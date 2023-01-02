Elon Musk Loses $200 Billion in Personal Wealth, Some Are Angry

Elon Musk recently became the first person in history to have $200 billion erased from his net worth, and the internet is having a field day. According to a report by Bloomberg, Musk's wealth has currently cratered to $137 billion, down from $340 billion in November 2021.

Users on Twitter – the social media company owned by Musk himself – relished this news, as countless people used the opportunity to get their digs in at the man who can ban them from tweeting at a moment's notice.

User middleageriot offered only boisterous laughter as support for Musk during his latest stumble:

This user took the news in stride, lamenting that in the big picture, guacamole is still too expensive for the average American!

We're not sure if this Twitter user is complimenting Musk or taking a dig at him. Either way, making jokes on social media is a perfectly fine way to deal with the stress of losing such a large amount of money:

BriannaWu pulled no punches, directly responding to Elon Musk with a prediction that he will fall even lower in 2023:

This user argues that sometimes, facts are facts:

Some users, like scalzi, sarcastically offered timeless advice that may be useful for a couple missing quarters, but probably not all that useful for finding billions of dollars

RyanPinesworth dropped the mic with a shot at Musk that garnered over one thousand likes in the process:

Not all Twitter users decided to roast Musk. This particular user saw the silver lining, noting that actually, “Elon is a walking W.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


