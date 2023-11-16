Economic Hardships Strain Sleep Patterns Around The World

Nearly one-third of people lie awake at night due to growing financial pressures. They struggle to get a good night's sleep, their mind racing, wondering what to do next. Sleep is replaced with restlessness, anxiety, and worry when there are bills to be paid from a rapidly dwindling bank account.

Getting quality rest can feel impossible, as people fret about making ends meet.

External stressors can significantly impact sleep patterns, from economic instability to work-related concerns and mental health issues. The current economic climate, characterized by job insecurity, financial strain, and rising living costs, is contributing to the growing epidemic of sleep deprivation.

Financial Hardships People Face in 2023

The United States, Mexico, and India top the stress list with the highest levels of financial tension.

Several things factor into the financial worries of people around the world.

Primary offenders for not getting enough sleep include rising living costs, job insecurity, and mounting debt, along with war, inflation, and significant technological changes with artificial intelligence.

Rising Costs Of Daily Expenses

Sixty-two percent of participants in a Gallup Survey cited rising prices as their most significant cause of financial hardships. As inflation increases, so do the costs of everyday necessities like housing, utilities, and food. For those struggling to make ends meet, this can be a significant source of stress and lost sleep.

Changes In The Job Security Landscape

In addition to rising costs and inflation, 52% of people are concerned about how current economic instability will affect their jobs. Worries about being let go, the inability to retire when they want, or taking on extra work to make ends meet can all contribute to sleepless nights.

Ballooning Personal Debt

Adding more fuel to the fire, personal debt continues to grow at an alarming rate. Experian data shows credit card and personal loan debt have reached record highs in 2023. The average total non-mortgage debt varies significantly depending on an individual's credit score and generation, ranging from $7,000 to $30,000. This financial burden can lead to feelings of hopelessness and an inability to see a way out, contributing to sleepless nights filled with worry.

The Link Between Stress and Sleep

When the body is under stress, the brain releases cortisol, the hormone responsible for the fight-or-flight response. In small doses, cortisol can be beneficial in helping people respond to stressful situations. However, chronic stress and elevated cortisol levels can disrupt the body's natural sleep cycle and lead to insomnia.

This vicious cycle of worry leading to poor sleep, which then causes more worrying, can have severe implications for both physical and mental health.

On the psychological side, a 2023 literature review found that individuals with higher levels of financial stress were more likely to experience depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders. These findings were most profound for those who were unmarried, unemployed, working for a lower income, and renting their housing.

Coping with Financial Worries

Lack of good sleep can perpetuate many underlying health issues — physical and psychological. Plus, it significantly affects productivity, concentration, and decision-making, all critical aspects of managing one's financial well-being.

Business owners, privy to sleep deprivation from financial pressures, offer their top recommendations:

Sleep Tools to Soothe The Worries

Business owner Olu Ojo of Savvy Olu shares his experience with financial stress. “Between striving to make my business profitable, which led to maxing out my credit cards, and grappling with student loans from pursuing a Master's degree, sleep felt like a luxury I couldn't afford… These financial burdens weighed heavily, exacerbating my pre-existing sleep apnea and inducing regular migraines.”

Olu found white noise as a solace to help his brain turn off at night and let him finally sleep.

Another tool that business owner Harman Awal swears by is a weighted blanket. She notes that it keeps her from jumping out of bed in the early morning to catch up on work.

Keeping work and screens out of the bedroom and having a relaxing bedtime routine can also be beneficial. When it's finally time to shut off the lights, Riley Adams of Young and Invested recommends being aware of the room temperature in the bedroom. Keeping the room between 60 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit is best.

Encourage Healthy Habits

Regular exercise is essential for good physical and mental health, but it also has a direct impact on sleep. Exercise helps regulate cortisol levels and can improve sleep quality. Healthy eating habits, reducing caffeine intake, and avoiding alcohol before bed are other ways to promote better sleep.

Additionally, feel free to ask for help when managing financial stress. Seeking support from a therapist or financial advisor or talking to friends and family can provide much-needed relief and allow for better sleep.

Break The Cycle With Mindfulness

Mike Ferguson at Stock Market Guides admits to losing much sleep due to financial worries. “It turns into a snowball effect for me. I worry about something related to my job or finances, and then I notice I'm not falling asleep, which ends up leading to worries that if I don't get enough sleep, I might not perform well at work the next day, which leads back to concerns about my finances. It can be a vicious cycle.”

“I've improved my response to these situations by using mindfulness and being present. I detach from the thoughts and watch them as they come up, then let them go and hold awareness of how my body feels in the moment as I lie there in bed. I accept I might not get good sleep, but instead of going down the rabbit hole with each thought, I consciously focus on the sensations in my body. The end result is typically either that I fall asleep faster or otherwise that I am at peace with not getting much sleep that night.”

Start Each Day on the Right Foot

While no tool will magically erase debt or give a raise, sleep deprivation exacerbates an already dire situation. Focusing on better quality sleep can help people to persevere and tackle each day with clarity, making it easier to manage financial issues productively.

