Elon Musk Will Support This Republican if He Runs for President in 2024

Donald Trump has been losing popularity within his party. On top of that, a strong potential candidate has emerged as a possible challenger for Trump in 2024: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Even though the governor has not decided if he will run yet, he already has the support of many of his party members and outside influential figures as well.

Musk for DeSantis 2024

Elon Musk was asked in a tweet if he would support DeSantis in 2024 if he chose to run. Musk responded, “Yes.” he went on to say, “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far.”

The Twitter conversation followed another interaction where Musk responded to a user about Trump not posting on Twitter even though his account was reinstated.

I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Musk followed the tweet with another, reminding users that he supported Obama and was hesitant in his decision to vote for Biden.

As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

Owner Privilege

Musk flexed his power as Twitter's owner by reinstating many controversial accounts that had been banned under previous leadership. He conducted two separate Twitter polls asking users first if Trump should have his account reinstated and then to ask if, in general, banned accounts should be considered for reinstating if they haven't explicitly violated Twitter's community guidelines.

The results of the poll led to Trump getting his account reinstated along with Kanye West and Andrew Tate.

Was It The Right Choice?

Many people are furious that Trump was allowed back on Twitter after allegedly inciting violence that led to January 6th. Trump has elected to continue to stay off Twitter and even went so far as to say he doesn't see a reason to return to the platform.

Trump likely has other things on his mind, however. Support for his 2024 campaign is waning, with 46% of Republicans saying that they are ready for a new party leader. It probably doesn't help his chances that almost all of his candidates lost in their midterm elections.

DeSantis, however, took a landslide victory in Florida. His win put him on the Republican's radar in D.C. He is quickly becoming the most likely contender to go toe to toe with Trump, should he decide to run.

Some people have said that they would not support DeSantis because they want him to stay in Florida and continue the work he was doing there. Others believe that he would do more good as President, where he could work to implement change nationwide instead of just in his state.

