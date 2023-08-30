Emotional Avalanche: 15 Films That Buried Fans in Feelings

The genius of movies that can make you happy and sad is that while viewing them, viewers become so absorbed in the plot and characters that they experience the emotions that the characters do. Netizens suggest these 15 movies that will give audiences a better knowledge of both feelings and how well they work together.

1. Blue Jay (2016)

In Crestline, California, the home of their mountain motherland, two high school sweethearts run into one another at the grocery store after twenty years. As soon as they start conversing after getting coffee, they find themselves in Jim's mother's house, where everything throws them back in time.

The fact that there is no script and the superb language is improvised is what is most astonishing about this very moving adult drama. Everything Jim and Amanda say to one another feels genuine and devastating because of their fantastic chemistry.

2. Aftersun (2022)

This recently nominated Oscar-winning film, which portrays a beautiful father-daughter relationship, tells a compelling story with the help of beautiful musical expressions of emotion. Twenty years after their last vacation, a woman struggles to reconcile the father she knew and the man she didn't. Her emotional recollections of their trip are a riveting and tragic illustration of their relationship.

The viewer is brought through the joyful highs of the two of them enjoying their wonderful trip and the heartbreaking lows of the father's problems. Before the movie ends, viewers are given several hints to help them make connections on their own.

3. The Incredibles (2004)

Most of a child's life is still ahead of them if they see The Incredibles. Adults don't, though, which is a topic the movie addresses through its protagonist, Bob Parr, who experiences a midlife crisis and makes an effort to return to his former life as a superhero when he was younger, fitter, happier, and somewhat famous.

The nostalgic and depressing atmosphere is intended for viewers who are not just grownups but have been so for at least a few decades. Pixar dared to include that dark element, and older viewers will still find the scenes where Bob reflects on his happiest years painful.

4. Begin Again (2013)

Begin Again is a sentimental film about the highs and lows of the music industry, and the chemistry between the producer and the singer on screen enhances the music featured throughout the movie. The fact that the music takes center stage in this movie, where a disgraced record executive collaborates with a woman on her debut album after discovering her performing in a club, makes the love in the film appear more nuanced.

Keira Knightley's often underrated voice is the icing on the cake.

5. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

This coming-of-age tale is focused on the outcasts in this group who turn to one another for family. Charlie needs it. Their errors are adorable and cause numerous laughs throughout the room because they frequently mess up and fall short in the face of love.

Based on the Stephen Chbosky novel, it centers on shy but compassionate outsider Charlie, 15, as he explores his social life while dealing with the loss of his best friend, his first love, and his mental health.

6. Wall-E (2008)

It's a bold, lonely, and subtly tragic start to what is otherwise a family science fiction/adventure movie with little speech and a concentration on one single individual. Although Wall-E is a robot in the strictest sense of the word, the loneliness he experiences as one of the few “living” beings on Earth is eerily sympathetic.

While most individuals will never experience loneliness to the same degree, it is a normal human emotion that almost everyone will experience at some point. Since the turn of the century, loneliness has become increasingly widespread.

7. Room (2015)

Intense and gripping, Room is a film about a mother's love for her son. It presents the spectator with a look through a little child's eye as a whole new universe opens in front of him, as well as the heartbreaking truth of a mom attempting to hold it together for her kid while she is falling apart at the seams.

There are two captivating tales of escaping from captivity from a movie about a lady and her young son being held captive in an enclosed shed for years as she tries to make the best of their terrible condition for her son.

8. Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind (2004)

A couple undergoes medical treatment to completely erase each other from their memories when their love wanes. Joel and Clementine, on the other hand, begin dating after they once again meet paths on a train. They can't remember their turbulent past, though, as their memories were surgically wiped.

This emotional tale of the benefits and risks of choosing to delete unwanted memories is presented in this cult classic sci-fi romance film, where making the same mistakes may be one of the adverse consequences. The audience is divided into two groups: those who are pleased with their reunion and those who are dismayed by their repeated errors.

9. Inside Out (2015)

Most of this movie takes place inside a young girl's head as her five fundamental emotions fight to maintain the wiring of her brain that will allow her to deal with a challenging move to a new city and school. It's a vital and unavoidable component of life, is the message.

Kids will be able to relate to it to some level. Still, adults who believe they are too busy with adult responsibilities to feel much will consider it a solid idea. It promotes acknowledging and accepting all emotions and, as a result, is a touching and emotional movie.

10. The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Edge of Seventeen is a coming-of-age tale that initially appears to be a humorous movie about a youngster who struggles with social awkwardness throughout high school. The film is entertaining and will make viewers laugh until they cry. But there may be additional causes for the tears as well. Viewers can empathize when it is shown how lonely Nadine is and how her family treats her. It will also touch a sympathetic chord in many hearts.

11. Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

A young Robbie narrates the tale of his grandfather's extraordinary Akita dog, Hachi, as he stands up in front of his class. As Ronnie starts to recount the story of his grandfather, Parker Wilson (Richard Gere), a college music professor, and his fortuitous encounter with the stray dog that ended up in the professor's Rhode Island hometown, an astonishing tale of dedication and loyalty takes shape.

While it may be difficult to find happiness in this narrative, one needs to consider the joy the dog offered the man and vice versa.

12. The Farewell (2019)

A resolute Chinese-American woman leaves America and returns to China after news of her beloved grandmother has terminal cancer. Billi struggles with her family's decision to keep her grandmother in the dark about her illness. At the same time, they plan an impromptu wedding to pay Granny one last visit.

Fans of Awkwafina get to see the comic take on a more serious role, which she handles wonderfully. The entire movie may be summed up as bittersweet because it depicts both the joy of the family reuniting and the melancholy of the impending death.

13. Toy Story (1995)

When Buzz sees a Buzz Lightyear action figure commercial, he realizes that he isn't a real space ranger and that many other toys are just like him. Things become melancholy as the pace slows. When Buzz tries to see if he can fly, he falls down a flight of stairs, cutting off one of his arms. He is happier and more accepting of his place in the world after his subsequent misery and depression are played for laughs.

Toy Story is tragic for that brief instant when the knowledge hits. It stands when you realize how little there is to the world.

14. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

With Mussolini's fascist Italy as the backdrop, we watch Pinocchio learn what it is to be a genuine boy and encounter life's many paradoxes with the help of his conscience and his father. The movie explores how loss and the desire for life may have beautiful and tragic outcomes.

However, the scenes that do the opposite are some of the most accurate representations of profound melancholy in an animated picture. Many parts will make viewers grin, laugh, and feel pleased. Additionally, the songs are enjoyable and will delight viewers to have them stuck in their minds.

15. Finding Nemo (2003)

Whether produced by Pixar or not, this is among the best-animated films of the twenty-first century thus far. Even though it has a talking cast of marine creatures, it nevertheless manages to be a sincere and very human examination of what it's like to nearly completely lose everything, the challenges of parenthood, and how to deal with watching one's kids grow up.

The fears and pain of parenthood are conveyed unequivocally, and the worry and stress Marlin must cope with can only be felt by parents or those old enough to be parents.

