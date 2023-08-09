26 Empowering Books That Will Leave a Lasting Impact on Your Life

The world of books is vast and promising, as some texts change readers’ lives for the better. Here are fifteen empowering books that left a lasting impact on an online community of readers.

1- The Gift of Fear: Survival Signals That Protect Us From Violence by Gavin de Becker

This book gave one reader permission to be harsh for their well-being. They went on to explain the text helped them recognize how the fear of being rude leads them to compromise on their joy.

2- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

This title may seem odd for this list, but to one member, it reminds them how the universe has always been filled with nonsense. They have learned to laugh at such absurdity to save themselves from drowning in despair.

3- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot

This may be a painful read, but that’s precisely why it’s crucial. A reader completed it in just two days and found the significance of advocacy and raising one’s voice to help others. The strength and resilience one can witness in this text is transformative.

4- The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Like Orwell’s dystopian approach, Atwood’s piece takes readers to a world of a theocratic regime that policies women’s bodies. One person recalls reading this book in high school about twenty years ago and said it's what made them a feminist.

5- Women Who Run With the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype by Clarissa Pinkola Estés

According to a member, this book changed their life down to the point of retraining for a new profession. This piece compels women to embrace the fierce attributes of their instinctual nature instead of shying away from them.

6- A Stolen Life: A Memoir by Jaycee Dugard

This chilling read of an author’s distressing and traumatizing past, followed by her recovery, left a user in awe. It put her own struggles into perspective and encouraged her to keep going.

7- When God Was a Woman by Merlin Stone

This book allowed a reader to contemplate how much of history is erased due to patriarchy and colonialism. It’s a shame that patriarchal god mythology replaced goddess mythology.

8- The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin

This novel changed one woman’s life who believes her suffering is too much to bear. As she learned about the power of connections and the significance of finding peace in the unknown, she found joy again.

9- The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

This book transformed a reader’s understanding of how racism functions in the U.S. and their positionality as white. The reader came away from the book with a renewed perspective on social structure in both historic and current times.

10- The Choice by Dr. Edith Eger

Written by a psychotherapist and Holocaust survivor, this story is compelling. As the title suggests, the book focuses on the choice one has in their liberation.

11- Black Beauty by Anna Sewell

This book, along with The Plague Dogs by Richard Adams, has helped a reader power their passion for animal rights from a young age. While intended for children, this book is significant for fueling a cause.

12- Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson

Many have read this title in their teens and have gathered lessons that stuck ever since. The text questions high school's hypocrisy, giving many teenagers an avenue for their justified frustrations.

13- Adult Children of Alcoholics by Janet Geringer Woititz

This book has served to acknowledge children who grew up in dysfunctional households. As many readers experience the feeling of being seen, this compelling read quickly becomes empowering.

14- The Explosive Child by Ross Greene

For a parent, this book has offered immense insight into the uncertain domain of parenting children who show extreme temper and challenging behaviors. Knowing how to deal with such situations without blaming the parent or the child can be powerful.

15- The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle

A reader found this children’s novel an interesting love story as it helped them see relationships in a new light. The seething pain of lost love can help adults and children alike to come to terms with the uncertainty of relationships.

16- Comfortable With Uncertainty by Pema Chödrön

According to one reader, this book changed her life. It was her first introduction to mindfulness and meditation practices. She also mentions more books by the same author, When Things Fall Apart and The Places that Scare You to have helped during tough times.

17- The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

This classic book leaves one with many empowering ideas on self-discovery, love, and the treasures we had all along. One cites it as a classic self discovery book for all the right reasons.

18- Let The Great World Spin by Colum McCann

This gorgeous novel combines ordinary yet distinct narratives from all walks of life in a seamless concoction. Centered in New York City, the book gives the city's people a voice. For one member, this book made them “fall in love with life.”

19- Pollyanna by Eleanor Porter

This 1913 novel may be a classic children’s book, but for one member, it stands out since it programmed them to be optimistic. While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the aforementioned commenter thinks such a mentality is good for them.

20- Made to Crave: Satisfying Your Deepest Desire With God, Not Food by Lysa TerKeurst

This book offers many emotional and spiritual motivations to meet the goals of a healthy life. It teaches readers not to shame and silence their cravings but to listen to them, not by engaging in physical pleasures but by spiritual ones.

21- How To Keep House While Drowning: A Gentle Approach to Cleaning and Organizing by K.C. Davis

A reader highlighted this title as being the exact opposite of the Konmari method. Moving away from the obsession with minimalism, this text intended for neurodivergent people reminds us of how keeping our home minimal is morally neutral, helping many unlearn the shame.

22- The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

This incredible piece helped a member place less importance on always doing the right thing and overthinking every decision they made. A second reader mentions reading this book at a point in life when they felt lonely and isolated; the book touched them deeply.

23- The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera

This book challenges the notion of eternal recurrence by focusing on the importance of a person’s life. The universe may repeat itself, but a person has only one life, and whatever events unfold within occur once.

24- Love’s Executioner by Irvin Yalom

This is a book about ten patients with very human yet challenging dilemmas. As readers witness the contradictions of Yalom’s human responses and his position as a psychiatrist, much is to be learned.

25- Deep: Freediving, Renegade Science, and What the Ocean Tells Us About Ourselves by James Nestor

The depths of the ocean are overwhelming and transformative for many. This book helped one user get into diving and apnea. They were gifted with the courage and motivation to chase after their dream life.

26- Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide To Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab

According to a reader, this title and other books by Nedra Tawwab on setting boundaries are game changers.

