Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Chip Finds Home in First Human

Welcome to the newest wave of the future. Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company and owner of X, has made history again.

His Neuralink brain chip had its first successful human integration.

At It Again

Never one to shy away from controversy, Musk has been pushing for the Neuralink brain chip for a while now.

Last year, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) cleared Musk to start his company's first human trials.

Big Goals

The Neuralink chip can help track neuron spikes by observing activity throughout the brain and body. The hope is that doctors can use this information to treat paralysis and other neurological diseases.

The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2024

Musk, who's no stranger to AI with his self-driving Tesla vehicles, has said that Neuralink's technology could allow humans to form “a sort of symbiosis with AI.”

Power of Thought

In a separate X post, Musk said that he's called the first product Telepathy, as he hopes that those who receive the brain chip interface will eventually be able to control a keyboard or move a mouse with only their thoughts.

Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2024

Setbacks

While Neuralink is a massive step forward for plenty of people waiting on technology to change their lives, there's also been backlash regarding this new step in human and robotics collaboration.

Neuralink has received scrutiny about the implantation of brain-chip interface procedures and their relative safety. Earlier this month, the company disclosed that it received a fine for violating the U.S. Department of Transportation rules regarding the movement of hazardous materials.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission received a request to investigate whether Musk misled investors about the safety of the neural transplant after tests in monkeys showed paralysis, seizures, and brain swelling.

Musk Reassures Skeptics

While this technology is definitely in its infancy, Neuralink, valued at around $5 billion, is encouraged by the first human trial. In September, Musk assured investors and the general public that “No monkey has died as a result of a Neuralink implant.”

Musk also said the company chose “terminal” monkeys to minimize the risk to healthier animals. According to a Reuters report, Neuralink's tests have killed 1,500 animals, which in some cases caused “needless suffering and death.”

Far From the First

While Neuralink might have the most famous founder, Musk was not the first to work on products that interfaced computers with humans. A group from Stanford was able to place two small sensors on the brain of a man who'd been paralyzed from the neck down and could interpret his brain signals when he thought about writing on paper with a pen. Those signals then got converted into readable text on a computer.

“In recent research trials (not related to Neuralink), scientists have been able to implant brain-spine interfaces which help people with paralysis to walk, and other work shows promising results in computers interpreting brain waves and brain scans to allow people who can't speak to communicate,” Tara Spires-Jones at the University of Edinburgh, UK, told the Science Media Centre, a non-profit organization in the UK.

She added, “However, most of these interfaces require invasive neurosurgery and are still experimental. Thus, it will likely be many years before they are commonly available.”