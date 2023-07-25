Elon Musk’s Twitter Logo Change Sparks Speculation and Wordplay  

Infamous entrepreneur Elon Musk once again made headlines last week after announcing that Twitter's logo would undergo a change.

The Bird Will Change to X

Musk shared an image of the same “X” projected onto Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Monday morning as if to solidify the significant transformation: a simple “X” replacing the familiar blue bird icon. Following this revelation, curious onlookers observed the change on the web version of Musk's Twitter account, where the favicon now featured the new “X” logo, and the platform's homepage also displayed the striking symbol for some.

Additionally, the domain x.com was now redirecting to Twitter, indicating a significant rebranding after Musk's colossal $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant just a year prior.

A Search for The Perfect Verb

With Twitter's rebranding to “X,” a compelling question arises: What verb will replace “tweet” – a term that not only describes what users do on the platform but has become synonymous with the platform's essence?

The parody account of Elon Musk sparked a playful discussion by posing the question, soliciting suggestions from Twitter's witty community. The responses were as diverse as they were amusing, with many contributors playing with the letter “X” to concoct fresh and clever word formations.

The Wordplay Unveiled: “Xting,” “Tweex,” and “Xpressing” Among Fan Favorites

Users flooded the thread with creative ideas, proposing intriguing alternatives for “tweet.” Among the contenders, @SmyersTD offered “Xting,” a term that seemed to effortlessly incorporate the “X” motif. They further illustrated how conversations on the platform could be aptly labeled “Xchanges,” and closing the app could be referred to as “Xiting.”

Another user, @SicklyTheNinJa, cleverly suggest “Tweex,” emphasizing the inclusion of “X” at the end. They explain that it sounds like “tweets” but the ending “x” alludes to the idea of tweaking a message. The user notes how Elon Musk could incorporate “X” into other terms to maintain the cohesive style.

@DocAmoka joined the fray with two suggestions: “Xpress” and “Xpressing.” This user see the potential for these words to effortlessly replace “tweet” and “tweeting.” They showcase examples of how these new terms could be utilized in sentences, blending seamlessly with the platform's communication context.

Further down the thread, @badgerinorbit passionately advocates for “Xpress,” citing its self-explanatory nature in both sound and visual form. The word's second-layer association with “putting a message in the press,” reminiscent of newspapers but in the web3 era, resonated with them. Other quirky suggestions include “Xhale,” likening expressing thoughts to exhaling words, “Xted” – a playful play on “texting” without the “T” – and “Xhared” to signify “share,” although they humorously deemed this option a bit “dumber” than the rest.

More Creative Alternatives

Adding to the creative mix, another user proposed that individuals on Twitter, now symbolized by the “X” logo, be referred to as “X-Men.” This suggestion seemingly plays on the superhero group known as the X-Men, possibly implying a sense of empowered digital communicators (who knows). Meanwhile, offering an intriguing play on words, a second individual introduced the term “xzibits” as a potential alternative for “tweets,”

The Unyielding Sentiment for “Tweet”

Amid the wordplay, some users believe that “tweet” was already an established and official verb, asserting that renaming it after the rebranding might not make sense. Comparisons were drawn to Facebook's transformation to “Meta,” where many still referred to the platform by its original name. Another user echoed this sentiment, drawing attention to Google's rebranding to “Alphabet.”

Despite the corporate shift, the majority of people continued to refer to the tech conglomerate as “Google,” rendering the rebranding somewhat ineffective.

The user raised a valid question: if even massive companies like Facebook and Google couldn't escape the stronghold of their original names, what chance did Twitter have in altering the deeply-rooted “tweet” in people's minds? As the debate continues, it remains to be seen what term will ultimately prevail in the hearts and minds of Twitter's ever-growing community.