Step-Dad Fantasy with Elon Musk’s Dad and Stepdaughter – Is This Reality? – Twitter’s Furious

Just when you thought 2022 couldn't be any weirder, try this one for size.

Errol Musk (Elon's father) has revealed he is the father of yet another child. At the ripe age of 76 he has now sired seven kids. Two of them to none other than his stepdaughter. Jana Bezuidenhout.

Errol and Jana now have a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, born in 2019. On Wednesday, Errol remarked to the Sun: “the only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

Needless to say, Twitter is an absolute hysteria over this. Let's see how everyone is dealing with this so-called “news.”

One Twitter user said “congrats” with a sarcastic comment.

Congratulation 😂! Both Stepdaughter and the baby will have to call him “Dad”. pic.twitter.com/OeuKib3gge — Chandana Arjun (@ChandanaArjun_) July 15, 2022

Someone else said they had to keep rereading the news.

I keep rereading this over thinking my english is off………….and ive been speaking english my whole life pic.twitter.com/zlpFmFjma5 — Yoræ (@YoriTadashi) July 14, 2022

Yet another user opined, “she secured the bag.”

He is 76 he ain't got much longer on this earth she secured the bag her and those kids are set for life — Lynn Williams (@10f0ne) July 15, 2022

Ivano broke down how the family tree will go now.

so in a way, that’s elon's step-sister as well as mother, which makes that child elon's brother but also step-brother but also nephew 😵😵😵 — ivano 💋 (@luimacronne) July 14, 2022

Kay is wondering where Jana's mother is right about now.

Where is the mother of the stepdaughter? I wonder how does she feel about the situation — _K A Y✨🇿🇦 (@_Kay_Tenza) July 15, 2022

The real question is, can we please go back to 2019 and never make it to 2020 and beyond? Thanks in advance!

Featured Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins and Shutterstock.