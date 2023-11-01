Ecotourism vs Overtourism

Ecotourism, a term that has gained significant traction in recent years, is far more than just a buzzword. It represents a shift in how we explore and appreciate the world. This vacation style is more than just seeing the famous sites and being part of the masses that contribute to overtourism—it provides a deeper connection to the place you're visiting. What exactly is ecotourism, and why should we care?

In 2022, the global ecotourism market was valued at $195.9 billion USD and is expected to reach $656.19 billion USD within ten years. While consumers are researching this type of travel more often, some governments also incentivize their tourist industries to encourage ecotourism, benefitting the environment and their economy.

You may have noticed little changes in recent years. Some booking sites, for example, include a sustainability rating—this is all part of the tourist industry striving to become more responsible and part of the solution rather than the problem. This, in turn, encourages the organizations they promote to follow suit. However, that only encompasses one small element of what ecotourism is.

The Essentials of Ecotourism

Ecotourism, in essence, promotes responsible travel to destinations with a dual focus on environmental conservation, education, and the welfare of local communities. It includes responsible, sustainable, and community tourism. To achieve this, visitors and organizations must put themselves in the mindset of being guardians of fragile ecosystems. This principle drives efforts to minimize the environmental impact of tourism activities, containing practices like reducing waste, conserving energy, and protecting biodiversity.

Simultaneously, ecotourism is a powerful force for local communities, ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach the people who call these pristine destinations home. It fosters community involvement in decision-making, creates employment opportunities, and supports local enterprises. Through these principles, ecotourism aims to be a catalyst for both environmental protection and community empowerment.

Education

Another vital facet of ecotourism is education and interpretation. Beyond offering picturesque landscapes, ecotourism endeavors to enlighten travelers. It seeks to educate them about the intricate web of life in these natural havens and the importance of conserving it. Education programs allow visitors to understand the significance of the ecosystems they encounter, nurturing a deep appreciation and responsibility.

Ultimately, ecotourism's principles extend beyond the thrill of adventure; they encompass a commitment to preserving our planet's irreplaceable natural and cultural treasures while enriching the lives of those who explore them. The result is a holiday with more meaning than your standard “sipping cocktails by the pool” getaway.

Case Studies in Success

The concept of ecotourism can be traced back to the 1980s when more people started showing an interest in traveling to learn about different environments without impacting them in the same way as traditional tourism. In 1982, the term was officially added to the Oxford Dictionary. We've had over forty years to study the success of some of these programs.

Turtle conservation in Hawaii has managed to incorporate ecotourism into its programs. These efforts not only teach participants about issues surrounding endangered marine life but also provide employment for local communities and save the turtles at the same time. In the 1970s, the Hawaiian green turtle population had diminished to only 67 nesting females annually. Today, with the help of ecotourism, those numbers are over 800 per year.

Sibu Szymanowska, co-founder of The Hybrid Tours, says that ecotourism initiatives have greatly helped gorilla conservation efforts in Uganda. “It started as a proposal to increase conservation efforts in the 1990s. There were less than 300 silverback mountain gorillas left in the world. It's now 2023, and there are almost 1,100 gorillas now. Although this might seem slow, their reproduction rate is much slower than humans, and this is actually a huge achievement.”

“I've had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the transformative power of ecotourism in various parts of the globe,” says Eric Matechak of Fresh Water Fishing Advice, an outdoor education specialist. “Copal Tree Lodge, nestled amidst the verdant jungles of Belize, exemplifies a balanced ecotourism model. Not only does it offer exceptional permit fishing, a passion of many an angler, including myself, but it also engages visitors in many activities, from kayaking, birdwatching, and even explorations to local Mayan ruins. These practices envelop visitors in nature, sparking an awareness and appreciation that form the bedrock of conservation efforts.”

Responsible Travel Practices

While these increasing ecotourism initiatives seem like a world of good and a definite step in the right direction, it takes a savvy traveler to weed out the good from the bad. “When it comes to challenges, one pressing ethical concern is that not all ecotourism operators live up to their green promises,” says eco-resort owner Sarah Bajc of Camaroncito EcoResort. “A Google search will find many lists of initiatives and companies claiming to be green, but many are greenwashing. If you look closely, most listed providers have deep corporate pockets underpinning that eco public face.”

Ms. Bajc says that big-name hotels are a great example of this as their very presence signifies damage to the environment. Big hotels and resorts require large amounts of land to be cleared, damaging not only the natural habitat but also pushing local small business owners out of the market—which is the direct opposite of what ecotourism is meant to do for the community.

Be a Savvy Traveler

Do your research or ensure your travel agent knows what to look for when looking for your next eco-friendly vacation. Organizations exist to provide sustainability certification for tourism businesses such as EarthCheck and Green Globe — this should be the first step when choosing your destination.

Try to avoid places that encourage overtourism. If governments and tourism operators don't have initiatives in place to discourage this, they don't have a genuine concern for eco-friendly initiatives. For example, the government has implemented limited permits at USD 700 per person for gorilla trekking in Uganda. “This high price helps avoid mass tourism,” says Sibu Szymanowska.

“The most successful ecotourism initiatives are built from the ground up as grassroots efforts by people who genuinely care about the environment and the communities that care for and depend on the sustainable health of the natural world,” says Ms. Bajc. “Global awareness improves global care and access to the science, expertise, and financial resources needed to create restorative and protective programs.”