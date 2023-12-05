Americans Set To Guzzle 1.2 Billion Eggnogs in 2023

We recently carried out a study of 3,000 Americans to determine how many spiked eggnogs they typically consume during the holiday season.

The fun and surprising results are illustrated below.

Key Findings:

State-Specific Consumption: Californians are projected to consume the most eggnogs (163 million), but on a per capita basis, Vermonters lead with an average of 19 eggnogs per adult.

Worst Hangover Days: The mornings after Independence Day, Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, St. Patrick's Day, and Thanksgiving are notably prone to hangovers, with January 1st being the peak day for hangovers.

Implications of the Study:

Health and Well-being: The findings raise awareness about the potential health impacts of excessive holiday drinking, including the risk of holiday burnout and hangovers.

Public Safety Concerns: The 'drunkest states' and peak hangover days can help in planning public safety campaigns and medical preparedness during this holiday season.

Methodology

Online panel survey of 3,000 adults based on age, gender, and geography. Internal data sources are used to obtain population data sets. We used a two-step process to ensure representativeness through stratified sampling and post-stratification weighting.