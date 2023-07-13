That Touch of Musk: Elon Musk’s Top Five Memorable Moments

With the roll-out of his rival Mark Zuckerberg's popular Twitter-esque Threads app, controversial Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has returned to the national spotlight. Musk is a recognized master of generating social media attention, whether negative or positive.

A recent study of Google Trends data from 2004 to the present reveals Elon Musk's most notable life events that garnered global attention.

The study, conducted by OnlineCasinos365, provides real-time insights into the social media and Google search impacts of each significant date in Musk's personal and professional life. From the arrival of his child X Æ A-12 to the ongoing rivalry with Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Musk's top moments have provided a generous supply of water cooler topics and online debates.

Here are Elon Musk's top five memorable moments, as determined by Google Trends data:

The Purchase of Twitter

Elon Musk's controversial and protracted acquisition of Twitter tops the list of attention-grabbing moments. Often criticized for its self-inflicted $44 billion price tag and dubious motivations, the deal that put Musk and his incredible personal wealth on the front page resulted in a 672% rise in Google searches for the billionaire CEO.

The Birth of X Æ A-12

Although Musk has fathered 10 children with various partners, the birth of baby X Æ A-12 with singer Grimes, aka, Claire Elise Boucher, resulted in a 548% uptick in Google searches for the couple. The subsequent fallout from his controversial relationship with much younger singer and the child's unusual naming has also created some pushback from critics.

Appearance on Saturday Night Live

Elon Musk hosted the popular NBC comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live in May of 2021, making him the first person on the autism spectrum to host and perform. Musk's critically praised handling of often self-deprecating sketches resulted in a 371% spike in Google searches.

Becoming the World's Richest Person

In January 2021, Musk was declared the world's richest person, with an estimated net worth of $185 billion. While his net worth has fluctuated significantly recently, the 2021 achievement increased Google searches by 316%.

The Introduction of “New Twitter”

Shortly after acquiring Twitter, Musk made several dramatic business decisions, including a 50% reduction in staff and introducing a more restrictive Twitter Blue subscription service. Despite the overwhelmingly negative publicity surrounding his management strategies, searches for the social media owner increased by 316% in November 2022.

The Headline-Grabbing Phenomenon Called Elon Musk

By many accounts, Elon Musk displays all of the characteristics of an alpha male, including a risk-taking personality and an assertive stance against critics. It is important to remember how Elon Musk made his fortune when analyzing the results of this study.

Only a handful of people have reached the rarefied air of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, or Mark Zuckerberg. One secret to Musk's financial success lies in his innate ability to turn negatives into positives, at least in his professional life. There is always the question of how much personal net worth is required to feel rich, and some of Musk's detractors have speculated he may never reach that self-targeted summit.

This article is produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.