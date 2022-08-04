Top 8 Elon Musk Tweets That Made People Angry

by
elon musk MSN 1 1
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Elon Musk has said many controversial things on Twitter. With his current plan to build his own airport and being seemingly forced to buy Twitter his name is on everyone's lips right now.

  1. He fully admits his tweets are “complete nonsense” so take what he writes with a gram of salt.

2. He also said his Twitter antics have always been at play.

Recommended: BLM Activist Spends $40k Donor Money on Designer Guard Dog

3. In one Tweet, he wiped $14 billion from Tesla's value.

4. He also claimed he would be selling his physical belongings.

5. He desired freedom for the USA.

6. He also wanted to take the company private.

7. Due to his 420 Tweet, Musk was investigated and fined $20 million by the SEC. He promptly gave them a new nickname.

8. He also poked fun at our neighbor planet, Mars.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by C Nation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Jae C Hong.


Website | + posts

As a certified credit counselor, Max Marvelous has coached over 250 Millennials to help take the stress out of money. When Max is not coaching, you'll find him reading financial books, indoor cycling, or visiting local pawn shops looking for swiss-made watches.

Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

Save Money With These 6 Easy Back to School Shopping Hacks for College Students

Next

What are the Most Expensive Colleges and Universities Around the World and Are They the Best?