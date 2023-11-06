Elvis Presley’s Second Cousin Vying To Become First Democratic Mississippi Governor in Two Decades

Mississippi’s governor has been a Republican since 2004, with the position passing from Haley Barbour to Phil Bryant to current governor Tate Reeves. But nearly two decades of Republican control of the executive branch in the Southern state may soon change with the election of Democrat Brandon Presley.

I Know That Name

Presley’s name recognition has less to do with his political career (he served as mayor of the town of Nettleton from 2001 to 2007) and more with his iconic relative. Brandon Presley is the second cousin of the King of Rock himself, Elvis Presley. That relationship doesn’t factor into Presley’s political positions, but the name certainly doesn’t hurt recognizability or coverage.

First Democratic Governor of Mississippi in Twenty Years?

The real reason Presley is making national news isn’t his rock god second cousin, but his significant chances of becoming the first democratic governor of a deep red state in twenty years (it would be 2024 when Presley is inaugurated if he wins).

In the election for Mississippi governor set for Tuesday, November 7, the latest poll (performed by the Democratic Governors Association, which is associated with the Democratic Party) shows Presley just one percentage point behind incumbent Republican Reeves. That may not sound like a big deal, but for a position Republicans have held for nearly a decade, that kind of closeness in polling means something. It’s even more meaningful given that earlier polls showed significant leads for Reeves.

The most recent poll is bolstered by changing odds from political bookmakers Betfair. The UK-based organization now offers better odds on a Presley victory than a Reeves victory.

What’s Causing the Change for the Mississippi Voters?

Three major factors seem to play in Presley’s possible victory: money, changing voting laws, and a scandal for Reeves.

Presley has raised more than $5 million more than Reeves since January.

In 2020, Mississippi repealed an 1890 law that devalued the votes of Black Mississippians, making the 2023 election the first gubernatorial election that will see the state’s 40% Black voters’ votes properly counted.

Since February 2020, Mississippi has been in the throes of a major scandal involving the misdirection of federal funds meant for those struggling with poverty in the state to some of the most wealthy Mississippians. Reeves’ involvement with the scandal has been a significant question for the entirety of the race, but early in October, one of the defendants in the case filed to sue Reeves over claims that the sitting governor is controlling the state’s case to protect his political allies.

The money, an influx of Black votes, and an ongoing scandal that only seems to be getting worse for Reeves all combine to make Brandon Presley look more and more like a soon-to-be “Governor Presley.”