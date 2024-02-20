25 Ways To Be a More Effective Manager and Boost Company Morale

Effective management is key to making any business work. If those in charge of leading the way for employees are ineffective, the company suffers, no matter how great the team may be.

As a content manager who started my career as a freelance writer, I have experienced my fair share of managers who were not the best at their job. Whether it be organizational skills, interpersonal communication ability, or overall leadership capability, I have come to understand what qualities make a truly great team leader.

These 25 skills are the ones I have found to be most ideal when properly managing any team. Such principles helped me grow professionally prior to stepping into a managerial role. I have found these practices to be tried and true throughout my journey as a writer and as a managing editor here at Wealth of Geeks.

Foster Open Communication Channels

Encourage an atmosphere where team members feel comfortable expressing their thoughts and concerns. A manager who listens actively and openly creates trust, leading to smoother collaboration and problem-solving.

One issue I always faced as a freelance writer was not receiving enough direction from management. I would often turn in work only to see it had been heavily edited once published.

If I had received constructive criticism and feedback for my writing, it would have helped me excel as an employee and made much less work for those in managing and editorial positions. For this reason, I always try to explain to the writers I manage here at Wealth of Geeks how their work could improve.

Lead by Example

Your actions speak louder than words. Demonstrating the values and work ethic you expect from your team sets a powerful precedent. Whether arriving early, meeting deadlines consistently, or displaying a positive attitude, your behavior influences your team's performance.

In my experience, a positive attitude goes a long way. If people you manage are afraid to come to you because you may be in a bad mood or seem too busy, they likely are not going to get the guidance they truly need.

Provide Clear Expectations

Ambiguity breeds confusion and frustration. Clearly communicate objectives, deadlines, and performance metrics to ensure everyone understands their roles and responsibilities. Clarity empowers your team to focus their efforts effectively.

I always try to ensure my team understands any assignments I throw their way. I also use an “open-door policy,” aiming to make anyone with questions or concerns comfortable approaching me with such.

Cultivate a Growth Mindset

Embrace challenges and encourage your team to view setbacks as opportunities for learning and improvement. A growth mindset fosters resilience, innovation, and continuous development, driving long-term success for both individuals and the organization as a whole.

Delegate Wisely

Trust your team members with meaningful tasks and empower them to make decisions within their areas of expertise. Effective delegation lightens your workload and promotes skill development and ownership among your team members.

As a content manager, I understand which writers on my team are good at certain things, and I try to make sure that I assign them work which best suits their abilities.

Recognize and Reward Achievements

Acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments of your team members. Whether a simple “thank you” or a more formal recognition program, showing appreciation boosts morale, motivation, and overall job satisfaction.

Even so much as a simple compliment like, “You've done a really great job this week,” goes a long way. Past managers who recognized my efforts were the ones who motivated me to work harder, knowing my work was appreciated.

As a manager, I strive to do the same for anyone on my team. In the end, I know that nobody wants to be part of something they don't feel appreciated for.

Foster a Collaborative Environment

Encourage teamwork and create opportunities for cross-functional collaboration. When team members from different departments or disciplines come together, diverse perspectives emerge, leading to more creative solutions and stronger relationships.

Provide Constructive Feedback

Offer timely, specific, and actionable feedback to help your team members grow and improve. Focus on behaviors rather than personalities, and frame feedback as an opportunity for development rather than criticism.

Feedback is so important. What is more important is being able to give such guidance in a professional and kind manner. I try my very best to follow this rule as a manager. After all, would you feel motivated if your superior criticized your work in a way that made you feel less than others? We are all human, and understanding that your team may make mistakes and being able to fix those collaboratively and productively is key.

Develop Emotional Intelligence

Understand and manage your emotions effectively, and empathize with the feelings and perspectives of others. Emotional intelligence enables you to navigate interpersonal dynamics, resolve conflicts, and build strong relationships based on trust and respect.

Lashing out at a co-worker for a mistake doesn't help anyone in the long run, does it? While it is not always easy to manage frustration and stress, this is where the Golden Rule very much applies: treat others as you wish to be treated.

Foster a Culture of Continuous Learning

Encourage ongoing professional development through training, mentorship, and opportunities for skill-building. A learning culture enhances individual performance and strengthens the organization's ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving environment.

There is always something new to learn in the realm of publishing and online content creation. When I encounter a change, advance, or new concept within the industry, I quickly share those insights with those I work with. This helps to reach the end goal more efficiently and foster growth for my team, which colleagues of mine, like Enrico Caschetta, say is extremely important.

Prioritize Work-Life Balance

Respect your team members' need for rest and relaxation outside of work. Promote boundaries between work and personal life, and lead by example by taking breaks, unplugging after hours, and encouraging time off when needed.

I have worked for companies who couldn't care less about if they were bothering me on the weekends. Guess what? I didn't stay in those positions for long. I truly believe in valuing your employees' free time and understanding that, in most cases, work can wait until they are on the clock again.

Adaptability in Leadership Style

Recognize that different situations and individuals may require different approaches to leadership. Be flexible and adaptable in your leadership style, tailoring your approach to suit the needs and preferences of your team members and the demands of the situation.

I find that my team members are much more productive if we have an initial discussion each week about what tasks they feel comfortable completing and if they are facing any blocks or issues I could possibly help with.

Encourage Innovation and Creativity

Create a supportive environment where team members feel empowered to share new ideas and take calculated risks. Foster a culture that values innovation, experimentation, and out-of-the-box thinking and provides resources and encouragement to turn creative concepts into reality.

As a manager, I found that by allowing for creative freedom, your team tends to be more productive and more motivated. I cannot recount the times I wished I could pitch an article I felt passionate about, but that was not an option.

Being open to your team's suggestions is one thing I find most managers tend to sleep on. For that reason, I've promised myself (and my team) never to do the same.

Lead With Integrity and Transparency

Build trust by demonstrating honesty, integrity, and transparency in your actions and communications. Be upfront about decisions that affect your team, and admit mistakes or uncertainties when they arise. Trust is the foundation of strong leadership and teamwork.

Foster Diversity and Inclusion

Embrace diversity in all forms and actively promote inclusivity within your team and organization. Encourage diverse perspectives and experiences, and create a culture where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute their unique talents and insights.

Develop Conflict Resolution Skills

Conflict is inevitable in any workplace, but effective managers know how to address and resolve it constructively. Invest in developing your conflict resolution skills and facilitate open and respectful dialogue to find mutually acceptable solutions.

Set Realistic Goals

Avoid overwhelming your team with unrealistic expectations or unattainable targets. Set SMART goals that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound, and collaborate with your team to develop action plans that set them up for success.

I have worked for online publications in the past that cared more about pushing put content quickly rather than allowing me as a writer to create something of true value to a reader. I take this into major consideration as a manager now, and I would never push my team to meet unattainable deadlines that would sacrifice the quality of their work.

Cultivate Trust and Psychological Safety

Create an environment where team members feel safe to take risks, speak their minds, and express their true selves without fear of judgment or reprisal. Trust and psychological safety are essential for fostering creativity, innovation, and high performance.

Lead Effective Meetings

Make meetings purposeful, productive, and engaging by setting clear agendas, involving the right stakeholders, and keeping discussions focused and on track. Respect your team members' time by starting and ending meetings promptly and follow up on action items to ensure accountability.

Encourage Autonomy and Ownership

Empower your team members to take ownership of their work and make decisions autonomously within defined parameters. Encouraging autonomy fosters accountability, creativity, and a sense of ownership, leading to greater job satisfaction and performance.

At Wealth of Geeks, we are big proponents of rewarding our team members for their hard work. This mindset has taken us a long way and helped us get some really talented writers on board.

Practice Active Listening

Truly listen to your team members with an open mind and genuine interest. Avoid interrupting or jumping to conclusions, and strive to understand their perspectives and concerns before offering solutions or feedback. Active listening builds rapport and strengthens relationships.

Lead With Empathy and Compassion

Take the time to understand your team members' personal and professional challenges, and offer support and encouragement when needed. Leading with empathy and compassion builds loyalty, morale, and resilience within your team.

Foster a Positive Work Environment

Cultivate a workplace culture that emphasizes positivity, optimism, and a sense of camaraderie. Celebrate successes, promote laughter and fun, and foster an atmosphere where people feel valued, supported, and inspired to do their best work.

Lead With Vision and Purpose

Inspire your team by articulating a compelling vision and shared purpose that aligns with the organization's mission and values. Help your team members understand how their work contributes to the bigger picture and motivate them to strive for excellence in pursuit of common goals.

Lead With Humility and Self-Reflection

Acknowledge your strengths and weaknesses, and be open to feedback and self-improvement. Humility enables you to admit when you don't have all the answers, seek input from others, and continuously grow and evolve as a leader.

One thing I really stand by is never resting on my laurels. If I expect my team to grow, I must be open to a mindset that welcomes learning, change, and improvement. After all, I cannot expect greatness if I do not strive to be great myself!