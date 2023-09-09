Embrace The Eccentric: 15 Forgotten Norms The New Gen Should Reconsider

Remember the days when cameras captured snapshots of nature and sweet moments rather than our faces in the worst moments of our lives? Perhaps you recall the moments you spent speaking with strangers you met in the grocery store— you share a sweet smile and hand each other a vegetable while exchanging a morsel of light-hearted humor.

A member from an online forum board posts a question inquiring about aspects of life the younger generation views as strange, but the older generations wish they didn't.

1. Not Recording Everything

One person mentions they suffered injuries in a car crash, and what they thought was a man calling the ambulance turned out to be a man filming her struggle. Social media is filled with emotionally raw or traumatic moments that probably shouldn't be posted for the world to see.

2. Not Being Available 24/7

A majority of Gen Z and a scattering of Millennials tend to have constant access to their phones. During a pitch-black movie screening, glaring lights illuminate those glued to their handheld devices. Even while operating vehicles, many favor having one hand on their electronic, the other on the wheel, and no eyes on the road.

3. Respecting Others' Time

You're Cancelled is an app that makes light of canceling plans with friends and family. The punch line? You and the person you made plans with download the app, track your plans, and if you wish to forfeit your fun, you push a cancel button. If the other person indulges in the same desire, confetti cannons explode.

4. Internet Privacy

Have you ever wondered why schools taught their pupils to avoid contact with strangers and never get in an unknown vehicle? Well, today, ride-sharing apps profit off customers purchasing rides from strangers, and linking your fingerprints and face shape to a phone is the newest form of high-tech. Makes you think, what are the people behind these screens doing with our information?

5. Using Headphones in Public

Aboard a five-hour flight from Miami to LA, my friend Maria sat next to a man determined to watch basketball on his phone, sans headphones, for the entire duration of the trip. The flight crew and Maria repeatedly asked him to quiet his phone or use headphones, but he sneered back and increased the volume.

6. Being Quiet at The Movies

Nothing is worse than diving into a fabulous cinematic tale and your neighbor speaking throughout the runtime. At a play a few weeks ago, I sat next to a man who would not silence himself about whatever thought entered his mind. The lady in front of him whipped around and informed him of his impertinent behavior, and he told her to get a life.

7. Going to the Library

I protested against my high school when they decided to transform the library into a media center remiss of any books and stocked with computers and tablets. Many respondents state their favorite place to explore is a library, and it's quite depressing that so many young children never experienced the gloriousness of books enshrouding them and the smell of old paper wafting through the aisles.

8. Being Alone

In today's society, constant access to media and communication lines with other individuals is the norm. If you turn your phone off for an undisclosed amount of time or go out to eat alone, others rubberneck in your direction and murmur about your choices. We should re-normalize the idea of existing without the company of others.

9. Healthy Conversation

Conversation is becoming a dying art. Just because someone disagree with you on something doesn't mean they don't respect you. Healthy disagreement is definitely something that needs to be fostered in all people.

10. Talking to Strangers

Do you recall the last time you approached a stranger and struck up a conversation? Did it lead to a riveting conversation, a lifelong friendship, or a fleeting feeling of shame? A bunch of users in this thread claim the younger generation should ease back into talking to strangers to break away from the need for constant approval attained through screens and gain in-person socialization skills.

11. Small Acts of Kindness

According to those on this platform, holding doors open for others, smiling at each other, saying good morning to a passenger on the same train as you, or indulging in any small act of kindness is a tactic not practiced by nearly enough of the population.

12. Going Outside

With social media, apps, and video games, people don't enjoy nature like they used to. Sure, individuals meander into the outdoors and record themselves participating in an outdoor activity, but how many people disconnect and recharge with the outdoor breeze and bird chirps?

13. Writing Letters

Writing postcards, letters, and thank you notes is a lost art few know the wonder of. Receiving a handwritten letter or postcard instills happiness and a sense of nostalgia, especially if you corresponded with a pen pal during childhood.

14. Being Present

Everyone is always in a rush. A rush to get coffee, a rush to get to work, a rush to get home. Why? What is the rush when we are all going to the same place? Why not slow down, inhale the air around you, and soak in the scenery? Take a moment to acknowledge where you are and feel your body.

15. Ponder

Not every moment needs to be filled. Having access to the world at our fingertips has made pondering and daydreaming an obsolete thing.

Source: (Reddit).