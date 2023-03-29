Elon Musk’s Latest Twitter Update: Twitter Blue Accounts Only Allowed to Vote in Polls and Get For You Recommendations

Ever since Elon Musk took over as CEO and owner of Twitter, the changes have come fast and furious. The South African billionaire and wealthiest man in the world seems intent on monetizing the platform at any cost. His most unpopular edicts usually get rolled back after the users on the platform yell at him in his replies for a few days. Musk's reputation as a free speech advocate who bought Twitter to free it from the “woke mind virus” or liberal censors has taken some damage. Lately, even some of his biggest advocates have criticized his policies and expressed disappointment.

Policy Change Incoming

This time, Musk has announced, via Twitter since he fired the company's PR team, that as of April 15, only Twitter Blue subscribers would receive recommendations from the site's algorithm and be eligible to vote in polls. He stated his reasoning for the move: “The [sic] is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle.”

Independent video game researcher Liam Robertson said, “Are the AI bot swarms in the room with us right now?”

But Why?

Rather than mocking Musk, some of his admirers tried to reason with him and explain why they thought this was a bad idea. Musk didn't hear or acknowledge what they said. Videogame journalist and owner of Naughty Dog NDC, Ben, said, “I don't get behind this decision. You need to invest money into talent and AI tech to detect bots on the platform. This isn't the way to go. It could tarnish the platform.”

Musk responded, “My prediction is that this will be the only platform you can trust.” Ben responded, “Appreciate the reply. I admire your work, but essentially shadow-banning those who don't wish to pay for Twitter Blue could really hurt the platform in the long run. Just look at the replies in your thread. Please don't go ahead with this, dude. :(”

Where Have the Advertisers Gone?

Would this change entice the advertisers who have largely abandoned the platform to return? It doesn't seem likely, according to some of the responses. Vincent Daly, the publisher, editor-in-chief, and founder of Cute Monster Dad, challenged Musk's characterization of the change, “You won't have verified accounts. You're referring to Monthly Twitter Blue Subscribers who receive a blue check if they pay the monthly fee. No ID verification involved. Just payment confirmation. That won't bring back advertisers or much meaningful revenue.”

But You Promised

Multiple users reminded Elon of his promise to step down as CEO after badly losing a Twitter poll that asked that question in December 2022. Musk also promised that all new policy changes would be subject to a vote, and he was called out for not living up to that promise. Unfortunately, not following through on his promises led some to believe he was not taking his promises seriously and would not abdicate the Twitter throne or follow through on anything that he as promised.

Streamer Patterrz said, “doing a bit of fibbing are we, a little lying just for fun also when are you stepping down big guy?” and posted a screenshot of the Twitter poll where Elon told users that he would poll them about any upcoming major policy changes.

Politicians Got Into It Too

Even former politicians weighed in on the subject. Many users from other countries had something to say: Twitter is a worldwide platform for spreading news and information. Sanjeev Gupta, Former Special Secretary, ISCS, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India at Government of India responded, “Total Twitter Blue revenue till now – a measly $ 11 million! The 2nd richest guy on the planet will try to keep inventing one weird reason after another to make free accounts so unattractive that users are forced to buy Twitter.”

What About Free Speech?

Still, other users brought up the matter of free speech. Elon Musk claimed to be an advocate of free speech absolutism. While attempting to monetize the app, he is letting the people who supported his belief in free speech down. Venture capitalist Tanay Jaipura added, “Isn't this going against the freedom of speech agenda you purchased Twitter on? People's voices will basically not be heard in the town square unless they pay for it.” User WuTangKids retorted, “Is that how free speech works?”

As Clear As Mud

As a clarification, Musk added, “That said, it's ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service & don't impersonate a human.” This clarification caused an uproar because Musk supposedly declared war on bots. He tried to get out of the original deal to buy Twitter and shut off free API to defeat the “bot armies,” which upset many people. However, according to the Los Angeles Times, Elon Musk's reputation and his companies were promoted on Twitter through bots.

Social media influencer i3lsh quipped, “Also, animals are fine if they have a MasterCard.” Drag performer Eve 6000 said, “VERIFIED BOT ACCOUNTS, you literally are so embarrassing.” Former French Expat Delegate Marc Albert Cormier replied, “You're just making this up as you go along, aren't you?” Tech entrepreneur and investor Morten Øverbye commented, “April 15, you will remove verified humans but allow verified bots?”

Cash Rules Everything Around Me

But it had become abundantly clear since Musk sent out an email to the remaining employees at the company that Twitter's valuation is now twenty billion, as reported by The Verge, fourteen billion dollars less than when Musk took over the company in October of last year. It isn't known if Musk claimed the valuation dropped so he wouldn't have to pay employees more significant bonuses or if it is accurate or both. Still, it proves that Musk is concerned about how much money Twitter makes.

