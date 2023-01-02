Elon Musk Loses $200 Billion in Personal Wealth, Some Are Angry

Elon Musk recently became the first person in history to have $200 billion erased from his net worth, and the internet is having a field day. According to a report by Bloomberg, Musk's wealth has currently cratered to $137 billion, down from $340 billion in November 2021.

Users on Twitter – the social media company owned by Musk himself – relished this news, as countless people used the opportunity to get their digs in at the man who can ban them from tweeting at a moment's notice.

User middleageriot offered only boisterous laughter as support for Musk during his latest stumble:

Elon Musk: *carries sink into Twitter headquarters*



Me:



Elon Musk: *posts supposedly funny meme about wokeness*



Me:



Elon Musk: *loses $200 billion dollars*



Me: “BWAAA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!” — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) January 2, 2023

This user took the news in stride, lamenting that in the big picture, guacamole is still too expensive for the average American!

Elon Musk: Loses over $200 billion in under a year and still one of the richest people in the world.



Me: How much extra did you say the guacamole would be? — Little Debbie Enthusiast (@JoshRAgee) December 30, 2022

We're not sure if this Twitter user is complimenting Musk or taking a dig at him. Either way, making jokes on social media is a perfectly fine way to deal with the stress of losing such a large amount of money:

If you’re having a bad year cause you lost a lot of money in the market remember that Elon Musk has lost $200 billion and is still making jokes on twitter — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) January 1, 2023

BriannaWu pulled no punches, directly responding to Elon Musk with a prediction that he will fall even lower in 2023:

You worked hard this year and lost over 200 billion. I believe that this year you will surpass yourself with even worse decisions. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 1, 2023

This user argues that sometimes, facts are facts:

Elon Musk is the first human to lose 200 billion dollars.

He’s the biggest loser in history. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) December 31, 2022

Some users, like scalzi, sarcastically offered timeless advice that may be useful for a couple missing quarters, but probably not all that useful for finding billions of dollars

Did he check underneath the couch cushions, maybe he'll find some of it therehttps://t.co/RK8Be7DbMr — John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 31, 2022

RyanPinesworth dropped the mic with a shot at Musk that garnered over one thousand likes in the process:

Elon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 Billion.



At least he is good at something. 😂 — Ryan Pinesworth™️ (@RyanPinesworth) December 31, 2022

Not all Twitter users decided to roast Musk. This particular user saw the silver lining, noting that actually, “Elon is a walking W.”

“Elon Musk is the 1st person to lose $200 billion in wealth! What a loser!”



Ye, that’s because he was able to make that amount in the first place.



2020 Net Worth: $27 Billion

2023 Current Net Worth: $146 Billion



Elon is a walking W. pic.twitter.com/QCEq7U0l5b — The Bitcoin Express (@The_BTC_Express) January 2, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.