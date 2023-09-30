Elon Musk Has Choice Words for The Auto Workers Strike

Just as the Hollywood writer's strike resolves, the United Auto Workers strike is picking up steam.

None other than President Biden showed up on the picket line a few days ago to show his support for the UAW in their fight to get a four-day workweek and a 40 percent pay raise.

All eyes are on this historic strike.

And now Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted a typically Muskian take on what many fear could be a worst-case scenario result of UAW's historic strike.

The Musk tweet reads, “They want a 40% pay raise *and* a 32-hour workweek. Sure way to drive GM, Ford, and Chrysler bankrupt in the fast lane.”

Will Tesla Be The Real Winner of The Strike?

Things are not looking promising for the Big Three automakers or the UAW as things are currently progressing.

Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs) are the bread and butter for the Detroit Three. While they currently rake in billions of dollars a year making ICEs and producing the various components that go with those vehicles – that gravy train is coming to a halt very soon.

The Detroit Three have yet to figure out how to make electric vehicles (EVs) profitable, at least for them. In contrast, Tesla has the best gross margins in the auto industry. So Silicon Valley's first car company is already wildly succeeding while legacy automakers don't have a clue.

If the future is in EVs and GM, Ford, and Stellantis don't know how to make them profitable, their days are numbered.

Curiously, several major automakers, including some of the ones above, recently announced they would be banding together to build a vast network of charging stations across North America, which seems like an odd task to take on when they have yet to figure out how to produce profitable EVs at volume.

Investment and financial services group Morgan Stanley weighed in on the Detroit Three's situation when their analyst, Adam Jonas, essentially described it as hopeless. Jonas cited the unlikelihood that the Big Three would be able to produce enough EVs to be profitable, and that's not even considering the rise in labor costs they would incur if the UAW's demands were met.

Complicating the situation is that the Detroit Three don't want to revamp their ICE factories to make EVs. Instead, they're electing to build new ones, which assuages the UAW's fears that their jobs will not be secure in the switch to EV manufacturing.

EVs require fewer parts and labor to build, and their production process is expected to become more streamlined in the coming years. So, union jobs in those factories are going to dwindle in the near future.

On the other hand, Tesla has no union workers, doesn't rely on the Detroit Three to produce their components, and is already super profitable. Their NACS connectors have also been made the industry standard for EV charging, and they have the most reliable charging stations in North America.

The Game Is Tesla's To Lose

The mounting costs of the strike will only hinder the Detroit Three's chances of becoming profitable EV manufacturers.

And labor costs and non-existent factories are not their only issue.

They need to set up a reliable charging network (how much is that vast charging network they're supposed to start building next year going to cost?), and their current solution for their EV customers is to start using their rival's Supercharger network.

In short, Tesla wins because they were already winning.

As odd as it may sound, the Big Three, as deep as their legacies and current profits may be, are starting to look like an underdog. And the odds are not in their favor.

Unless a miraculous turn of events suddenly spins things in a new, more favorable direction for the Detroit Three, their days and the UAWs will be over, just like their ICEs.

Source: (Electrek).