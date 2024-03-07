Proud To Be a Woman: Empowered Women Movies to Celebrate March

Famous figures like Michelle Obama or Ruth Bader Ginsburg deserve celebration during Women's History Month. Still, fun, fictional characters like Elle Woods or Captain Marvel deserve a place in this month's celebrations, too.

Fictional women allow real women to see themselves in positions the world has said they cannot achieve. Sometimes, fictional women feel more empowering than real women, and that empowerment they offer deserves a celebration this month. To celebrate some girl power, look no further than these empowered women movies.

1. Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennel's directorial debut, follows Cassie (Carey Mulligan), a 30-year-old med school dropout with a taste for vengeance against those responsible for her best friend's sexual assault and resulting suicide.

By day, Cassie works as a barista, slinging coffee with all the enthusiasm of a zombie. By night, Cassie heads out to clubs and bars, leaning against walls, stumbling around the dance floor, waiting for a man to make a move on her. Unfortunately, one always does. She lets them take her home, gives them just enough rope to hang themselves with, and marks their names down in her mysterious notebook.

On her quest for vengeance, she falls in love with Ryan Cooper (Bo Burnham), an old classmate, before realizing the similarities between Ryan and the men she wants to punish. The film ends with a plot twist no one could see coming, taking the film over the top and earning it an Oscar nomination.

Everything about Promising Young Woman screams “Women's History Month,” but Cassie's vigilante dedication to doxing would-be rapists, her unyielding dedication to avenging her best friend, keeps this film at the top of the stack of must-watch films for the month.

2. Antebellum

Janelle Monáe stars in Antebellum, a mind-bending critique of systemic racism, the strange obsession with the reenactment of the Civil War, and the anti-Black misogyny still alive and well today.

The film opens on a plantation worked by enslaved Black folks, centering on an enslaved woman called Eden (Monáe). From the start, Eden makes her desire for freedom clear, telling friend and fellow enslaved individual Eli that they must find a way out. After Eden suffers a brutal beating at the hands of the plantation owner called “Him,” in which he marks her permanently with an iron brand, the fight seems to go out of Eden.

The arrival of a new group of enslaved people challenges Eden's fear of escape as one of the new arrivals, a pregnant young woman, knows Eden from the outside world and demands she do something to get them all out of their situation. As she falls asleep, Eden hears what sounds like a cell phone ring, and the scene shifts.

Successful author Veronica Henley (Monáe) visits Louisiana for a stop on her book tour. When she slides into the wrong car, Veronica realizes she knows the driver, has met her before, but before she can say something, she's knocked unconcious. She wakes up back on the plantation, and the earlier narrative continues.

Antebellum feels almost like a retcon of what actually happened during the Civil War, handing power to an enslaved Black woman and allowing the audience to watch her righteously enact her revenge, eventually leading the entire plantation to freedom.

3. Thelma and Louise

Thelma and Louise rewrote the book on empowered women movies. Starring Geena Davis as Thelma and Susan Sarandon as Louise in an action-packed film that offers a critique on misogyny, gives the two characters an opportunity for self-discovery, and celebrates female friendship.

Thelma joins her friend Louise on a fishing trip, planning to enjoy an idyllic weekend together, but it all goes wrong when Louise shoots and kills a man in a fit of rage after he tries to assault Thelma. The two women drive off after the shooting, neither sure of their next step. Stopping at a motel, they discuss their options, understanding the law will find them at fault, not the man who tried to attack Thelma. They make the decision to flee to Mexico, but Louise insists they travel without going through Texas.

On the road, the women meet J.D. (Brad Pitt), a young drifter who skipped out on parole after a conviction of armed robbery. After a night of passion between J.D. and Thelma, J.D. steals Louise's life savings and flees. Seeking to right the wrongs, a guilty Thelma robs a convenience store.

The two continue on their rush to Mexico, tracked down by Hal Slocumb (Harvey Keitel). Slocumb tries to convince them to turn themselves in, assuring them he will do everything in his power to give them the best chance at freedom. The women refuse and continue toward Mexico and toward their eventual doom.

4. Kill Bill

Quinten Tarantino‘s Kill Bill: Volume 1 stars Uma Thurman as “The Bride.” In 1999, The Bride, pregant, rehearses her wedding in El Paso, Texas when The Deadly Vipers and their leader Bill attack the chapel. Bill stands over The Bride, gun poised. With her last words, she tells Bill he is the father of her unborn child. Bill shoots her in the head.

Four years later, The Bride wakes suddenly from her coma. Killing a man who attempts to assault her and a man who sold her body while she was in a coma before she flees the hospital. After freeing herself, she spends her time getting back in shape, preparing her body to fight The Deadly Vipers and kill Bill himself.

The Bride fights through assassin after assassin, each bringing her closer to her eventual confrontation with Bill. As she fights the last assassin of Volume 1, the assassin reveals to her that the daughter she thought she lost is still alive.

5. Atomic Blonde

The Berlin Wall stands poised to fall in this graphic novel-turned-film starring Charlize Theron. Lorraine Broughton (Theron) serves as one of MI6's most elite spies and heads into Berlin, tasked with the job of finding The List, a microfilm of all the active intelligence agents in the city, and taking down an espionage ring.

Once in the city, Lorraine meets David Percival, her MI6 contact in Berlin, and dives head-first into the job. Lorraine and David fight the Russians and race against time, keeping the audience on their toes.

The film centers a woman in a historical spy narrative that feels a little bit like James Bond (but blonder), and while it doesn't make up for the fact that a woman has yet to take on the mantle of 007, the movie still earns itself a place amongst other Women's History Month empowered women movies.

6. Mulan (2020)

While either Mulan film works as a woman-centric, girl-power movie, the 2020 remake centers on the skill and ability of the central character and less on the musical numbers. Following the same narrative as the original Mulan film, the 2020 remake offers more action scenes and political intrigue than the original.

After war breaks out in China, Mulan seeks to protect her disabled father from being forced back into service. Cutting her hair short and wrapping her chest, Mulan enters the Chinese Imperial Army as a man, eventually finding her place amongst her fellow soldiers. When her friends and superiors find out her true identity, Mulan heads back home.

Mulan discovers essential information that could turn the tide of the war and attempts to persuade her superiors to believe her. Though they won't listen, the friends she made during the war will, and they band together to help her save China.

7. Charlie's Angels (2000)

Based on the famous 70s TV show Charlie's Angels (2000), the movie follows Dylan (Drew Barrymore), Alex (Lucy Liu), and Natalie (Cameron Diaz), three women who work in a private detective agency in Los Angeles. The women take on cases that require their particular set of skills, skills that lead them into high-risk and dangerous situations.

Tasked with tracking down the kidnapped Eric Knox, a tech mogul kidnapped by a competitor, the women come in contact with ghosts of their past, new, mysterious dangers, and more than a few oglers, all while receiving direction from the eye-in-the-sky, their fearless leader, Charlie.

The three agents scorch the screen in a Y2K-themed blaze of glory, complete with dated references and of-the-moment jokes. The film feels like the sort of thing the girl group should get together to enjoy this Women's History Month.

8. Legally Blonde

A quintessential girl power film, Legally Blonde stars Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, the airheaded sorority girl who captured the hearts of an entire generation.

After a breakup with her longtime boyfriend Warren because Elle isn't “serious enough” for his future, Elle commits to a more “appropriate” lifestyle in order to win Warren back. Elle puts her head down, works hard, and passes her LSATS. Between her LSATS and creating a revealing application video, Elle gets accepted to Harvard (“What, like it's hard?”).

With her acceptance to Harvard comes new challenges that push Elle to her limits and drag her outside her comfort zone. Elle works to make it to the top of her class, earning a spot in the prestigious internship with one of her professors next to Warren, who has moved on with a new woman. The internship allows Elle the opportunity to prove her worth to the program and challenge the status quo.

9. Little Women

The classic tale gets a new treatment under Greta Gerwig's careful directorial eye. Mamee March (Laura Dern) works hard to care for her family during the Civil War years, helped by her oldest daughter Meg (Emma Watson). Tensions run high between the firey Jo (Saoirse Ronan) and the romantic Amy (Florence Pugh), but they all come together to support the baby of the family, ailing Beth (Eliza Scanlen).

The film features Meryl Streep as Aunt March and Timothée Chalamet as Laurie. The March sisters may not always get along, but they can't live without one another. Set against the backdrop of the United States at war with itself, the March clan learns what family means to each of them and just how far they are willing to go for one another.

Though the story itself isn't new, Gerwig's rendition became an instant and beloved classic, offering a poignant look at female friendships, sisterhood, and the commonalities that tie all women together.

10. Bend It Like Beckham

Before her Pirates of the Caribbean fame, Keira Knightley starred alongside Parminder Nagra in one of the U.K.'s most popular films of the early Aughts, so popular, in fact, that it managed to break into American audiences with ease.

Jess (Nagra) dreams of football, her walls covered in posters of David Beckham and the entirety of Manchester United. Unfortunately, Jess' Punjabi Sikh parents don't approve of her love of the game and discourage her from so much as playing in the park. They want Jess to marry a good Indian boy and transform into a dedicated and loving housewife. But Jess's secret park playing gains the attention of Jules (Knightley), who drags her to a tryout with her team.

Jess makes the team, and her life becomes a game of cat and mouse with her parents as she works hard to keep her new activities secret. Jess and Jules' team wins match after match, quickly making local news, and her parents discover what extracurriculars have occupied her time.

11. Alien

Widely considered one of sci-fi's most significant films, the 1979 cult classic follows the crew of the Nostromo, a spaceship that stumbles upon an abandoned ship floating through space. The abandoned ship holds something sinister, and the crew quickly finds themselves hunted by an extra-terrestrial bent on their destruction.

Sigourney Weaver stars as Ellen Ripley, who takes charge of the ship after her senior officer, Kane, falls victim to the extraterrestrial. After an attack from the creature, Kane makes a full recovery with minor memory loss. Until a creature bursts forth from his chest and chaos ensues.

Fighting against an enemy that could be anywhere, including inside of them, the crew of the Nostromo seeks to neutralize the threat and save themselves. The creature outsmarts them at every turn until Ripley wins out against it.

Weaver's Ripley stands out as one of film's most powerful women figures, a character who set the mold for other empowered women of film and TV. For Women's History Month, Alien belongs on every must-watch list.

12. Set It Off

Set It Off critiques systemic racism and misogyny while showcasing a strong, determined group of women seeking to find any way out of a bad situation.

Fired from her job as a bank teller, Frankie (Vivica A. Fox) begins working as a janitor alongside her three friends, Tisean (Kimberly Elise), Cleo (Queen Latifah), and Stony (Jada Pinkett Smith). The friends find themselves in challenging financial situations and their sharing of their troubles leads them to forumlate a bank heist together.

After one successful heist, the crew keeps up the work until they attract the attention of a particularly dedicated LAPD detective, Strode. With Strode involved, the women's heists become more high-stakes and put them in danger of destroying the very things they sought to help.

13. Moana

Set in Ancient Polynesia, Moana follows a young girl living on a small island, set to inherit the leadership of her people. While she loves her people and her island, Moana dreams of something more, something just beyond where the surf breaks.

While the ocean calls to and has always called to Moana, she tries her best to deny it and works to make her family proud, trying at every turn to take on the responsibility asked of her. When her island suffers from mysterious ailments, she believes she can set out on the open ocean and discover the cause of the ailments.

Listening to the encouragement of her grandmother and the call of her ancestors, Moana takes a boat, a supply of food, and the Heart of Tefiti and works to find Maui, the god who stole the heart originally and seems to have caused the ailments. Upon discovering Maui, Moana realizes that the task at hand may be more than she bargained for, but she perseveres and works tirelessly to rescue her people.

Moana stands out as Disney's very first Polynesian-centric movie, and Moana herself is the first Polynesian princess ever. The film's powerful story encourages women everywhere to find the power within themselves, to push past their comfort zone, and to follow what they know as the right path.

14. The Joy Luck Club

Based on Amy Tan's bestselling novel, The Joy Luck Club explores the relationship between Chinese-American women and their immigrant mothers. The film focuses on the differences between the American and Chinese cultures, how they clash, and how that clash affects the families of first-generation immigrants.

Throughout the film, the themes of anxiety, hope, and love take center stage. The mothers, who meet regularly to play mahjong together, discuss their hopes for their daughters and the love they have for them. Their adult daughters regularly express anxiety about not living up to their mother's expectations. The movie shines when the women come together in understanding.

The four women and their four daughters each go on their own journeys and show a different facet of the Chinese-American experience. The immigrant experience and the challenges immigrants face give the film a poignant ending that draws the eight women together.

15. Whale Rider

Based on the novel of the same name, Whale Rider follows Paikea (Pai) Apirana (Keisha Castle-Hughes), the daughter of the chief of a Māori chief. Traditionally, only the firstborn son can become the chief, but Pai's twin brother and mother both died in childbirth, and Pai wants to claim her brother's birthright.

A staunch traditionalist, Pai's grandfather refuses to allow Pai to learn all she needs to know in order to be a chief, refusing even to consider her as a potential successor. But Pai's determination keeps her pushing the envelope and doing all she can to impress her grandfather.

In the film's most beautiful moment, the members of Pai's community attempt to push beached whales, precious and sacred creatures in their culture, back into the water. Thinking they can't succeed, the villagers begin to leave until Pai climbs onto the back of a whale. Coaxing the creature back into the water, Pai rides the whale until it throws her from its back. Fearing Pai has been lost to the waves, her conservative grandfather realizes the error of his ways.

Whale Rider remains one of very few mainstream movies about Māori culture, and Keisha Castle-Hughes's performance stands out so much that she became the second-youngest Best Actress Oscar nominee, securing this movie as a Women's History Month essential.

16. 9 to 5

Power trio Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda star in 9 to 5, one of the world's most iconic woman power films.

After her divorce, Judy (Fonda) must go to work as a secretary at Consolidated Companies. She works under Violet (Tomlin), a widow with a quick wit and a sharp tongue, and Violet helps Judy navigate the challenges of working for their sexist, egotistical boss. Their boss does nothing to dispel the rumor, often encouraging it, that he and another secretary who works with them, Doralee (Parton), are having an affair.

When their boss passes Violet over for a promotion, favoring a young man lower on the food chain than she, Violet, Doralee, and Judy commiserate at the bar. There, the three come up with a plan to get back at their boss and take matters into their own hands.

9 to 5 stands as a quintessentially vengeful woman movie without leaning into violence or dangerous revenge. Campy and light with incredible music and even better talent, 9 to 5 can't be missed!

17. Encanto

Disney's latest hit, Encanto, tells the story of the Madrigal family, centering on Mirabel Madrigal, a seemingly talentless member of her otherwise magically talented family. Mirabel doesn't quite know where she fits in her fantastical family, but she works hard to support them all anyway.

When Casita, their magical house, begins to act up and even fall apart, Mirabel takes matters into her own hands and searches out the cause. Abuela, the family's matriarch, rejects Mirabel's attempts to help, but Mirabel won't let her precious home go down without a fight.

As Mirabel hunts for answers to the magic problems, she learns more about her family and their relationships, digging up long-buried secrets of their past. Despite her lack of magical talents, Mirabel finds more answers and helps more family members than any of her family.

Encanto has an unbelievable soundtrack that kids and parents alike love. Mirabel's dedication to her family and her family's love for help offset some of the darker, more serious films of Women's History Month.

18. The Farewell

The Farewell stars Awkwafina as Billi, a woman who has recently learned that her grandmother, Nai Nai, has only a short while to live. The family gathers to meet about Nai Nai and what to do regarding her illness, but they determine she should enjoy the time she has left and not be burdened with knowledge of her illness.

In an effort to spend as much time with Nai Nai as possible, Billi flies to her town, Changchun, despite her family telling her not to. Billi fights to keep the truth from her grandmother but fights equally with the stress and pain it puts on her to do so. The film looks at generational trauma and the pressures of being a Chinese-American, first-generation child of immigrants.

Awkwafina delivers the performance of a career in the film, leaning into the emotional and poignant more than any other point in her filmography. The love between Billi and Nai Nai makes this a can't-miss film for the month.

19. The Hate U Give

Adapted from Angie Smith's Black Lives Matter-inspired novel, The Hate U Give centers on Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg), a sixteen-year-old with a foot in two worlds who doesn't quite know where she belongs in either.

Growing up in a poor, majority POC neighborhood, Starr attends an upper-class, suburban prep school with a predominately white student body. The difference in her home life and school life leaves Starr feeling challenged to find her place. But when a police officer murders her childhood best friend, Kahlil, Starr must learn to reconcile those different worlds and find her voice.

Despite her youth, Starr stands up and speaks truth to power at every opportunity, seeking to gain justice for her best friend and to draw attention to the systemic racism that even her school friends want to ignore. When the system fails her, Starr takes matters into her own hands and demands that the world pay attention, that the world do something about the inequalities Black folks experience.

The Hate U Give and Starr's story represent the experience of not just Black teens, but Black people the nation over. While it works as a Black History Month film, the power that Starr, a young woman, shows in the face of such persecution makes it a perfect film for Women's History Month.

20. Real Women Have Curves

America Ferrera stars as Ana García, an 18-year-old Beverly Hills high school student with dreams of attending college. Real Women Have Curves follows Ana as she defies the expectations of so many around her and fights to make her dreams happen.

As Ana fights to gain admission to her dream school, Columbia, she works in she also fights back against the bullying she faces, even from her own family, about her weight. After graduating, at her family's request, Ana begins working at the family factory, but she knows she still wants more than what the factory offers.

Real Women Have Curves celebrates women in all their shapes and sizes, from all walks of life, and shines a spotlight on the Latina community, an oft-overlooked community in media.