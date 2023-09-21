Elon Musk Insisted Upon Cameo in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’…with a Gun

According to the new biography Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, Musk once wielded a 200-year-old gun in a recording studio and demanded a cameo in the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Musk's then-partner, Grimes, was in the studio recording her part as cyborg pop singer Lizzy Wizzy.

“The studio guys were like sweating,” Grimes reportedly said. Musk added, “I told them that I was armed but not dangerous.” Musk and Grimes (pictured, below) were together from 2018 to 2021. They share three children together.

Biographer Walter Isaacson Says That Elon Musk “Gets Really Dark”

In an interview with Gizmodo, Elon Musk biographer Isaacson says that Musk has a dark side. “If you’re with [Musk] in the middle of the day you’re talking to him, and he’s in his engineering rational mode, he’s actually quite a centrist,” says Isaacson. “But if you’ve got him in a dark mood, which Grimes calls ‘Demon Mode,' he gets really dark, and he has populist, more fringe theories that he engages with on Twitter which allows it to be amplified more, which is in my mind, not a pretty sight.”

When asked how history will look back at Musk, Isaacson says:

“I think that he will certainly go down 100 years from now as having great historical significance. I think all of social media will be remembered as having, at best, a nonbeneficial, and at worst, a very harmful influence. But that includes many forms from Facebook on through. We did not make people take responsibility for what they did, or platforms take responsibility, but that’s a controversial take. I don’t put it in the book, it’s just my own take that somehow if you watch the Oppenheimer movie, you see that when we get that technology, we kick in and say, alright, how are we going to try to make sure this genie doesn’t keep getting out of the bottle? I don’t think we’ve done that well with social media and I think Musk is not going to look well in history about what he’s doing with the platform now known as X.”

It's not clear if Musk ever got his cameo in Cyberpunk 2077. According to PC Gamer, some players suggest that a character seen in an early sequence in a bathroom is Musk, but the similarity is questionable. Watch the clip below and decide.

Elon Musk — written by Walter Isaacson and published by Simon & Schuster — is available now.