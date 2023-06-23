Every Edgar Wright Movie, Ranked From Best To Worst

Edgar Wright is one of the very rare filmmakers worldwide who doesn't have a bad film to name. It's a rare distinction that so few can claim (although to be fair, Wright has only five main movies under his belt so far – not counting music videos or the documentaries he's done in the past).

However, it’s fair to say that Wright has earned that distinction. He's a director with a clear sense of vision, bursting with creativity and an evident love for film. His projects are filled with homages to the films that are clearly inspired in some way, shape, or form – a characteristic he shares with contemporaries like Quentin Tarantino or Guillermo del Toro. No matter the genre Wright takes on, the minute you sit down to watch one of his movies, you know you're in for an extremely good time.

Though the number of films he’s worked on has been comparatively few, there’s no question that Wright remains a remarkably gifted filmmaker, able to work on anything from comedic horror movies to fast-paced heist movies.

From his breakthrough success on Shaun of the Dead to his latest horror movie, Last Night in Soho, here is our list of Edgar Wright movies, ranked from best to worst.

The World’s End

Though not quite as celebrated or well-known as Shaun of the Dead or even Hot Fuzz, the third and final entry in the Cornetto trilogy, The World’s End, is fantastic from start to finish. It's an intelligent movie full of sentimentality, humor, and an alien invasion unlike anything you've ever seen.

Gary King (Simon Pegg) is a washed-up, middle-aged alcoholic obsessed with reliving the glory days of his past. When he attempts to bring his five childhood friends back together to complete a fabled pub crawl in their hometown, they discover an alien-controlled robotic duplicate has replaced everyone they know.

Like every movie in Wright's filmography, The World's End owes a serious debt to a specific genre – in this case, sci-fi movies and alien invasion movies like Invasion of the Body Snatchers. However, Wright also mixes in the buddy comedy “hangout movies” genre, showing friends getting back together and having a good time, modeled in tone after Dazed and Confused and The Big Chill.

In many ways, Wright couldn't have rounded out the Cornetto trilogy in a better way, crafting a fantastic final entry and showing just how far he'd grown in style and substance from Shaun of the Dead.

Shaun of The Dead

It may be sacrilegious to name Shaun of the Dead as the second-best Edgar Wright movie. After all, it’s not just considered a classic of the zombie genre but of horror comedies in general (rivaling the likes of the similarly well-loved cult favorite, the Evil Dead franchise).

Shaun (Simon Pegg) is a young British slacker who spends time with his equally unambitious best friend (Nick Frost) rather than accepting any responsibility in life. As a zombie outbreak sweeps through their suburban community, Shaun uses the disaster to win back his girlfriend (Kate Ashfield), rescuing her from the ravenous undead hordes overtaking London.

Shaun of the Dead demonstrated Wright's early abilities as a filmmaker to craft an original story while paying numerous homage to the films that influenced them – in this case, George Romero’s classic zombie movies. It's a delightful movie and rightfully tops any “best horror comedies” list; the only reason it isn't higher on this list is because of how fantastic The World’s End truly is.

Baby Driver

Like his first four movies, Baby Driver is a love letter to a distinct genre – in this case, crime movies with high-speed chases and heist thrillers. Taking inspiration from Walter Hills' The Driver, Heat, Reservoir Dogs, and Point Break, Baby Driver is yet another impressive movie that helped cement Wright as one of the best young filmmakers in the world, introducing him to a larger American audience after the English Cornetto films.

Baby (Ansel Elgort) is a getaway driver working off a debt to a powerful crime boss (Kevin Spacey). Nearing the end of their partnership, Baby begins to spend more time with a young woman (Lily James) with whom he envisions a bright future, although he’s lured back into the life he's tried so hard to leave behind.

Baby Driver is a constantly entertaining movie that moves just as fast as some of the getaway cars do, utilizing a tight script and a stunning soundtrack that pairs unbelievably well with the action on-screen. Like all of Wright's movies, it also features a great cast, including memorable performances from Elgort, Jamie Foxx's unhinged “Bats,” and Jon Hamm's initially cool and collected criminal “Buddy,” who eventually transforms into a full-fledged deranged maniac as terrifying and unstoppable as the Terminator.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) is a directionless young musician who meets and falls in love with the mysterious Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Once they formally begin dating, Scott soon learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in various stylized, video game-inspired fights.

In many ways, there was no better director than Edgar Wright to translate the fan-favorite Scott Pilgrim comic series for the big screen. Fans already praised O'Malley's original comic for its unique storytelling approach, memorable characters, and lighthearted concept. All it needed was a filmmaker with a style like Wright's to see the adaptation through successfully.

The movie bursts with energy, containing action-packed battles or side-splittingly clever humor. It's a delightful film to watch and has achieved a well-deserved cult following from modern audiences.

Hot Fuzz

With his exemplary police record irritating his superiors, a maverick supercop (Simon Pegg) is transferred to a quiet town in the English countryside. Upon his arrival, he investigates gruesome murders in the otherwise idyllic village.

The second entry in what would eventually be called the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, Hot Fuzz is a brilliantly humorous take on police procedural films. Like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz never full-on spoofs the genre it's satirizing in the manner of Scary Movie or a Mel Brooks parody. Instead, it takes its time crafting a buddy cop movie that contains plenty of homage to the movies that clearly inspired it.

There is a ton of action, a fantastic mystery that the movie builds up until its climax, and – like all three Cornetto movies – an excellent script full of wordplay and clever jokes. It also boasts some great performances from several established English actors, including Jim Broadbent as a kindly old police chief and an absolutely hysterical Timothy Dalton, making several obvious hints that he's the one responsible for the murders (“Lock me up, I'm a slasher … of high prices!”)

Last Night in Soho

The latest film from Edgar Wright, Last Night in Soho, is a stylistic departure for the typically comedic director. Abandoning any semblance of humor and opting instead for a more serious horror approach, it’s easily Wright’s most ambitious and original film to date.

Hoping to hone her skills at a prestigious institute in London, an aspiring fashion designer (Thomasin McKenzie) finds herself sporadically transported back to the 1960s, embroiled in a mystery surrounding a young singer’s (Anya Taylor-Joy) apparent murder.

A straight-laced psychological horror film in the same mold as Suspiria, Don’t Look Now, and Repulsion, Last Night in Soho was undoubtedly a bold experiment on Wright’s part that ultimately paid off well for the British director. While perhaps not as singularly great as his earlier, more humorous films, the movie’s ability to segue into full-blown horror makes it a refreshing entry in Wright’s filmography.