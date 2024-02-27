Eggo House of Pancakes Unveiled for National Pancake Day

National Pancake Day inspires people to enjoy this breakfast favorite every year creatively. The Eggo House of Pancakes takes this to the next level to commemorate the holiday that falls on February 28. Upon hearing Eggo, most people automatically think of waffles. This year, Eggo is partnering with HomeToGo and unveiling a singular lodging experience, spotlighting Eggo pancakes.

What Is the Eggo House of Pancakes?

The Eggo House of Pancakes is modeled after a stack of, well, pancakes, down to the chimney shaped like a stick of butter. The pancake theme continues inside with pancake-shaped bean bags, bedding that's yellow and fluffy, and everything awash in Eggo's signature colors of red and yellow. The stocked freezer includes every flavor and size of pancake Eggo makes. Eggo's Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods at Kellanova, shares the inspiration for creating the home. “Eggo and waffles are an iconic combination, so much so that fans might forget about our pancakes. That's why we're flipping our focus with this unexpected experience that celebrates Eggo pancakes as a breakfast go-to that's equally good at making parents' lives easier and making breakfast delicious. ”

How Can You Book a Stay at the Eggo House of Pancakes?

The home is in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, an area considered the “Pancake Capital of the South.” HomeToGo.com will exclusively handle reservations beginning on National Pancake Day, February 28. The nightly rate? If you can snag one of four 3-night reservations, your stay is free. Yes, your eyes do not deceive you. You can stay in the pancake-inspired house for free.

Danielle Finch, Director of Customer Experience at HomeToGo, explains why this partnership is ideal. “At HomeToGo, we're on a mission to make vacation planning as delightful as the trips themselves. And we love pancakes. That's why we are thrilled to partner with Eggo to bring their House of Pancakes to fans of unique vacation rentals. ”

Four 3-night stays will be available for booking during March. Booking opens on National Pancake Day (February 28) at noon. The remaining stays will be open for booking on Mondays at noon EST as follows:

Book on Wednesday, February 28, for the March 7-10 stay.

Book Monday, March 4, for the March 14-17 stay.

Book Monday, March 11, for the March 21-24 stay.

Book Monday, March 18, for the March 28-31 stay.

As a reminder, you can only make reservations through HomeToGo at noon EST on the days listed.

Celebrate National Pancake Day With Eggo and HomeToGo

Set your alarm to grab this reservation because we predict they will go fast! You'll be the envy of all your pancake-loving friends with a stay in the Eggo House of Pancakes. As Ron Swanson in Parks and Rec believes, “There has never been a sadness that cannot be cured by breakfast food.” Here's your chance to test that theory.