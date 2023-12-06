The Electric Reality Check: 13 Reasons To Think Twice Before Buying an EV

Electric vehicles (EVs) are increasing in popularity, and automakers are pumping out new models to keep up with the market. However, recent studies are showing that electric cars may be way more expensive than we originally thought, and over half of EV owners are making the switch back to gasoline.

Why? Here are 13 reasons you may regret buying an EV.

1. Limited Driving Range

If you have a long daily commute to work, then you may find an EV to be annoying. If you choose a model with an average range, you can drive 250 miles before recharging. However, this doesn't account for time spent sitting in traffic.

It is a well-known fact that electric cars have a more limited range compared to traditional gasoline vehicles. If you don't have a home charger, you'll have to spend a couple of hours every other day at a charging station, and who has time for that?

2. Range Anxiety

Range anxiety is a natural side-effect of limited driving range. If your EV models don't have a long-range, you may worry about running out of battery power before reaching a charging station. If you rely on your vehicle for long journeys, you may regret buying an EV.

If you have a home charger, this worry may be relieved since you can charge your vehicle overnight every night. However, if you don't have one, you'll have to deal with public charging stations frequently.

3. Limited Charging Stations

While the Biden administration has promised funds toward improving electric car charging infrastructure, the reality is that public charging is not adequate yet. If you live in a rural area, you can pretty much guarantee that your charging station options will be slim to none. And if you have to rely on public charging, you may come to regret your EV purchase pretty quickly.

4. Longer Charging Times

It takes, on average, about 8 minutes to fill up a gas tank. From paying with your credit card to pumping the gas to printing out the receipt, you're looking at a pitstop of under 10 minutes. However, the time for recharging an EV is considerably longer. Charging an EV to 80% takes anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours, depending on the level of charger you use.

5. Higher Initial Price

The Zebra reported that the average electric car costs around $67,000. That is a considerable price tag, considering the average gas-powered car costs $48,000. If you're on a tight budget or worried about your monthly car payment, buying an electric car may be a regretful decision.

6. Battery Replacement Costs

Maybe you believe that you can invest in an EV by paying a higher price upfront but then reap the savings by cutting out your gas bill. This seems like a good idea, but you have to remember that EV batteries are designed to last ten years or 100k miles. And if you weren't aware, electric car batteries cost anywhere from $4,000 to $20,000, depending on the model. If you plan to keep your car long-term, you may regret investing in an EV.

7. Battery Production Impact

We are being sold the story that electric cars are better for the environment and will help to reduce carbon emissions. However, the truth is that the environmental impact of battery production is a considerable concern since mining and manufacturing lithium-ion batteries can be harmful to the environment. For now, we don't know what kind of impact EV battery production will have on the environment. As more research and data surface, you may regret buying an EV if it becomes more harmful to the planet than we thought.

8. Electricity Sources

The only way an electric car is better for the environment is if the electricity used for charging is from natural energy sources, such as wind or solar. If your region relies heavily on fossil fuels, then the eco-friendly advantages are not prominent. Three states that rely heavily on fossil fuels for electricity are Utah, Louisiana, and Texas.

9. Complex Technology

Gasoline engines have been around for years, and most repair and maintenance information can be found on YouTube or a quick Google search. However, electric car repair information is not as readily found since they are packed with new, advanced technology. This can make repairs and maintenance more challenging and, in turn, more expensive.

10. Limited Model Selection

If you're picky about cars, you may want to reconsider purchasing an electric car. As of March 2023, there were only 40 EV models on the market, which means that pickings are slim. If you're looking for an SUV or pickup truck, options are even more sparse. This limited selection may cause you to settle on a car that you end up regretting later on.

11. Home Charging Requirements

If you don't want to be dependent on the public charging infrastructure, then you may need to invest in a home charger. If you don't have a garage or dedicated charging space, this may be an issue. Plus, home chargers are a significant investment since it costs anywhere from $500-$1,200 to have them professionally installed.

12. Hot Weather Impact

If you live in a region that is particularly hot, like Texas, Arizona, or Florida, you will find that electric vehicle ranges are negatively impacted by hot weather. Electric batteries perform poorly in hot weather, experiencing a loss of range when the temperature reaches 85 degrees. I live in Texas; the weather is rarely cooler than 85 degrees Fahrenheit. This is problematic because EVs can lose up to 31% of their range in extreme heat.

13. Cold Weather Impact

If you thought you were exempt from EV range loss because you live in a cooler region, think again. Electric cars don't perform well in cold weather, either. EV batteries can experience a 20% loss in range as soon as the temperature reaches 32 degrees Fahrenheit. This range loss may cause you to regret your EV purchase later on.