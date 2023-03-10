Elf Bar 600 Disposable Vape Range Found Safe and Legal Despite False Claims of Illegal Nicotine Levels

The recent article claiming that the Elf Bar 600 disposable vape range sold in the UK contains an illegal nicotine level has caused concern among the vaping community.

However, it has been found that the article used misleading headlines and scaremongering tactics to mislead readers and create anxiety among consumers.

Elf Bar 600 Disposable Vape Range

Elf Bar 600s are disposable vapes with a fully enclosed tank and built-in battery, designed to provide a short-term vaping solution for events such as festivals, formal occasions, and nights out.

While the article title claims that the Elf Bar 600 range contains an illegal nicotine level, it has been confirmed that some batches of the watermelon flavor were mistakenly fitted and filled with a non-standard 3ml e-liquid chamber, which is not compliant with UK regulations.

Testing has verified that the affected watermelon flavor Elf Bar 600 products are safe to use, and the nicotine strength is still compliant with the legal limit of 20 mg/ml. Trading Standards has cautioned that the UK does not permit a maximum e-liquid capacity of more than 2ml under any circumstance. They designed this limit to safeguard children from initiating the use of these products. However, this restriction does not compromise the quality of the product, and it remains safe and legal.

Some Batches Overfilled in The UK

Initially, ELFBAR, the manufacturer of Elf Bars, questioned the Mail's testing process and implied that the products could have been counterfeit. However, a spokesperson later confirmed that ELFBAR overfilled certain batches of the Elf Bar product in the UK.

Consumers who purchased the ‘non-compliant’ Elf Bars were actually getting more products for their money. Therefore, it is crucial for the media to report accurately and responsibly to prevent the spread of misinformation and undue alarm. The Elf Bar 600 disposable vape range remains a safe and legal product. The company is committed to reviewing its quality control processes to prevent such a situation from happening again.

Affected Products Withdrawn

ELFBAR agreed with the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommendation to withdraw the affected products from the UK market. ELFBAR will remove all non-compliant Elf Bar 600s since these products do not comply with UK regulations limiting e-liquid capacity. Even though the affected products are safe and sold globally, they are not compliant with UK regulations.

A spokesperson from Go Smoke Free, a company that distributes Elf Bar products, replied.

“Working with our distributors and other supply chain partners, we are moving quickly to replace all stock to ensure 100% that no product incorporates the 3ml capacity tank. The new batches with a capacity of 2ml will arrive in the UK within 30 days. While a highly regrettable situation, we should stress that this is an e-liquid volume issue and is not related in any way to product quality. Therefore, it does not compromise the safety of the product. As a brand that is committed to the highest levels of quality control, we will be reviewing our production processes to ensure that such a situation is not repeated.”

It is important for the public to be informed about product compliance and safety, but it is equally important for the media to report accurately and without sensationalism. Unfortunately, the Mail's article has caused undue alarm and fear among consumers.

Elf Bar Sales

Elf Bar, which entered the market in 2021, sells 2.5 million Elf Bar 600s weekly in the UK, representing two out of three disposable vape sales. The starting price of these devices is £4 each. The Elf Bar 600 disposable vape range remains a safe and legal product, and the issue is an e-liquid volume issue that does not compromise the safety or quality of the product.

