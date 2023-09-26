Elon Musk Begs Celebrities to Post on X

You have to hand it to Elon Musk; he's achieved the impossible, turning Twitter from probably the most successful, influential, and valuable social media site around into a cesspit that's only slightly less toxic than 4chan, with a new name that's almost as juvenile as its owner.

It seems that the exploding car salesman is starting to feel the pinch now that all of the celebrities who used to populate the site and bring in a healthy amount of ad revenue are abandoning the site en masse, lest they get caught up in the dumpster fire.

While Musk is busy claiming that everything is fine, just fine.

X Crumbles in Under A Year of Musk's Rule

In just under a year, Twitter, now known as X, has lost half its ad revenue. Most of its workforce has left, and the company is hemorrhaging users as they become increasingly unhappy. One of the biggest points of contention is Musk's constant attempts to nickel and dime them since he took over the social media giant in October 2022.

Things have gotten so bad that Musk, the most divorced man in the history of the world, is desperately begging celebrities to stay and post on the rebranded X-treme platform.

Musk Begs Celebrities To Get Active Again

Earlier this week, Musk replied to Taylor Swift's revealing the rerelease of her album 1989 on X that he recommended she post some music or concert videos on the site.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2023

Musk has also bragged that Tucker Carlson, who even Fox had finally had enough of in April, had received more views since streaming episodes of his far-right ramblings on X.

“Views for his episodes on X now exceed the population of the United States. Talk to Earth via X!” Musk tweeted.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2023

However, X has faced criticism over its view counts as the site does not count unique views, meaning a single person, or a farm of, let's call them X Men, could artificially inflate the figures to a considerable degree by repeatedly watching the same video, or clicking on the same tweet.

Musk also said he was disappointed after stand-up comedian turned conspiracy theorist Russell Brand urged his fans to follow him on Rumble so they could support him directly after YouTube demonetized his videos following a report by The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed that Brand had sexually assaulted several women, including a 16-year-old girl at the height of his fame from 2006-2013.

Replying to the announcement, Musk, who has publicly backed Brand following the release of the Channel 4 documentary Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, and the Metropolitan Police confirming that they are investigating claims from women across the UK that Brand had sexually assaulted them, slid into the disgraced comedians replies to say.

“It is rather disappointing that he is exclusively pushing Rumble when X has supported free speech just as much,” Musk lamented in the replies.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2023

Brand has denied all allegations.