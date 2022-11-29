Elon Musk: Public “Deserves to Know What Really Happened” When Twitter Suppressed Free Speech

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has endeavored to bring free speech back to the platform. He started by reinstating the accounts of individuals who had been banned under the previous leadership. These individuals included former President Donald Trump, rapper Kanye “Ye” West, and light-heavyweight kickboxing world champion, Andrew Tate. In his continued quest to return free speech to Twitter, Musk has now announced that he will be releasing “the Twitter Files.” These files supposedly expose the free speech suppression that was happening on the platform before Musk took over.

A Quest for Free Speech

On Monday, Musk tweeted about releasing the files, saying that the public “deserves to know what really happened.”

The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk doesn't give any further details, leaving everyone in tense anticipation of what “suppression” he is talking about. All social media platforms have community guidelines for users to follow, and the companies reserve the right to suspend or ban accounts that do not comply with the guidelines.

Musk, however, seems to be implying that there were more nefarious actions going on behind the scenes. His use of the word “suppression” suggests that Twitter was taking down accounts of individuals simply because they had different beliefs.

Taking on The Big Apple

Before the “Twitter Files” tweet, Musk posted a long rant about the technology company Apple. He accused the company of halting advertising on Twitter. He also claimed that Apple directly threatened to remove Twitter from its App Store without providing any reasoning.

He seems to have taken up the mantle of battling censorship allegations in other companies. He replied to a tweet posted by LBRY, a publishing application, that claimed that Apple “demanded” they filter certain search terms or they wouldn't allow their apps in their store.

During Covid, Apple demanded our apps filter some search terms from being returned. If we did not filter the terms, our apps would not be allowed in the store. Apple may make good products, but they have been opposed to free speech for some time. — LBRY 🚀 (@LBRYcom) November 28, 2022

Elon replied and asked what else Apple might be censoring. He also tweeted a poll saying, “Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers.” 84.7% said yes, Apple should publish, and 15.3% said no.

He also exposed Apple for charging a “secret” 30% tax on everything bought through the App Store.

Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store? https://t.co/LGkPZ4EYcz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

He ended his crusade against the tech giant by stating that “If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead.”

