Elon Musk Missed the Point of the ‘Leave the World Behind’ Tesla Pileup

Author: Robert DeSalvo Entertainment News
Leave the World Behind
Tesla CEO Elon Musk either hasn't seen the apocalyptic Netflix thriller Leave the World Behind in its entirety or just missed the point of the Tesla-pileup scene. Sam Esmail directed Leave the World Behind, which stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha'la, and Kevin Bacon.

As reported on Tudum by Netflix: “In this apocalyptic thriller from award-winning writer and director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), Amanda (Academy Award winner Roberts) and her husband Clay (Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke), rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Academy Award winner Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world. Based on the National Book Award-nominated novel by Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind is produced by Esmail Corp, Red Om Films, and executive produced by Higher Ground Productions.”

Warning: the following contains spoilers about Leave the World Behind.

In one of the most harrowing scenes in the movie, cyberattackers cause self-driving white Teslas to pile up and block key roadways that connect the city of New York to the rest of the country. In the context of the movie, it's part of a larger terrorist plan that disrupts all communication and televised signals in the United States.

Variety reports, “The scene demonstrates how modern technology can be used against us for destructive purposes.” Musk, however, tweeted, “Teslas can charge from solar panels even if the world goes fully Mad Max and there is no more gasoline!”

People on X — a Company Also Owned by Elon Musk — Are Mocking Him for Missing the Point of Leave the World Behind

Elon Musk misses point of white Tesla pileup in Leave the World Behind
Image Credit: Wiki Commons, By Maurizio Pesce from Milan, Italia – Elon Musk, Tesla Factory, Fremont (CA, USA), CC BY 2.0.

The Independent reported on Netflix users who watched Leave the World Behind and mocked Musk on social media. Some of the posts read:

“This guy didn’t watch the movie.”

“Elon should rewatch the movie.”

“Best thing about Leave the World Behind is it triggered Elon.”

Writer-director Esmail shared Musk’s post, writing: “My movie Leave the World Behind is now streaming on Netflix.”

Leave the World Behind is now streaming on Netflix.

Robert DeSalvo
