Keep Passing the Syrup: Eggo Unveils a Literal Pancake House in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Whether it's a flapjack, a griddle cake, or a pancake, this iconic breakfast staple gets all the love from kitchens across the United States. But in honor of our favorite breakfast food, Kellogg's brand, takes their love several steps further. Best known for their frozen waffles and breakfast foods, they're unveiling a literal “house of pancakes” in the resort town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Now, visitors can try to get their chance to share their love of breakfast foods by attempting to be one of the lucky people who will get a complimentary three-night stay at the well-stocked pancake cabin.

“Eggo and waffles are an iconic combination, so much so that fans might forget about our pancakes. That's why we're flipping our focus with this unexpected experience that celebrates Eggo pancakes as a breakfast go-to that's equally good at making parents' lives easier and making breakfast delicious,” says Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods at Kellanova.

“Plus, we know that planning a family vacation can be chaotic, so we're helping parents check one more thing off their to-do list for spring break season with this deliciously fun house.”

Every detail of the Eggo House of Pancakes reinforces the breakfast food theme, from a butter stick-shaped chimney to breakfast-inspired decor. The cabin's exterior resembles a short stack of pancakes, and the interior features pancake-inspired bean bag chairs, beds, and a game room. Guests can also enjoy making s'mores over a fire pit as they breathe the fresh air of the Great Smoky Mountains.

What's in the Freezer? Eggo Pancakes, of Course

The Eggo brand may be more closely associated with frozen waffles through its iconic “Leggo My Eggo” campaign. But the company also developed a popular line of frozen pancakes. These flavorful flapjacks simplify home cooks' lives by eliminating the need for batters, griddles, and countertop real estate. The product can go from box to table after only 30 seconds in a microwave oven.

Eggo's pancakes are available in various flavors and sizes, including Buttermilk, Blueberry, Chocolatey Chip, Minis & Chocolatey Chip Minis. Guests at the Eggo House of Pancakes will have access to freezers filled with all varieties, along with the traditional complement of syrups, butter, jams, hot coffee, and cold beverages.

The cabin is located near several popular tourist attractions in the Gatlinburg/Smoky Mountains area, including additional dining spots and grocery stores if the allure of pancakes fades a little.

Why Are Pancakes So Fascinating?

Much of the appeal of pancakes lies in their simplicity. A basic flour-based batter becomes a hot bread in only minutes, requiring minimal equipment and cooking skills. A pancake can be enjoyed as a stand-alone meal, accompanied by butter, syrup, and fruit toppings, or as a base for other breakfast or dessert dishes. Pancakes can be sweet or savory and take very well to various add-ins and flavors.

Tiffany McCauley of SlappyToad.com shares her fond memories of a pancake experience, saying, “When I was in Germany, they served pancakes with savory toppings. I'll never forget the combination of cheese with carrots and peas. They were the most delicious pancakes I've ever had. Kind of like crepes.”

Pancakes have also reached across generational lines, from parents recalling favorite childhood pancake breakfasts to children discovering the joy of adding their own touches to their morning meals.

Jen Barnett from Expatsi shared her interesting pancake toppings, saying, “I love adding sour cream to pancakes. It reminds me of the sour cream pound cake my grandmother used to make, with just the right amount of twang [sic] to counteract the sweetness of maple syrup.”

Book a Stay at the Eggo House of Pancakes

Families and fans can request to book one of four different three-night stays at the Eggo House of Pancakes at a rate of $0 a night by visiting the cabin's website. The cabin can accommodate up to eight guests comfortably, so you can bring the whole family.

The four 3-night stays are not a contest. Bookings will be available through the end of March. The first weekend opened up for booking on February 28, and the rest will be available on Mondays in March at 12 p.m. EST on a rolling basis through March 18. Guests are responsible for travel to and from the Eggo House of Pancakes.

The stays will be available for booking as follows:

Wednesday, February 28: March 7-10 open for booking

Monday, March 4: March 14-17 open for booking

Monday, March 11: March 21-24 open for booking

Monday, March 18: March 28-31 open for booking

