Empowering Based on a True Story Movies for Women’s History Month

Women's History Month means an excuse to celebrate all of the incredible, multi-faceted, diverse stories of women throughout history. While many of those stories remain lost to time, the stories that survive remain powerful and poignant and worth sharing at every opportunity.

From incredible tales of overcoming diversity to beautiful stories of love, the true story movies of women throughout history deserve celebration this month.

1. Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures follows the story of three incredible Black women working at NASA as mathematicians at the dawn of the 1960s. Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughn (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) fight against segregation, racism, and misogyny as they work to provide integral mathematical support for NASA's continued space exploration.

Not just for the math-minded, Hidden Figures serves as a fantastic watch for Women's History Month as it highlights three Black women who changed the face of space exploration.

2. A League of Their Own

During World War II, the lack of male baseball players threatened to shut down Major League Baseball, but Walter Harvey, owner of the Chicago Cubs, came up with a plan to prevent it, persuading his fellow owners to financially support a women's league. They scout for talent around the country and pull together a ragtag group of women ready to play some ball. The film follows the Rockford Peaches as they struggle to come together as a team, fighting one another, dealing with the ravages of war, and navigating the sexism of their time.

If a young Geena Davis costarring alongside Madonna and a can't-beat performance from Tom Hanks featuring the titular line “There's no crying in baseball!” doesn't persuade audiences to watch, the unabashed feminism should. While on the surface, the film feels light and comedic, it manages to dig deeper and encourage a feel-good feminism that shows the incredible strength of women in unbelievable circumstances.

3. On the Basis of Sex

The Notorious Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes center stage in On the Basis of Sex, the 2018 biopic that bases itself on RBG's early life and career as she struggled to earn her law degree at Harvard and then again at Columbia while taking care of her ailing husband and her infant daughter. The film documents her time in school and her early career working as a professor at Rutgers teaching “Sex Discrimination and Law.”

When a case is brought to her that gives her the opportunity to argue a man was denied access to support on the basis of sex, she realizes she has an opportunity to push back against hundreds of laws that deny women the support and rights they deserve.

RBG and Felicity Jones' incredible portrayal of her alone put this movie at the top of a watchlist. More than that, Ginsberg's incredible determination in the face of the sexism she faced personally and systemic sexism that she sought to push back against. The movie feels like an incredible way to honor the memory of one of the nation's most incredible legal minds.

4. Selena

Tejano pop sensation Selena Quintanilla-Pérez stole the hearts of millions of fans with her hits like “Como La Flor” and “Bidi Bidi, Bom Bom,” but her murder in 1995 cut her blossoming career short. Selena follows the singer's meteoric rise to fame, taking a look at her early life, the family dynamic that often complicated her career, and her romance and eventual marriage to Chris Pérez. Starring Jennifer Lopez as Selena, the film has a dedicated cult following, much like the singer herself.

While Selena doesn't leave audiences with a happy ending and warm fuzzy feelings, Selena's incredible story and her struggles to make it in the American music industry as a “crossover” musician feel like the sort of thing that Women's History Month is all about – overcoming and pushing back against the power that holds women back.

5. Erin Brockovich

Julia Roberts stars as the titular figure in this staple for Women's History Month. Erin Brockovich looks at one woman's desire to help an overlooked community, taken advantage of and physically injured by a company that couldn't care less about them.

After a disastrous experience in court, single mother Erin demands a job from her lawyer, who had once told her everything would be alright. He takes pity on her and hires her. Given real estate files to manage that involve a case between Donna Jensen and PG&E, Erin digs and realizes that it goes far deeper than a mere real estate case. PG&E's chromium plant pollution has poisoned the town of Hinkley.

An absolute classic, Erin Brockovich gives audiences a figure to root for, an enemy to hate, and a feel-good ending that would make anyone proud to be a woman. Plus, Julia Roberts appears in fighting form – what's not to love?

6. Harriet

One of history's most incredible and most significant figures, Harriet Tubman, worked tirelessly to free enslaved Black folks from the plantations they were forced to work in a system known as the Underground Railroad. Harriet stars Cynthia Erivo as Tubman in the fictionalized retelling of Tubman's life and dangerous work. The film follows Tubman from her youth through the moment that led her to become a conductor on the Underground Railroad and through her years of dedicated work.

Any month, Harriet reminds audiences of the incredible suffering of Black Americans under the system of chattel slavery and the unbelievable lengths they went to free themselves from it, but during Women's History Month, Harriet feels like an incredible look at Black women and their incredible legacy of strength and courage.

7. The Runaways

Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning star alongside one another in this biopic about the sensational all-girl rock band The Runaways and their tumultuous fame.

Stewart as Joan Jett and Fanning as Cherie Currie feels like a dynamite duo, and their chemistry captures audiences, lighting up the screen. The band forms around the love of rock ‘n' roll, but the group is quickly advised to bring on a bombshell as a lead singer to up the sex appeal. After an eventful audition, Cherie Curie impresses the band with her vocals, and the group officially forms. But their larger-than-life and differing personalities prevent the band from experiencing lasting success.

Nothing hits quite like an all-girl rock ‘n' roll story, and with the lesbian undertones (and that kiss!) between Fanning's Curie and Stewart's Jett, the film checks all the boxes for an exciting and empowering Women's History Month true story movies watch.

8. The Woman King

Viola Davis lights up the screen as General Nanisca, the leader of the all-female tribe of warriors called the Agojie. In their kingdom of Dahomey, the tribe liberates a group of women enslaved by the Oyo Empire, and the king of Dahomey prepares for war against the Oyo.

General Nanisca prepares a new generation of women warriors to fight in this war, instructing them and encouraging them with a strong but loving hand. Her incredible talent earns her the title of Woman King, declaring her the partner to and equal of the King of Dahomey.

Nothing feels quite as good as watching women battle against men, especially in a historical context when women didn't command equality or respect. The Woman King reminds viewers that women aren't just incredible now; they have always been, despite what the world may tell them.

9. Battle of the Sexes

Tennis great Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) goes head-to-head with the misogyny of athletics in Battle of the Sexes. After confronting promoter Jack Kramer (Steve Carrell) for hosting a tournament that awards the winning woman one-eighth of the prize pot of the winning man, King and nine of her fellow women tennis players sign on to be the “Original 9;” the group that would eventually become the WTA Tour (Women's Tennis Association).

The film follows the struggles of the Original 9 in the early days and centers on a challenge made by pro tennis player and struggling gambling addict Bobby Riggs. He declares that even at 55, he can still beat any woman tennis player. King's sound defeat of Riggs changes the face of sports forever.

Athletic or not, Battle of the Sexes stands out for women everywhere as an incredible example of the strength and determination of women and as a reminder that women can do anything a man can, often even better.

10. Frida

Salma Hayek stars as Frida Kahlo, one of art's most incredible and easily recognizable figures. Frida follows Kahlo as she experiences the trauma that would go on to inform her art and the rest of her life. After being impaled during a street car wreck, Kahlo's ability to walk is compromised, and she experiences often debilitating chronic pain. As she recovers from the initial trauma, she paints in her bed fantastic images that make appearances in her art throughout her career. The film looks at the bisexual Mexican surrealist's life as an artist, her tumultuous relationship with the famous muralist Diego Rivera (Alfred Molina), and her struggle as an artist in a male-dominated industry.

Frida stands as a must-watch for Women's History Month because of the powerful look at such a famous figure, revealing the behind-the-scenes of her life and exploring the pain that led to the art that has touched millions.

11. Queen of Katwe

Growing up in the Katwe slum of Kampala, Uganda, Phiona (Madina Nalwanga) struggles alongside her mother (Lupita Nyong'o) and her siblings until her life changes after a chance meeting with chess coach Robert Katende (David Oyelowo). Phiona becomes fascinated with the game and throws herself into it, quickly learning all she can and advancing in amazing strides as a player. Eventually, Phiona wins tournament after tournament, finding herself leading the Uganda team at the Chess Olympiads. Though she loses to her Canadian adversary, Phiona eventually goes on to become a Women Candidate Master and pull her family from poverty.

The unlikely and beautiful story of Phiona and her incredible talent serves as a reminder of women's resilience in the face of incredible adversity. It reminds audiences of the ways community and family can come together to uplift and support women.

12. The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Andra Day stars as the incomparable Billie Holiday in a power struggle with the United States of America. Holiday's powerful song “Strange Fruit” garnered national attention, and while the people around her suggested she cut it from her set list, Holiday stood beside the fact that the song needed to be sung, that the American people needed to hear it.

Unable to prevent Holiday from singing the song of death and pain, the FBI went after Holiday and her partner for drug use, incarcerating Holiday for a year. After her incarceration, the court stripped Holiday of her cabaret performer's license, but she could still perform at larger venues. She famously refused to play “Strange Fruit” at one of her sold-out shows at Carnegie Hall, signaling the end of her performance of the song.

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday doesn't leave audiences with a warm fuzzy feeling. It might, however, leave them riled and indignant at the atrocities so easily committed by the United States government against Black bodies. The film offers an unflinching look at an incredible woman who stood in the face of power and refused to back down.

13. Respect

The biopic about Aretha Franklin stars Jennifer Hudson as the famous Soul singer. Respect follows Franklin's incredible career, from her tumultuous early life to her even more tumultuous career. It takes an unflinching view of the famous figure's toxic marriage and the challenges she faced because of it, even diving into her drug use and not shying away from the downward spiral it sent her on. The film ends with Franklin's turn from drugs and alcohol and toward a new career in Gospel, singing her faith and embracing the life she wants for herself.

Respect manages to be both feel-good and inspirational while also showing the entire picture of one of music's most famous and influential figures. It reminds audiences that amazing women can be amazing even when they struggle and make a misstep.

14. Till

After losing her 14-year-old son, Emmett, in a horrific lynching, Mamie Till-Bradley does the unimaginable despite her grief and launches a fight for justice for her son. Emmett's lynching took place in Mississippi while as he visited family, so his body must make its way back to Chicago and his mother. When his mother identifies his mutilated body and sees it on the autopsy table, she collapses. Her reaction prompts her to demand an open casket for his funeral, allowing everyone who attends to see what was done to her baby boy. Mamie's fight for her son helped to bring about the Civil Rights Act of 1957 – forever changing the face of American history.

Mamie Till-Bradley's life itself is a testament to the power of women, and especially the power of mothers. Her bravery and passion in the face of the pain and suffering she faced make Till an essential watch among true story movies for Women's History Month.

15. Radium Girls

Radium Girls follows the lives of two sisters, Bessie and Jo, who work together at American Radium painting watch dials. Jo falls ill, and her doctors diagnose her with syphilis, but they're not convinced. Their sister died of so-called syphilis, who died two years prior, and Jo's virginity makes it practically impossible. Determined to understand Jo's ailment, the sisters do all they can to dig into what they discover as radium poisoning, realizing that American Radium knew about it all but refused to take the proper steps to prevent it from happening.

While not centralized on one particular historical figure, Radium Girls feels fitting for the month as it addresses the hard work women must do in order to be believed. It exemplifies the struggles so many endured for ethical treatment in the workplace.

16. Joy

Joy tells the story of a down-and-out single mother, Joy Mangano (Jennifer Lawrence). Supporting her entire family, and then some, on her airline booking job, Joy faces financial woes and the slings and arrows of her condescending, more successful sister, Peggy. Joy's friends encourage her to pursue her interests in invention, leading her to create a self-wringing mop. After a deal goes south, Joy pursues independent sales with QVC and, despite a fumble, sells out all products. A bad move on Peggy's part lands Joy in hot water, but her no-nonsense attitude and fortitude keep her and her company afloat, leading her to greater success.

Joy is a fun, lighthearted look at a true rags-to-riches story that doesn't feel hokey or “merely lucky.” It's a good reminder that sometimes all it takes is one good idea to change your life.

17. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

One of the Blues' most influential figures, Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), arrives at the Chicago Paramount Studios for a recording session, but the session drags on and on. Arriving late, with her girlfriend and her nephew in tow, she begins making demands that grind against the already fraying nerves of her band. The recording session carries on for hours, mishaps abound, misunderstandings run rampant, and multiple takes of “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” drive the group mad.

As they finally complete a recording of the first song, they discover the equipment hadn't caught any of it, and tensions reach a fever pitch. The film ends with a finished album, a fatal stabbing, and a less-than-satisfactory conclusion for several characters.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom might not focus on the feel-good angles, but it does give an incredible look at an oft-overlooked figure, integral to musical history. Ma Rainey gets the chance to shine, complicated, compelling, and confusing as she was, and audiences are exposed to a sliver of Black Blues culture in the U.S.

18. Belle

Belle tells the story of Dido Elizabeth Belle Lindsay, the illegitimate daughter of a British Royal Navy Officer and an enslaved African woman from the West Indies. After the death of her mother, Dido's father takes her back to England and entrusts her care to his aunt and uncle at their estate in Hampstead.

Raised as a free woman with her cousin, Belle experiences the strange subversive racism of the British aristocracy while also being confronted with the systemic racism of the British Empire as her uncle tries a landmark case in British History. Gregson v. Gilbert challenged the long-held idea that enslaved people constituted mere property and helped turn the tide toward abolition in the British Empire.

Belle serves as an amazing reminder that Black people and Black stories have always existed, had valuable and always will, even though it may take some work to excavate the stories from the depths of time.

19. The Glorias

One of the most important figures in feminsim, Gloria Steinem takes center stage in The Glorias. A bus full of Gloria's drives down the road and each version of herself examines each of the most integral parts in her life, from her exposé on working conditions for nightclub waitresses, her father's accident, her India fellowship, her admission to her abortion, her meeting with Dorothy Pitman Hughes and Florynce Kennedy, and more. As the walk down memory lanes comes to an end, the versions of herself on the bus are revealed to be Women's March protestors as the bus heads for Washington, D.C., for the 2017 march.

Everything about The Glorias feels like it was made for Women's History Month. It quite literally takes a look at women's history from the last few decades through the scope of one of the United States' most heralded, well-known feminists.

20. The Woman in Gold

Helen Mirren stars alongside Ryan Reynolds in a moving film about Maria Altmann and her fight to regain possession of her family's Gustav Klimt painting. In the 1940s, forced to flee Austria after the Axis invasion, Maria's family left behind precious heirlooms and mementos. The Germans looted what remained, taking everything of value they found, including an iconic portrait of Maria's aunt by Gustav Klimt, titled Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I.

Decades later, Maria lives in Los Angeles and discovers that her recently deceased sister had launched a fight with the Austrian government to recover their stolen painting. Maria picks up where her sister left off and fights until she regains possession of the famous painting and precious heirloom.

Woman In Gold represents a woman unafraid to demand what rightfully belongs to her, no matter what entities she must face to do so.