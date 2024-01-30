11-Year-Old Hears for First Time Thanks to Gene Therapy

For many who are born deaf or suffer hearing loss at a young age, it is just part of life. You adapt to the hearing world around you, and life moves on. For some, however, life holds them at arm's length, never really allowing them the whole experience that those who can hear get to enjoy.

Gene Therapy and the FDA

The Food and Drug Administration recently allowed a new gene therapy study to move forward on testing for a rare form of congenital deafness known as otoferlin deafness. This form of deafness affects about 200,000 people worldwide, making it difficult for researchers to find eligible patients.

Most children born with otoferlin deafness receive cochlear implants, rendering them ineligible for the therapy because the implants alter the cochlea enough that gene therapy would not be effective. Unfortunately, those who receive cochlear implants will never have the richness of full hearing as implants do not repair hearing but instead allow some sounds, particularly those related to speech, to be transmitted from the inner ear to the brain.

Patient Number One

Recently, 11-year-old Aissam Dam had the chance to be patient number one in this new gene therapy, which looked to replace the otoferlin gene in his ear with a functional gene, restoring his ability to hear. His family heard about the study when his father took a new job as a construction worker in Spain.

In October, doctors treated Aissam at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The therapy, which under the FDA was only allowed to be used on older children (not infants) and only in one ear, shows promising results for children like Aissam. “There's no sound I don't like. They're all good,” he said in an interview.

Previously, Aissam, born in Morocco, could not attend school, so he created a sign language to communicate with his family and others in his community. When his family moved to Spain, he learned Spanish sign language.

Aissam said that, at first, sounds, voices, and unknown noises scared him. However, over time, he came to enjoy all sounds. Elevators, voices, the sound of scissors snipping his hair, music. But when asked if he enjoyed one particular sound, he signed, “People.”

Open Opportunity

While the number of patients may be limited, Eli Lilly, which owns the biotech firm Akouos lab working on the gene therapy, is hopeful. One three-year-old boy in Miami and a three-year-old girl in San Francisco will be the next U.S. patients. They did receive cochlear implants in one ear, allowing the other ear to go forward with the gene therapy. Additional trials are underway in China and Europe, five in total, including Aissam's.

On Feb. 3, 2024, all five studies will present their findings to the Association for Research in Otolaryngology. The studies, which have steered clear of treating hearing loss until now, are marking a new frontier in gene therapy. Dr. Dylan K. Chan, a pediatric otolaryngologist at the University of California, San Francisco, and director of its Children's Communication Center, said, “There has never been a biological or medical or surgical way to correct the underlying biological changes that cause the inner ear to not function.”

Future Endeavors

If the Lilly trial is successful, “there will be a lot of interest in other genes” that cause deafness, said Dr. Margaret A. Kenna, an otolaryngologist at Boston Children's Hospital and professor of otolaryngology at Harvard Medical School.

While these new gene therapy studies are exciting and encouraging, the research has a drawback. “There is an internal Deaf community that doesn't see itself as needing to be cured,” said Dr. Robert C. Nutt, a developmental and behavioral pediatrician in Wilmington, North Carolina, who is deaf.

For those deaf individuals who don't see their deafness as a disability, they are unlikely to seek treatment for themselves or their children. Dr. Nutt noted that some parents will even celebrate when their newborns are diagnosed with deafness so they can be fully a part of their community.

Dr. Kenna, an investigator in the Lilly trial, added, “It's been a long time coming. For decades, people have been saying, ‘When is this going to work?' I didn't think gene therapy would begin in my practice lifetime. But here it is.”