El Niño Likely to Bring Record Snow to Parts of the U.S.

The little boy is back, and El Niño is expected to pack a mighty punch this year.

New weather maps released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict record amounts of snow for some parts of the United States in the months ahead.

Snow has already hit the Rocky Mountains, the Great Lakes, and New England. The shovels have been out in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Buffalo. The western New York city off Lake Erie averages 92 inches of snow annually.

El Niño, which translates to “Little Boy” in Spanish, is caused by a shift in the distribution of warm water in the Pacific Ocean around the equator.

Drier U.S. North, Snowier South

During strong El Niño seasons, the northern U.S. tends to be drier, while the southern U.S. is wetter and snowier. Part of the Midwest will likely get more snow when El Niño is strong.

“An enhanced southern jet stream and associated moisture often present during strong El Niño events supports high odds for above-average precipitation for the Gulf Coast, lower Mississippi Valley, and Southeast states this winter,” Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch of the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, said in a statement.

Southern California tends to get more precipitation, but as with all weather forecasts, predictions for El Niño’s impact each season often fall short.

“The bottom line is that I think we should be guardedly optimistic that California will get at least a normal amount of precipitation,” Washington state climatologist Nick Bond told the San Francisco Chronicle in an email. “But (we) should not be too surprised if for whatever reason that does not work out.”

Droughts have hard hit the largest U.S. state over the past few years, so any precipitation is welcomed by many.

Snow for Christmas?

And those in the U.S.’s largest city, New York, might look forward to building snowmen and snowball fights again.

New York recorded 2.3 inches of snowfall last winter, the least in 150 years. The city is projected to receive at least 26 inches of snow this year.

Just as good and bad weather patterns are often subject to interpretation, so actually is the term El Niño,

To some, it means “The Christ Child” and was used because the weather change often arrived around Christmas Time.

Snow for Christmas where you are? It's most likely still up in the air.