Top 8 Elon Musk Tweets That Made People Angry

Elon Musk has said many controversial things on Twitter. With his current plan to build his own airport and being seemingly forced to buy Twitter his name is on everyone's lips right now.
- He fully admits his tweets are “complete nonsense” so take what he writes with a gram of salt.
My Twitter is pretty much complete nonsense at this point
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2019
2. He also said his Twitter antics have always been at play.
I was always crazy on Twitter fyi
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2019
3. In one Tweet, he wiped $14 billion from Tesla's value.
Tesla stock price is too high imo
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020
4. He also claimed he would be selling his physical belongings.
I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020
5. He desired freedom for the USA.
FREE AMERICA NOW
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020
6. He also wanted to take the company private.
Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018
7. Due to his 420 Tweet, Musk was investigated and fined $20 million by the SEC. He promptly gave them a new nickname.
Just want to that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2018
8. He also poked fun at our neighbor planet, Mars.
Nuke Mars!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2019
