Eli Roth Will Serve Up a ‘Thanksgiving’ Sequel

Get ready to gobble down a sequel to Thanksgiving — the seasonal slasher inspired by the mock trailer from 2007's Grindhouse — starring Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon. Director Eli Roth says that he's cooking a follow-up for release sometime in 2025.

In an Instagram post, Eli Roth wrote, “BREAKING NEWS! John Carver will kill again! Thank you everyone who supported ORIGINAL HORROR in theaters!!! Go see it now on the big screen while it’s in cinemas, sequel set for release in 2025! Taking a year to really get the script right, working on it starting today!”

The official Thanksgiving synopsis reads: “After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays… or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?”

Thanksgiving Made Enough Money Given Its Modest Budget to Justify a Sequel

Thanksgiving had a reported budget of only $15 million. Since opening on November 17, the long-awaited horror movie has gobbled up over $30 million globally. Although those aren't exactly blockbuster numbers, the small budget means that the movie will make enough money that Sony's TriStar Pictures felt confident in ordering a sequel only a few weeks into its release. No word yet if any surviving cast members will return for Thanksgiving 2.

Eli Roth started his career making extreme horror films such as Hostel and Cabin Fever. Although Thanksgiving delivers gore hounds what they ordered, the tone is more playful than his previous movies and the story infused with social commentary about out-of-control consumerism. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Roth said, “If it's real and punishing, it's not fun. But when you see someone run through a piece of glass and slit their throat while going for a waffle iron, and instead of covering the wound, they get the waffle iron and pass out and then someone else rips it out of their hands — that's the tone I'm going for. It's sick and absurd, but just fun enough that you can enjoy it.”

Director Eli Roth is returning for seconds of “Thanksgiving.” The horror film, which has grossed $30 million globally to date, is getting a sequel from Sony’s TriStar Pictures. The untitled "Thanksgiving 2" is set to open theatrically in 2025.https://t.co/G1XQt9KW6o — Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2023

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving is currently playing in theaters nationwide.