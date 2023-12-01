Elon Musk Tweet Shows off a Cybertruck Beating a Porsche 911 While Towing a Porsche 911

At long last, Tesla's Cybertruck arrived. On Thursday, Elon Musk officially debuted the unusual-looking electric pickup truck at an event in Austin, Texas, giving customers the first batch of Cybertrucks.

Musk, never lacking flair, unsurprisingly took to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, to post a video of a Cybertruck beating a lime green Porsche 911 in a quarter-mile race while towing a Porsche 911.

The Video

The 39-second video posted to X by user @elonmusk has an undeniable sense of showmanship. It's shot and edited in a cinematic style. (We wonder if any of this will end up in the biopic acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is reportedly making about the Tesla CEO?)

The clip starts with the gleaming metallic truck pulling up to a raceway, revealing a Porsche 911 already at the start line as the Cybertruck rolls to a stop alongside it. Amped-up electronic music layered in with a few scant crowd murmurs, and the Cybertruck's tires scratching against wet asphalt fills the soundscape. The music swells as the Porsche and the Cybertruck take off, tires screeching, with the electric pickup pulling ahead early. Cheering overtakes the soundscape as the shimmering stainless steel truck gains distance on the 911.

As the vehicles approach the finish line, Musk's voice booms, “But wait, there's more,” cutting to the finish line where the Cybertuck, a car length ahead of the 911, crosses while towing an identical Porsche 911. Text appears on screen as the video winds down, stating that the Cybertruck can do a quarter-mile run in under 11 seconds while accelerating from 0 to 60 in 2.6 seconds.

How's that for a grandstanding showpiece?

More Cybertruck Details Revealed

Tesla has finally announced a starting price for their long-awaited electric truck, with the standard model sporting a $60,990 price tag. Equipped with rear-wheel drive, 7,500 pounds of towing capacity, and 250 miles of driving range, it will be available in 2025. The following models are an all-wheel drive option and the “Cyberbeast,” which start at $79,990 and $99,990.

Tesla is not considering your average working-class truck buyer at this price point. We can't imagine a farmer in Iowa swapping out their Ford F-150 for Tesla's pricey offering anytime soon.

Musk stated that the submarine car from the 1977 James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me inspired his electric truck's eccentric aesthetic. He's not thinking about regular car buyers with this design, period.

He reportedly said the Cybertuck has “more utility than a truck.” We'll see about that. Beating (likely a base model) Porsche 911 on a paved racetrack differs from hauling equipment and heavy loads through harsh weather over rugged terrain for months, year in and out.

However, wealthy car collectors seeking an expensive, alien-looking 007-inspired electrified truck to tow their exotic sports car around at high speeds will be thrilled.