12 Employment Red Flags You May Not Recognize at First

Why is the shade of a red flag always so much more vivid in hindsight? Seasoned red-flag spotters pooled their experience and boiled down the employment-related warning signs they wish they'd recognized sooner. Keep reading to save yourself.

1. Overwhelmingly Positive Reviews

It may seem counterintuitive, but a complete lack of negative reviews on Glassdoor or similar sites can be a red flag. Bad employers sometimes inundate such sites with positive and anonymous reviews. Overly effusive employees who won't leave their name on the review are, most likely, the nightmarish employer covering their tracks.

2. Bad-Mouthing Employees

Don't feel special when your employer pulls you aside to complain about Tom's halitosis or crack a joke about the stain on Karen's pants. They're bad-mouthing you behind your back, too.

3. Employers Who Don't Replace Departed Employees

For one, there is a reason the employee chose to leave. That's a red flag in its own right.

When an employer decides not to replace the employee, your bad employer-dar should go crazy. This means somebody will take on the departed employee's responsibilities, which might just be you. Don't expect a pay raise to accompany those additional duties, either.

4. Guerilla Micromanagement

It's one thing to be consistently hands-on. Constant micromanagement is annoying, but at least it's predictable.

The type of guerilla micromanagement where an employer is suddenly keenly interested in your business (never in a helpful way, either) is a whole other animal. Guerilla micromanagement is an unpredictable, dangerous animal that's best kept at arm's length.

5. Putting Safety on The Back Burner

Employers who disregard industry regulations or general best safety practices cannot be trusted. If they're willing to put others at risk, they will put you at risk. GTFO of there and never come back.

6. Justifying Poor Pay With “Perks”

Sure, we're paying you one-third of what the market says you're worth. But look at this incredible team of professionals (who are also being grossly underpaid) you'll get to work with!

Remember, “perks” won't pay your electric bill.

7. Failure To Recognize Achievement

Make no mistake, some employers are impossible to please. When employers are slow to recognize high-achieving employees or never seem to issue praise, it could point to deeper fissures in the employer or even the corporate culture.

8. Overuse of The Word “Family”

Oh, we're a family here? A work family, you say?

The Manson Family, maybe. At best, The Soprano family. In any case, it's not a family any rational employee wants to be a part of. Professional emancipation never sounded so good.

9. The Raise-Related Performance Review

When an employer only issues criticism after you ask for a raise, they're not being fair or objective. They're finding reasons not to pay you more.

10. Slow Communication

If getting an email response from your employer feels like pulling teeth, it's a problem. Either your employer doesn't value you, doesn't have strong communication systems, or they just don't have it together in general. In any case, it's not a small issue. Consider seeking work elsewhere.

11. We Work Hard, and We Play Hard

Translation: Tammy in HR has a nasty drug habit, your boss Kevin is a raging alcoholic, and your attendance at weekly “strategy sessions” at O'Houlihan's Pub is mandatory. Yikes.

12. A Youthful Culture

If you look around and see only a handful of fellow employees older than 35, and you're not currently working in Silicon Valley, it's a problem. The abnormal youth means people don't want to stick around or croak from work-related stress before they amass 40 candles on their birthday cake.

Get out of there.

