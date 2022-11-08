Will There Be Pushback on Election Results This Year?

In 2020, there was widespread speculation among the Republican Party that the presidential election was fraudulent. The inquiries into the election's legitimacy opened the door for more speculation on future elections and how far each side would go to ensure their party came out on top.

Be a Good Sport

There are now claims being made that Republicans only see elections as legitimate if they are the winners. Last week, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin allegedly avoided answering directly when asked if he would accept the results of his own election, adding fuel to these assumptions.

When asked by CNN if she agreed with Senator Johnson's approach, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel had this to say: “Listen, you should have a recount. You should have a canvas. And it’ll go to the courts, and then everybody should accept the results. That’s what it should be.”

She also added that Republicans would accept the results, but only after the entire process is completed.

People have been quick to point fingers at Trump for how aggressively he fought to have the 2020 election results verified. They have said that in doing this, he sowed seeds of doubt among his supporters and now every election will need to have a lengthy verification process in order for it to be legitimate.

Make Them Wait

The United States elections usually have a traditional process that is followed: the election happens, votes are tallied, winners are announced, and winners are left to govern. MSNBC describes McDaniel's vision as a “revised model in which there’s an election, votes are tallied, results are announced, recounts are held, canvasses are also held, lawsuits are filed, court hearings are held, judicial rulings are issued, and eventually, if we’re all very lucky, the relevant parties “should” honor the eventual outcome.”

The article goes on to point out that there are 535 House seats, 34 Senate seats, 36 gubernatorial offices, as well as “thousands” of other down-ballot elections throughout the country. The author questions whether or not every single one of these positions will need to go through the lengthy process that McDaniel envisions.

When Does It End?

One problem this process could produce is that if elections were to go through this process of recounting, canvassing, lawsuits, and court rulings, would it truly end there? Many sources have cited Donald Trump and the 2020 election, saying that even though his claims of a fraudulent election were disproved, he continues to tell his supporters that the election was rigged.

The concern is, if we expend the resources to support this lengthened election process, only to have the results continuously questioned after the fact, was it worth it in the first place? Sometimes, no amount of proof is enough, and people will have to decide if it is better to stick with traditional methods or to support this new system of checking and double-checking that could take months before anything is verified.

