Elon Musk Subpoenas Jack Dorsey as Twitter Legal Battle Heats Up

Elon Musk has subpoenaed Jack Dorsey as part of his legal effort to acquire Twitter.

Legal Trouble

Twitter is currently suing Musk in Delaware Chancery Court for failing to follow through on their original contract. Both Musk and Twitter have filed multiple subpoenas asking banks, investment firms, executives, and high-profile Silicon Valley figures for any information about communications about the deal.

Musk is reportedly seeking documents and communications from Dorsey about how Twitter detects, labels, and counts fake accounts. He is also seeking information about how Twitter uses active daily users as a key metric in its financial disclosures.

Musk's Side

Musk is arguing that Twitter hasn't been forthcoming about the number of bots and spam among daily users on the platform. He says that the company tried to intentionally mislead investors by providing falsified numbers in financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Related: Wellness Habits for Kids You Don’t Want to Miss

Twitter's Side

Twitter argues that its SEC filings are accurate and that Musk's team “spent months trying to invent a spam disclosure problem” but came up empty. The company is also claiming that Musk's efforts to finance the deal have lost steam, which contradicts legal arguments coming from the richest man in the world.

Dorsey Supports Elon

Dorsey has previously tweeted about his support for Elon taking over the company. Dorsey claims that Elon is “the singular solution I trust.”

The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step. — jack (@jack) April 26, 2022

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by CNation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.