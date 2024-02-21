Electric Cars Exposed: 13 Challenges They Don’t Advertise

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is underway as automakers lean into government funding to get their cars into the market. There's no question that the auto industry is rapidly changing, but one question that keeps coming up is this: Are electric cars the eco-friendly option they are portrayed to be?

We know that EVs come with their benefits, but we also have to pay attention to the red flags that don't get advertised.

Limited Range Anxiety

Limited range is one of the most common concerns about EV ownership. The cars are cool, and the idea is appealing, but can reliability get me from point A to point B without panicking about running out of change?

As EVs continue to roll out, automakers will continue to work on lengthening their range. Plus, with the funding from the Biden administration, we should soon see a huge improvement in the public charging infrastructure.

Lengthy Charging Times

I have two toddlers, and stopping for gas is basically like pulling teeth. They cry the entire eight minutes, and it feels like an actual eternity. I simply could not imagine spending 30 minutes to two hours at a charging station. Charging an EV takes significantly longer than filling up a gas tank, and I don't have that kind of extra time on my hands.

Upfront Cost

According to The Zebra, the average new electric car costs $67,000. Talk about sticker shock! To put it into perspective, a new ICE car averages around $48,000. One of the huge downsides to owning an electric car is the money you have to front at the time of purchase. However, as of this year, EVs are becoming more and more affordable, so we may see this gap shrink as EV production gets easier.

Battery Degradation

The most expensive part of an electric vehicle is the battery. And unfortunately, this part of the car is designed to wear out. If you ever need to replace your electric car's battery, you can expect to pay anywhere from $4,000-$20,000. And sometimes more, for example a European man was recently quoted $21,000 to replace his EV battery after he drove it in the rain, and the warranty didn't cover the damages.

Limited Model Options

Did you know that as of March 2023, only 40 EV models were available? If you end up with a truck or a van, your options are even more slim. The good news is that automakers are announcing new EV models daily for future lineups, so we should have plenty of options within the next few years.

Charging Infrastructure Gaps

If you live out in the country or a rural area right out of city limits, you may be out of luck regarding public charging stations. I live on the outskirts of Dallas, and aside from the local Bucees, there are no other public charging options. Sure, I could drive into Dallas every day to charge my EV, but that seems rather ridiculous.

Environmental Impact

Despite what they say, electric cars are not all innocent. There is actually very little real data that proves that they have a positive impact on the environment. Everything we have up until now is purely speculation, and only time will tell the true story of EVs' impact on the planet. Until then, we need to keep an eye on battery production, tire pollution, and battery recycling methods.

Home Charging Accessibility

Home chargers are an awesome idea. But the issue is that they cost a lot. If you are buying a new EV, then you can choose to roll the cost of the home charger into your vehicle loan, but then you still have to worry about professional installation, which runs anywhere from $500-$1,300, depending on your location.

Mechanics Are Hard To Find

Auto mechanics who have gone through trade school previously were not trained on how to repair and work on electric vehicles. This means that many mechanics are obsolete when it comes to EVs. This makes finding a reputable mechanic very hard when you need some maintenance or repair work done. And since mechanics are hard to find, you can bet your bottom dollar they will charge you a pretty penny for labor.

Resale Value Uncertainty

There is just so much that we don't yet know about electric cars. Since they are still relatively new, the resale value of older cars varies a lot. Since technology is rapidly advancing, older models will quickly become outdated, and the depreciation may be terrible for electric cars as time progresses.

Cold Weather Performance

Did you know that EVs can lose up to 40% of their range in cold weather? It's true. They don't perform well in the cold, and many car owners in colder regions experience issues with the weather impacting the efficiency and range of the vehicle.

Why? It's because electric car batteries tend to perform less optimally in colder temperatures, which can result in reduced driving range. Plus, heating the cabin in cold weather requires extra energy, which reduces the range even further.

Disposal and Recycling

If EVs are really going to improve the environment, then we're going to have to figure out how to properly disposal and recycle electric car batteries. Unfortunately, the current recycling infrastructure for electric vehicle batteries is not yet fully developed. This means that as the demand for electric cars continues to rise, there will also be an increase in battery waste.

Unique Driving Experience

Hav you ever driven an electric car? It's much different for those accustomed to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. For instance, Tesla cars do away with the traditional stick shift in favor of a lever located behind the steering wheel to control drive, reverse, and neutral. Electric cars often feature regenerative braking, which captures energy during deceleration and sends it back to the battery. Smart technology, but it drives totally different.