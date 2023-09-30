13 Things About Electric Cars That Can Really Suck

Electric vehicles are all the rage these days. You can hardly turn on the news without hearing the latest updates in the EV revolution. With Biden encouraging the switch to all-electric cars by 2035, the government is dumping $100 billion into the production and maintenance of the infrastructure needed to make electric vehicles our new normal

With all the encouragement toward electric cars around us, it's easy to get caught up in the excitement and ignore all the red flags of EVs. While the idea of emission-free transportation is fantastic, here are 13 things that suck about EVs that you need to know before you go that route.

Battery Degradation

Car batteries aren't designed to live forever. Even gas-powered cars have batteries that degrade and need replacing over the vehicle's life. Still, EV batteries cost significantly more than a standard car battery and more than most of us have in our emergency savings.

If your EV battery degrades and needs replacing during the lifetime of your EV, you will be looking at a repair bill of $4,000-$20,000. That's not just a standard car maintenance fee; you could get a new car for that price.

Limited Charging Infrastructure

The U.S. Secretary of Energy learned this the hard way: charging infrastructure in the U.S. sucks. Grenholm went on a road trip earlier this year to show the White House's support for electric cars, and she found that we are not ready for the EV revolution. There were limited charging stations, and the available stations had faulty chargers that rendered them useless.

Charging Time

Did you know charging an electric car can take anywhere from 30 minutes to eight hours? I'm used to an 8-minute gas fill-up, and then I'm going to the grocery store. With an electric car, you can expect to add considerable time to your road trips and shopping sprees because even fast public chargers take 30 minutes to two hours.

Range Anxiety

Two-thirds of electric car owners are worried about range. I have enough stress in my life to worry about charging my car, too. Automakers are getting better at increasing capacity, and we've seen an increase from an average of 75-115 miles per charge to 300-450 miles per charge. And that's a vast improvement, but the worry is still there, according to recent studies.

Upfront Cost

While there are some promises of long-term savings, the reality is that the upfront purchase price for electric cars is a lot higher than a gas-powered car. You can expect to pay an average of $60,000 for a new EV, which is $12,000 higher than a typical new car.

A new announcement was made by the IRS that starting in 2024, consumers can use the federal tax credit as a downpayment. This will be a significant improvement for consumers, but the price tag will still be higher than average, and now, dealerships are worried about the government taking too long to transfer money to the dealerships.

Lack of Model Variety

It's hard to find an EV model that works for your lifestyle because there are only 40 models available as of March 2023, and most of them are SUVs or crossover options. If you need a van or a pick-up truck, your options are slim. This will improve as automakers add more EV lines to their offerings, but for now, I hope you like Fords and Teslas.

Home Charging Requirements

With the public charging infrastructure being less than ideal, the easy solution is for us all to get home chargers. But did you know that the average home charger costs anywhere from $500-$1,300 to install? Unless you're an electrician, you can add this expense to your EV bill.

Maintenance Costs

EVs do tend to break down less because they have fewer moving parts than a gas-powered car. However, when things do break down, you can expect a hefty bill. Car parts for EVs can be more expensive, and then you also have to factor in special tech training that's needed for EV maintenance, as well as specialized tools and equipment that a lot of auto shops aren't yet equipped with.

Cold Weather Challenges

Winter is coming up, and if you're an EV owner, you can expect to see a 40% decrease in your EV range. This is because lithium-ion batteries don't fare well in cold weather. If you live somewhere where there are extremely cold temperatures, an EV may not be the best choice for you unless you are okay dealing with limited range.

Hot Weather Challenges

Cold weather is the only issue; hot weather is, too. EVs don't like extreme heat, and for a Texan like me, that's a big issue. If you're a fellow southern resident, you may want to rethink an EV purchase because you can expect a 20% decrease in range if the heat is over 95 degrees. And in Texas, that's basically every day of the year.

Environmental Concerns

The production of EV batteries is more harmful to the environment than the production of a gas-powered car. Yes, EVs have zero tailpipe emissions, but you can't ignore the greenhouse emissions that are emitted during the production of EVs. They are not as innocent as they seem at first glance.

Tire Pollution

According to new studies, electric car tires emit 20% more tire pollution than gas cars. The tire material of EVs is no different, but EVs are generally heavier than gas cars, which makes the tires wear out faster.

Daily Mail said, “According to road tests by research company Emissions Analytics, under normal driving conditions, a gas car sheds around 73 milligrams per kilometer from four new tires. A comparable electric vehicle, however, sheds an additional 15 milligrams per kilometer – some 20 percent more.”

Cost of Public Charging Stations

Think you will save more if you go electric? Well, that's not necessarily true. If you have time to use a level 1 charger and eat up 2-4 hours of your time, then you may save money, but if you want to use a level 2 or 3 charger to speed up your charging time at a public charging station, then you can expect to spend at least as much as you would spend on filling up your gas tank.