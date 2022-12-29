Elon Musk Posts New Twitter Policy to ‘Follow the Science’

by
shutterstock 256453009 elon musk scaled e1654116921977
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Over the last few weeks, Elon Musk has made quite a name for himself while trying to manage Twitter's change of hands. Most of his staff and policy changes have been controversial, to put it mildly, but love him or hate him; it seems here's here to stay – at least for now.

Today he posted about a new Twitter policy he'd like everyone to implement. Here's his recent tweet on the subject.

User @GadSaad doesn't seem keen on following Dr. Fauci's science.

@GregWAutry, meanwhile, wants everyone to understand that science can be a religion as much as a method of testing theories and hypotheses.

@rupasubramanya took issue with the wording of the new policy, but not the original basis.

@ZaleskiLuke seemed to have an issue with Musk's entire tweet and the political right.

@Itsdorothysucka wants an equal playing field for everyone to ‘reasonably' question everything without fear of reprisal.

User @ha2936 simply wanted to encourage Musk with a compliment.

@sxtvik pointed out that today's science tends to be heavily linked to cash flow.

@mpawlo gave everyone the definition of ‘reasoned questioning of science.'

@williamlegate isn't impressed with Musk's new Twitter policy, or any previous ones apparently.

@JeffreyGuterman likes the courage it takes to question the status quo.

@mysteriouskat is looking for some clarification on this new policy.

@drnickUSA agrees with Musk, but thinks there needs to be further explanation of what science is.

One look at Twitter will tell you that no matter what Elon Musk posts, people will have strong opinions about it. Whether you lean left, right, or somewhere in the middle, you're not going to like everything he or anyone else has to say. Freedom of speech is lovely, right?

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

Marvel Fans React to Sun-Spider The First Disabled Spider Person