Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway Swap ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Stories During Reunion

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway swapped The Devil Wears Prada stories while interviewing each other for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series. In the 2006 comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt and Hathaway play competitive assistants to fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

During the impromptu The Devil Wears Prada reunion between Blunt and Hathaway set up by Variety, the two actresses started teasing each other right at the top.

“Did we meet before the table read?” asked Blunt to Hathaway.

“This is so embarrassing, because I remember every second of the first time I met you,” said Hathaway. “I’m so much more into you than you are into me. It’s fine. It’s fine.”

Blunt and Hathaway's chemistry on-screen helped propel The Devil Wears Prada to make over $326 million worldwide, which is no small feat considering how much Streep's character swallows every scene she enters. Both Blunt and Hathaway have awards-worthy roles this year: Blunt as Kitty, the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer, and Hathaway as a prison psychologist in Eileen. Both performances are a world apart from their fashion-obsessed characters in The Devil Wears Prada.

Anne Hathaway Said Emily Blunt Was “Shedding Stardust” When They Met for The Devil Wears Prada

In the Actors on Actors Variety interview, Hathaway recalls meeting Blunt for the first time. “You were shedding stardust,” said Hathaway to Blunt. “Then we went for coffee. I took you for a walk around where I live.”

During the interview, Blunt suggests that they reminisce about The Devil Wears Prada by reading movie quotes printed on cards. The first card read: “Can you please spell ‘Gabbana'?”

“This is a fancy story,” said Hathaway. “I was in Italy recently, and I showed up at my hotel, and they brought this incredible Italian cake to my room. They had written on the top, ‘Can you please spell ‘Gabbana’?”

“That is just the greatest,” said Blunt. “OK, this is one of my favorites: ‘Oh, I’m sorry. Do you have some prior commitment? Some hideous skirt convention you have to go to?'” [Laughs]

“I love that you crack yourself up 18 years later, because that’s what happened on the day,” said Hathaway.

“I would laugh all the time because I was so horrible to you most of the time in this movie,” said Blunt. “And it was your little face — this beautiful, slightly baffled face.”

“A deer in headlights,” said Hathaway. “You know, I think [Meryl] always wanted to join in on the fun with us. She kept herself so in character.”

Blunt added, “Do you know she’s never done Method acting since? She said it made her so miserable on this one, because we were all having a party on the other side of the set. And she was like, ‘I won’t do this again.'”

There is one The Devil Wears Prada quote that still slays according to the costars: “Well, I don’t eat anything, and when I feel like I’m about to faint, I eat a cube of cheese.”

“One of the most iconic lines in cinema history, Emily,” said Hathaway.