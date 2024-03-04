Brewing Change: The Economic Shift From Cafes to Kitchen Counters

Nearly one-third of Americans have already cut back on buying their morning coffee at coffee houses and cafes, and according to a poll conducted by Clever, an additional 31% plan to do so in the coming months.

The American coffee market is worth $11 billion and is expected to grow another 3% in the next five years. However, while profits continue to grow, the poll shows that this is most likely due to rising prices rather than increasing consumerism.

Coffee consumption is increasing, but Americans are buying fewer coffee drinks as the cost of lattes and cappuccinos rises. People are returning to their coffee pots, and the results are deliciously eye-opening.

Access May Be More Important Than Buying

Many believe access to coffee shops and cafes is a top 10 quality-of-life factor, particularly when relocating. After all, who wants to drive for miles for a single cafe latte with a shot of caramel? Having a coffee shop nearby is a real consideration for many, even though they may visit those shops less often.

Coffee Shops at Every Turn, but at What Price?

The average American city has 12.6 coffee shops per 100,000 residents, with Houston, Texas, having the fewest at just 4.9 and Portland, Oregon, having the most at 27.8.

With the price of a cappuccino ranging from $4.04 in Portland to a whopping $6.37 in Houston, people are realizing that, while avoiding coffee shops may not save them enough to put a down payment on a house, it will undoubtedly contribute to an electric or water bill.

The poll calculator shows that, for a Bostonian with a $50,000 annual salary, buying a beverage five days a week on their way to work will add up to 2.40% of their salary. Indulging in a cup of coffee at this rate would total $1,198.60 yearly, a big chunk of change for people struggling in this tough economy.

Alec Sills-Trausch of Explore With Alec says, “Coffee is now three, four, or five dollars for a cup, and at the grocery store, I can buy a large bag of coffee grounds that will last me weeks or a month for only $15. Plus, I don't have to leave home, and if I want more coffee, it's right there at no cost.”

Coffee Returns to the Home Kitchen

Making coffee at home is becoming a more affordable option for many, and some might even be willing to make the treats they enjoy with their drinks at home, too. After all, nothing beats the smell of freshly baked cinnamon rolls accompanying your morning brew, and baking at home is often more cost-effective than repeatedly buying a single snack at a coffee shop.

Not surprisingly, searches for the term “coffee recipe” spiked in 2020 as people began working from home in droves. And, according to Google Trends, searches for this term spike every year around Christmas and New Year's. However, recent trend information shows a spike even after the holidays are over. Making coffee at home seems to be an idea that is picking up steam.

The Coffee Drinks Americans Love To Make at Home

According to a study by Drive Research, the shot-flavored latte is the most-ordered coffee drink in the U.S., accounting for 38% of all coffee orders. So, it should be no surprise that latte recipes are also the most searched term for coffee drinks, according to Google Trends. While most people still prefer to buy their lattes at Starbucks, Dunkin', or Peet's, making them at home is gradually becoming the more affordable option.

Exotic Flavors at Home

According to Google Trends, Dalgona coffee searches, which peaked in 2020, are still recipes people search for, particularly in Hawaii, Alaska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, and Maine. There's clearly an interest in homemade coffee drinks harder to find in coffee shops. After all, if you make coffee at home, why not try some exciting flavors to keep things interesting?

Avoiding Lines, Crowds, and Drive-Thrus

When you're running late for work, and all you want is a cup of coffee, the last thing you have time for is a long line at the coffee shop. Making coffee at home can sidestep all of that.

Chantelle Kincy of Flannels Or FlipFlops says, “I have anxiety. When I go to a coffee shop, I get overwhelmed by all the choices and secret words. I panic and end up ordering something without even knowing if I will like it or not. When I make it at home, I can make it just how I like it with no stress.”

The Final Cup

Making coffee at home is far more affordable than buying it at a coffee shop. While most people continue to frequent coffee shops and enjoy that particular quality of life, many now brew their morning java at home instead to save time, money, and stress.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.