Eliminate Financial Clutter With This Spring Cleaning Checklist

It's that time of year again – the sun is shining, the flowers are blooming, and it's time to do some financial spring cleaning. Just like you clean your house from top to bottom to eliminate all the dirt and dust, you need to do the same thing with personal finances.

Here are five steps that will help you get started.

Why Is Financial Spring Cleaning Necessary?

Financial spring cleaning helps you eliminate all the financial clutter built up over the past year. It gives you a chance to start fresh and ensure that your accounts are in order. When you declutter your finances, it will be easier to stay on top of your bills, save money, and make sound money-related decisions.

Unsubscribe From Unused Services

The first step is to unsubscribe from any services you are no longer using. Examples are subscription services, email lists, and even who you follow on social media. If you're not using it, there's no point in paying for it.

Review your credit card and bank statements to find any recurring charges for items or services you didn't use last month or don't recognize and cancel them immediately.

Cleaning up those unused subscriptions feels great, doesn't it?

Update Your Budget

The second step is to update your budget. Take a look at your income and expenses and see where you can make changes. Maybe you can cut back on some of your spending, or increase your income by picking up extra work hours. It's essential to be realistic about what you can and cannot change – don't try to overhaul your budget overnight. Just make minor tweaks that will help you save money over time.

It's important to update your budget periodically because your needs will change over time.

Go Through and Organize Financial Documents

The third step is to go through and organize your financial documents. Go over bank statements, credit card bills, retirement plans, and anything else related to your finances. It's a good idea to create folders or labels for each type of document (or online record) so that you can find what you need quickly and easily.

Although tedious, it is crucial to keep track of your documents when you need them.

Review Your Insurance Policies

The fourth step is to review your insurance policies. Make sure that you have adequate coverage in case of an emergency. Review to ensure you don't have extra coverages you don't need.

If you have any questions about your policies, now is the time to call your insurance agent. Don't wait until something happens, and then realize that you're not covered.

It's better to be safe than sorry, so make sure you understand your insurance policies. You may also discover you can save money by switching to a different insurance company or by updating a current policy.

Taxes, Taxes, Taxes

The fifth step is to start thinking about your taxes. If you haven't already filed your taxes for the year, now is the time to do it. You may also need to start thinking about estimated tax payments if you are self-employed or have other income that is not subject to withholding.

If you think you may need the assistance of a tax advisor, now is the time to contact one.

No one likes doing their taxes, but it's an integral part of being a responsible adult.

Check-In On Your Debt

The sixth step is to check in on your debt. Make sure you're make all of your payments on time and not accrue any new debt. Any extra income can be put it towards paying off your debt.

Make sure you are up to date on any debt and make adjustments if your income has changed at all.

Review Your Estate Plan

The seventh step is to review your estate plan. Look over your will, power of attorney, and any other legal documents that dictate what will happen to your assets after you die. Make sure everything is up to date and that your loved ones know where to find these documents.

If you didn't check it on step four, make sure to review your life insurance policy now too, making sure it still meets your needs.

Check-In On Your IRA or 401(k)

The next step is to check in on your retirement plan (IRA's or 401(k). Ensure that you are contributing the maximum amount allowed and that your investments are still appropriate for your age and stage of life.

Shred Old Financial Documents

The final step in financial spring cleaning is to shred any old financial documents. Shredding these documents will help protect you from identity theft and keep your personal information safe. Plus, it's one less pile of things you have to find a place for.

Start Cleaning Today

Financial spring cleaning is a necessary process that everyone should be doing every year. It's a great way to get organized and make sure you are on track for your financial goals.

