things to Know Details Title Gantz Genre Psychological horror, psychological thriller, science fiction, action Original Run June 29, 2000 – June 20, 2013

Gantz is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiroya Oku. The series tells the story of a young Tokyo man who is killed in a subway accident and revived in a parallel world along with others who have also died.

He is then tasked by an alien race known as the “Game Master” to kill or capture aliens living on Earth.

Gantz has been adapted into an anime series by Gonzo that aired from 2004 to 2006, followed by an OVA series released in 2007. With its entrancing plotline, this manga is definitely worth a read.

20. Saor No Otoshimono

Things to Know Details Title Saor No Otoshimono Genre Harem, comedy, fantasy Original Run March 26, 2007 – January 26, 2014

Sora No Otoshimono is a manga about the dark side of alien discovery and their interactions with humans. While it contains its fair share of ecchi moments, they are well-blended into the overall story.

That said, the manga does take some unexpected turns that make it worth reading. If you haven't read this manga yet, I highly recommend that you do so right now!

21. GTO

Things to Know Details Title GTO Genre Comedy, action, Yanki Original Run January 8, 1997 – February 13, 2002

GTO, which is short for Great Teacher Onizuka, is a manga that was written and illustrated by Fujisawa Tohru.

The series tells the story of a former gangster named Eikichi Onizuka who decides to become a high school teacher in order to marry a beautiful young woman. The series is considered one of the best manga of all time and has been credited with defining Japanese culture.

Moreover, GTO is also known for its entertaining storylines and life lessons that it teaches its readers. If you are looking for an amazing manga that will change your life, then GTO is definitely the series for you.

22. Mahou Tsukai Kurohime

Things to Know Details Title Mahou Tsukai Kurohime Genre Supernatural, romantic comedy Original Run 2000 – 2011

Mahou Tsukai Kurohime is an 18-volume manga series that started back in 2000. It is written and illustrated by Katakura Masanori, who is a well-known manga artist in Japan. The story is set in a world where magicians can summon strong monsters. When a witch became super strong, she challenged the Gods and got a curse for it.

23. Eden No Ori

Things to Know Details Title Eden No Ori Genre Mystery, survival, crime Original Run November 26, 2008 – January 23, 2013

The next on the list is Eden No Ori. It is a 21-volume manga series that started back in 2008. The series follows the story of a group of people who are trying to survive on an island that is inhabited by extinct animal species.

The manga is a fascinating one based on the fact that it talks about extinct animal species and human survival.

The group has to survive with all these monsters moving now and then. You will have a great time reading this manga based on the fact that it deals with survival and extinct animals.

24. Sankarea

Things to Know Details Title Sankarea Genre Zombie, romantic comedy Original Run December 9, 2009 – September 9, 2014

Sankarea is a manga series that started in 2009 and is currently 11 volumes long. The story follows Chihiro Furuya, a scientist who has lost his cat and become interested in zombies.

When he was preparing an elixir for zombies, he met Rea Sanka, a rich girl who became his motivation to keep going. As the two spend more time together, they fall in love, but their relationship is complicated by the fact that Rea wants to become a zombie! Imagine that.

25. Trinity Seven: 7-Nin No Mashotsukai

Things to Know Details Title Trinity Seven: 7 – nin no Masho Tsukai Genre Urban fantasy, harem, romantic comedy Original Run December 9, 2010 – present

Trinity Seven: 7-Nin No Mashotsukai is a manga that contains many different genres such as fantasy, drama, humor, and Ecchi. However, it also has a harem element to it that makes the series even more interesting.

The story follows Kasuga Arata, who was living a normal life until one day the black sun appeared. This was followed by an appearance from a magician, which caused him to enroll in the Royal Biblia Academy, where he meets the Trinity Seven.

26. Dance In The Vampire Bund

Things to Know Details Title Dance in the Vampire Bund Genre Psychological horror, action, dark fantasy Original Run December 5, 2005 – September 5, 2012

Dance in the Vampire Bund is an engaging manga series written by Nozomu Tamaki. The series tells the story of Mina Tepes, a vampire who has lived for 1000 years and has decided to use her wealth and power to change the world for the better.

Mina pays off all of Japan's national debt, in return gaining a place where she and other vampires can live openly.

However, when news of vampires spreads, terrorists attempt to kill Mina. Though the premise may not seem particularly groundbreaking, Dance in the Vampire Bund is an interesting manga series worth considering.

27. Bloody Monday

Things to Know Details Title Bloody Monday Genre Suspense Original Run March 28, 2007 – April 15, 2009

Bloody Monday is a manga about Fujimaru Takagi, a genius hacker who the FBI asks to help them with a case.

The case turns out to be much more complicated than he anticipated and he soon becomes embroiled in a deadly virus that threatens to wipe out the world. This intense manga is full of twists and turns and will keep you guessing until the very end.

28. Ubel Blatt

Things to Know Details Title Ubel Blatt Genre Dark fantasy Original Run December 3, 2004 – March 25, 2019

Ubel Blatt is a 23-volume manga series that started back in 2004. The story follows the four survivors of a battalion that was sent for war, but those behind them did not cover the first four who lost their lives.

Years later, the first four appeared out of nowhere, along with some incredible strength! Ubel Blatt, with its amazing twist and turns, is surely worth a read.

29. Nazo No Kanojo X

Things to Know Details Title Nazo No Kanojo X Genre Romantic comedy Original Run March 25, 2006 – September 25, 2014

Nazo no Kanojo X, or Mysterious Girlfriend X, is a story about Akira Tsubaki and Urabe, a transfer student.

When Akira Tsubaki gets sick from tasting Urabe's love drool, the two of them share drool in order to avoid any further problems. The story is actually a lot more entertaining than the plot point suggests!

30. Nana To Kaoru

Things to Know Details Title Nana & Kaoru Genre Romantic comedy, erotic romance Original Run January 4, 2008 – August 12, 2016

Nana to Kaoru is a manga series that started back in 2008. The story follows the life of Kaoru Sugimura and his childhood friend Nana.

While Kaoru is a pervert whose fetish is erotic knots, Nana is a studious girl who always ends up the best. This contrasting attitude is what created the difference between them over these years.

The two of them struggle to deal with their mutual desires, eventually leading to some very interesting situations.

31. Midori No Hibi

Things to Know Details Title Midori Days Genre Romantic comedy Original Run September 18, 2002 – July 21, 2004

Midori No Hibi is a manga series that started in 2002. The story follows the super-strong Seiji Sawamura, who is known for his fighting prowess and unbeatable strong hand. However, in reality, he is a kind-hearted man who wants a girlfriend.

Soon things turn for the great for him when BAM! A girl named Midori shows up and claims that she has always had a crush on Sawamura.

32. Ichigo 100%

Things to Know Details Title Ichigo 100% Genre Romantic comedy, Harem Original Run March 4, 2002 – August 1, 2005

Ichigo 100% is a manga that can give you a new outlook on the ecchi genre. While it does have some of the typical tropes and elements of an ecchi series, it also has a lot of heart and well-developed characters.

The story follows Junpei Manaka as he tries to find the girl of his dreams. Along the way, he not only has to overcome obstacles in his own life but also in the lives of those around him.

This 19-volume manga series started back in 2002 and is definitely worth reading if you want to explore the best ecchi harem manga out there.

33. Medaka Box

Things to Know Details Title Medaka Box Genre Supernatural, action, comedy Original Run May 11, 2009 – April 27, 2013

Medaka Box is a manga written by NISIO ISIN and illustrated by Akatsuki Akira. The series follows Kurokami Medaka, who becomes the student council president with her concept of Medaka Box, which allows people to bring their problems to the student council for help.

The manga is a 22-volume series that started back in 2009 and is still ongoing.

34. Half & Half

Things to Know Details Title Half & Half Genre Supernatural, ecchi, romance, shounen, drama Original Run Sep 7, 2012, to May 9, 2015

Intriguing and unique are the two words that will pop up in your mind after reading the synopsis of Half & Half. It is a manga about two people, Shinichi Nagakawa and Yuuki Sanada, who died in an unfortunate incident.

They are gifted with a second chance to live together for seven days. However, after these seven days, one of them will be dying forever!

Just give it a try, my friend, and you'll see that this manga is one of the brighter ecchi manga you'll find!

35. GE: Good Ending

Things to Know Details Title GE – Good Ending Genre Ecchi Original Run August 19, 2009 – January 9, 2013

GE: Good Ending is a manga that tells the story of Seiji Utsumi, a high school student who falls for the captain of the tennis club, Shou Iketani.

However, he never gets the courage to express his love to her. His life takes a turn for the better when he meets Yuki, one of the tennis club members who decide to help Seiji confess and express his feelings.

In this situation, Seiji starts to realize that his life and emotions need to be taken care of, along with Yuki and Shou. How will his love life take a turn that will lead to his good ending? This manga is a love story that will melt your heart at its core.

36. Air Gear

Things to Know Details Title Air Gear Genre Sports, action Original Run November 6, 2002 – May 23, 2012

Air Gear is a manga series that tells the story of Itsuki Minami, a young man who has everything going for him on the east side of town.

However, when he gets engaged to a lethal gangster, he will lose it all and have to fight his way back up. Honestly, this is an exciting manga series that is full of action and ecchi content. It is written and illustrated by Oh! Great.

37. Tsugumomo

Things to Know Details Title Tsugumomo Genre Supernatural, harem, romantic comedy Original Run November 20, 2007 – present

Well, Tsugumomo is a manga written and illustrated by Hamada Yoshikadu. The series tells the story of Kazuya Kagami, who, after returning to his hometown, gets involved with multiple beautiful girls in his daily life.

It is a typical harem manga that needs all your harem love. If you are into that ideology, then give this manga a try.

38. Chobits

Things to Know Details Title Chobits Genre Science fiction, romantic comedy Original Run September 2000 – October 2002

Chobits is an 8-volume manga series written and illustrated by CLAMP. The series started back in 2000 and followed the story of a self-learning robot called Chobits. The manga uses its sci-fi narrative to create an interesting and captivating story.

39. Love Hina

Things to Know Details Title Love Hina Genre Slice of life, harem, romantic comedy Original Run October 21, 1998 – October 31, 2001

Moving on, Love Hina is a manga series that started back in 1998. The series is written and illustrated by Ken Akamatsu, and it is published in English by Kodansha Comics.

The series is a 14-volume manga series that has a diverse story and a great cast. Love Hina is known for its ecchi content, which goes very far.

40. Sakurasou No Pet Na Kanojo

Things to Know Details Title Sakurasou No Pet Na Kanojo Genre Romantic comedy Original Run January 10, 2010 – March 8, 2014

Sakurasou No Pet Na Kanojo is a manga series about the beautiful relationship between Sorata Kanda and Shiina Mashiro.

The story follows Sorata Kanda, a high school student who is kicked out of his dormitory for keeping a stray cat and moves into the Sakurasou Dormitory.

Sorata's life changes when he meets Mashiro Shiina, a girl who is deemed to be a genius painter but has social issues and can't take care of herself.

Moreover, Pet Girl Of Sakurasou is a simple love story at first, but the way Kamoshida Hajime places romance and other aspects in his narrative make it incredible.

41. Kodomo No Jikan

Things to Know Details Title Kodomo no Jikan Genre Comedy, Romance Original Run May 22, 2005 – April 22, 2013

Kodomo No Jikan is a manga written and illustrated by Watashiya Kaworu. The story follows Aoki Daisuke, a teacher who has to deal with Rin Kokonoe, one of his students, who is madly in love with him and claims to be his girlfriend.

Rin's antics can often lead to comedic situations, and Aoki must find ways to keep her from getting too close. The manga is full of humor and hijinks, making it an enjoyable read for fans of ecchi harem manga.

42. To LOVE-Ru Darkness

Things to Know Details Title To Love Ru Darkness Genre Science fiction, harem, romantic comedy Original Run April 24, 2006 – August 31, 2009

To LOVE-Ru Darkness is an 18-volume manga series that started back in 2006. It is written by Hasemi Saki and illustrated by Yabuki Kentarou.

The series is known within the anime and manga community as one of the most entertaining ecchi series offered by the medium. If you haven't read To Love Ru yet, just give it one try. You would be shocked at how good it is.

43. Hammer Session!

Things to Know Details Title Hammer Session! Genre Action, comedy, ecchi Original Run November 15, 2006 – January 8, 2009

Hammer Session! is an intriguing narrative about two prisoners who manage to escape from prison. After his escape, Yuu becomes a teacher due to some mistake, and his life changes forever.

In fact, imagine what happens when prisoners hit the schools. And is a teacher worth that? This manga dives into schools and ecchi with its interesting plot points.

44. Suzuka

Things to Know Details Title Suzuka Genre Romantic comedy Original Run 3 March 2004 – 21 September 2007

Suzuka is a manga series that started in 2004 and ended in 2009. The story follows the life of Yamato Akitsuki and his journey to pursue his love interest Suzuka. While the content may be simple, the author's presentation makes it a very enjoyable read.

45. Kimi No Iru Machi

Things to Know Details Title Kimi no Iru Machi Genre Drama, Romance Original Run May 28, 2008 – February 12, 2014

Kimi No Iru Machi is a manga about the developing relationship between two people. Haruto Kirishima is living in a small town and enjoying life when Eba Yuzuki, an old friend of his, suddenly shows up on his doorstep.

She has given up on her city lifestyle and decided to move in with him. As they spend more time together, their feelings for each other start to grow. However, things are not always easy, and they must face the challenges of their relationship head-on.

46. Nana To Kaoru: Black Label

Things to Know Details Title Nana To Karou: Black Label Genre Romance, erotic Original Run 2010 to April 04, 2014

Nana to Kaoru: Black Label is a spin-off manga of the popular Nana to Kaoru manga (enlisted above). The story continues from the parent manga, but here Nana is a normal girl in the last year of high school.

With his Childhood friend and some questionable toys, she is going to dive deeper into the realm of erotic activities.

This manga is for anyone who enjoys ecchi to the fullest degree. Nothing more, nothing less. Just pure culture.

47. Mahou Sensei Negima!

Things to Know Details Title Mahou Sensei Negima! Genre Harem, adventure, fantasy Original Run February 26, 2003 – March 14, 2012

Negima! is one of the most well-known ecchi harem manga. The story follows a young wizard named Negi Springfield who is sent to Japan to teach English at a girl's school. However, things quickly get messy as Negi finds himself surrounded by beautiful girls who are all interested in him. If you're looking for a light and relaxing manga to read, Negima! is a great choice.

48. Nozoki Ana

Things to Know Details Title Nozoki Ana Genre Erotic Romance Original Run January 23, 2009 – February 1, 2013

Nozoki Ana is a great manga if you're looking for an ecchi harem manga that explores different mental aspects of relationships.

The story follows Tatsuhiko Kido, who accidentally sees his neighbor while she's changing and gets blackmailed into being in a ‘peer-to-peer' relationship with her. However, as the relationship continues, both Kido and his neighbor start to experience different emotions like guilt, regret, and love.

49. Ranma ½

Things to Know Details Title Ranma ½ Genre Romantic comedy, adventure, martial arts Original Run August 19, 1987 – March 6, 1996

Ranma ½ is a manga series that started back in 1987. The series talks about Soun Tendou, who runs a martial arts academy with his three daughters. However, he reveals that one of his daughters is supposed to marry Ranma, a well-known martial artist, for the sake of continuing the legacy.

Moreover, Ranma is a man who transforms into a girl when water touches him. This creates many humorous situations throughout the series.

50. Sun-Ken Rock

Things to Know Details Title Sun-Ken Rock Genre Gangster, martial arts Original Run April 24, 2006 – February 22, 2016

Sun-Ken Rock is a manga series that started back in 2006. The series follows the life of Ken, an orphaned delinquent who becomes the most powerful fighter in his school. However, he refuses to fight for no reason and instead uses his strength to protect those he cares about.

The manga is written and illustrated by Boichi and has been published in English by VIZ Media.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you are new to reading ecchi manga or are simply looking for some fresh titles to add to your collection, I hope you'll find the suggestions I've compiled here to be both informative and entertaining. Enjoy yourself!

