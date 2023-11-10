El Niño Likely to Bring Record Snow to Parts of the U.S.

The little boy is back, and El Niño is expected to pack a mighty punch this year.
New weather maps released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict record amounts of snow for some parts of the United States in the months ahead.
Snow has already hit the Rocky Mountains, the Great Lakes, and New England. The shovels have been out in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Buffalo. The western New York city off Lake Erie averages 92 inches of snow annually.
El Niño, which translates to “Little Boy” in Spanish, is caused by a shift in the distribution of warm water in the Pacific Ocean around the equator.
Drier U.S. North, Snowier South
During strong El Niño seasons, the northern U.S. tends to be drier, while the southern U.S. is wetter and snowier. Part of the Midwest will likely get more snow when El Niño is strong.
“An enhanced southern jet stream and associated moisture often present during strong El Niño events supports high odds for above-average precipitation for the Gulf Coast, lower Mississippi Valley, and Southeast states this winter,” Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch of the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, said in a statement.
Southern California tends to get more precipitation, but as with all weather forecasts, predictions for El Niño’s impact each season often fall short.
“The bottom line is that I think we should be guardedly optimistic that California will get at least a normal amount of precipitation,” Washington state climatologist Nick Bond told the San Francisco Chronicle in an email. “But (we) should not be too surprised if for whatever reason that does not work out.”
Droughts have hard hit the largest U.S. state over the past few years, so any precipitation is welcomed by many.
Snow for Christmas?
And those in the U.S.’s largest city, New York, might look forward to building snowmen and snowball fights again.
New York recorded 2.3 inches of snowfall last winter, the least in 150 years. The city is projected to receive at least 26 inches of snow this year.
Just as good and bad weather patterns are often subject to interpretation, so actually is the term El Niño,
To some, it means “The Christ Child” and was used because the weather change often arrived around Christmas Time.
Snow for Christmas where you are? It's most likely still up in the air.
After working as an editor on the foreign desk of the Washington Post (2001-2006), Richard Pretorius went out to explore the bigger world he had felt privileged to edit stories about. The first stop was Abu Dhabi and the launching of the National newspaper (2008-2013), then Hong Kong and the South China Morning Post (2013-2015) during a remarkable time of pro-democracy protests and 40,000 or so restaurants to choose from.
In 2015, he became a remote worker, editing stories for the London/Tunis based Arab Weekly (2015-2020). He was in Spain when COVID-19 clobbered Madrid in March/April 2020, and the newspaper shut down. He felt emotionally saved during those dark days of around-the-clock wailing ambulances and social distancing by the infectious spirit of the Spanish people and we-are-all-in-this-together nightly balcony shows.
He edited a book on the history of human rights groups in Iran, did a blog for an Aussie website focusing on the Biden-Trump 2020 presidential race, and said “yes” to just about any other freelance work.
In July 2021, he returned to the United States, working as an editor for Zenger News Service and then the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He joined Wealth of Geeks as a writer/editor in October 2023. Prior to catching the “international bug,” he had been the editorial page editor of three newspapers and a news editor/columnist in the Washington bureau of Scripps Howard.