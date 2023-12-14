Eddie Murphy Returns in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Trailer

If all you want for Christmas is Eddie Murphy, this is your lucky December. Not only did the first trailer drop for Murphy's return in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, but he also appears in the holiday streaming hit Candy Cane Lane. Plus, director John Landis is defending his 1983 Christmas comedy Trading Places starring Murphy.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is the fourth movie in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. As reported by Tudum by Netflix, “Cue the synthesizers — Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley. It’s been nearly 30 years since we last saw the fast-talking Detroit cop, but he’s finally heading out on a new case. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F sees Axel on patrol back in Beverly Hills, with friends both old and new — and maybe even a family member.”

Director Mark Molloy said, “Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie's improvising. For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best.”

The official synopsis for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F reads: “Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.”

Director John Landis Worked with Eddie Murphy on Trading Places, Coming to America, and Beverly Hills Cop III

John Landis directed Eddie Murphy in the most recent Beverly Hills Cop sequel, 1994's Beverly Hills Cop III. Before that, Landis directed Murphy in Coming to America and the Christmastime 1983 comedy Trading Places. Although the movie also starring Dan Aykroyd and Jamie Lee Curtis cleaned up at the box office, several scenes have not aged well and offend today's woke viewers incapable of viewing the film in a historical context.

“That first experience was a pure pleasure,” said Landis to Yahoo Entertainment about working with Eddie Murphy. “Eddie was young and excited [during Trading Places]. He was talented and thrilled to be there with Don [Ameche] and Ralph [Bellamy].

“I remember them in the back of the Rolls-Royce. Ameche mentioned this was his 99th movie and Ralph said it was his 200th movie. Eddie said: ‘Hey Landis, between the three of us, we’ve made 300 movies!’ It was a perfect role for him because Billy Ray Valentine’s a wiseass and a live wire.”

Eddie Murphy stars in the Christmas comedy Candy Cane Lane, now streaming on Prime Video. The heat is on Netflix in summer 2024, which is when Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F debuts.