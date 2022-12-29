Elon Musk Posts New Twitter Policy to ‘Follow the Science’

Over the last few weeks, Elon Musk has made quite a name for himself while trying to manage Twitter's change of hands. Most of his staff and policy changes have been controversial, to put it mildly, but love him or hate him; it seems here's here to stay – at least for now.

Today he posted about a new Twitter policy he'd like everyone to implement. Here's his recent tweet on the subject.

New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

User @GadSaad doesn't seem keen on following Dr. Fauci's science.

The science is anything that His Eminence Lord Fauci says it is. His Excellency is science.https://t.co/02fqpOSsbo — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) December 28, 2022

@GregWAutry, meanwhile, wants everyone to understand that science can be a religion as much as a method of testing theories and hypotheses.

Yes, the scientific method (challenge every hypothesis) had sadly be replaced with Science (upper case) as religion and its apostles fretting over sorting the “believers” and “deniers”, labels that have no place in actual scientific thinking. — Greg Autry🚀🇺🇸🇹🇼 (@GregWAutry) December 28, 2022

@rupasubramanya took issue with the wording of the new policy, but not the original basis.

The framing “follow the science” is itself problematic because it implies that science is a monolithic settled body of knowledge. It's not. It's always being contested and revised. Instead of saying “follow the science”, we should say follow the “scientific method”. — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) December 28, 2022

@ZaleskiLuke seemed to have an issue with Musk's entire tweet and the political right.

Elon knows he can say crap like this and rightwingers will let him do whatever he wants and give him a tax break for it. The scarier scenario is one in which he actually believes the same MAGA & white nationalist crap he has already re-platformed—and that’s looking quite possible — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 28, 2022

@Itsdorothysucka wants an equal playing field for everyone to ‘reasonably' question everything without fear of reprisal.

We should be able to reasonably question any and everything without being ostracized, cancelled & ridiculed. — DOROTHY (@itsdorothysucka) December 28, 2022

User @ha2936 simply wanted to encourage Musk with a compliment.

You are a man of challenge, many are waiting for your failure, but this will not happen — حمود اللحيدان (@ha2936) December 28, 2022

@sxtvik pointed out that today's science tends to be heavily linked to cash flow.

Except modern science tends to side with whoever is funding it. — Satvik Sethi (@sxtvik) December 28, 2022

@mpawlo gave everyone the definition of ‘reasoned questioning of science.'

@williamlegate isn't impressed with Musk's new Twitter policy, or any previous ones apparently.

you literally just make up new policies on a whim… — William LeGate (@williamlegate) December 28, 2022

@JeffreyGuterman likes the courage it takes to question the status quo.

It takes courage to question what is known. — Dr. Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 28, 2022

@mysteriouskat is looking for some clarification on this new policy.

Is this the new science or old science? — Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) December 28, 2022

@drnickUSA agrees with Musk, but thinks there needs to be further explanation of what science is.

Amen. Science must always be questioned, debated, tested, proven.

But…

Follow the Science

became–>

Follow the Science Fiction

became–>

Follow the Political Science

became–>

Follow THIS, not THAT… Science

became–>

JUST FOLLOW pic.twitter.com/x43wbnJpIr — Nicholas DiNubile MD (@drnickUSA) December 29, 2022

One look at Twitter will tell you that no matter what Elon Musk posts, people will have strong opinions about it. Whether you lean left, right, or somewhere in the middle, you're not going to like everything he or anyone else has to say. Freedom of speech is lovely, right?

