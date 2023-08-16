From Mandalorians to Musk: Gina Carano’s Next Big Move Against Disney

Gina Carano was, at one point, a favorite amongst Star Wars fans due to her role in The Mandalorian. However, thanks to her controversial posts on Twitter, Disney fired her from the show, and she lost the popularity she once enjoyed.

Thanks to a new declaration from Elon Musk regarding social media activity and employers, she may try and strike back at Disney.

Why Dinsey Fired Gina Carano

Carano starred alongside Pedro Pascal in the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian as Cara Dune. Cara was a well-liked character to the point where a spin-off starring her was in the works. That is until Carano made some controversial tweets in 2021 about how cancel culture is equivalent to the Holocaust. Disney ended up firing her and canceling any Cara Dune spin-off plans.

Carano's career hasn't been the same since being fired by Disney. She's appeared in some films for right-wing audiences and worked with Ben Shapiro, but that's it. It seems, however, that she isn't over being fired just yet.

Elon's Promise to Those Who Have Been “Canceled”

Since he purchased Twitter last year, Elon Musk has been using his personal account to announce policy changes regarding the website. In a recent tweet, he promised to assist those who had been fired for their social media posts:

If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Gina Carano then responded with a tweet of her own:

I think I qualify. ☺️ https://t.co/t2MryUFLtS — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 6, 2023

Many of her supporters think this will ignite some epic lawsuit against Disney, but I doubt anything will come of this. Companies like Disney usually have clauses allowing them to fire someone for any reason, especially if it brings the company negative attention. This promise from Musk will go just as well as his mission to Mars or the plan to build a hyperloop in California.

Source: Inside The Magic