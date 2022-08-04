Elon Musk Plans to Build His Own Private Airport, Neighbors Not Happy

There is a rumor going around that Elon Musk is planning to build a new private airport in Central Texas. The report states that Musk is developing a plan for the private airport to be located near Bastrop.

Don't Let Your Dreams Be Dreams

As of now, only conceptual plans are circulating and there is no set timetable for construction. The airport would likely be used to service Tesla, The Boring Company, and SpaceX. Musk also reportedly owns some acreage near the Colorado River Corridor.

Location, Location, Location

The Boring Company headquarters is three miles from Austin Executive Airport, and the Tesla Giga Factory is 15 miles from the private airport and five miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The Boring Company was already planning on building an 80,000-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing facility. They purchased 73 acres of land in Bastrop earlier this year with this goal in mind.

Love Thy Neighbor

According to reports, the local response to Musk making the move into the more rural area around Austin has been contentious.

