25 Life-Changing Books That Will Leave a Lasting Impression

The world of books is vast and promising. There truly is a book out there for everyone, whether you believe it or not. Some texts have made a significant impact on a large amount of people, which brings us to this post. If you want to find something to read that will leave a lasting impression on your life, you can't go wrong with any of the books discussed here.

1. The Gift of Fear: Survival Signals That Protect Us From Violence by Gavin de Becker

This book gives readers permission to be harsh when advocating for their well-being, all on the premise that the fear of being rude leads us to compromise on our joy. If you struggle with people-pleasing tendencies, add this book to your shelf.

2. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

This title may seem odd for this list, but it reminds me how the universe has always been filled with nonsense. The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy teaches us to laugh at absurdity to save ourselves from drowning in despair.

3. The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot

This may be a painful read, but that’s precisely why it’s crucial. The text teaches us the significance of advocacy and raising one’s voice to help others. The strength and resilience you can witness in this book is transformative.

4. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Like Orwell’s dystopian approach, Atwood’s piece takes readers to a world of a theocratic regime that policies women’s bodies. A popular read in many high schools; The Handmaid's Tale was one of the first feminist novels that rose to critical acclaim.

5. Women Who Run With the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype by Clarissa Pinkola Estés

This piece compels women to embrace the fierce attributes of their instinctual nature instead of shying away from them. You can be nurturing, motherly, and care for the home while also being a no-nonsense woman who doesn't take excuses from anybody.

6. A Stolen Life: A Memoir by Jaycee Dugard

This chilling read of an author’s distressing and traumatizing past, followed by her recovery, left readers in awe. It puts our own struggles into perspective and encourages us to keep going, even under extreme circumstances.

7. When God Was a Woman by Merlin Stone

This book allows us to contemplate how much of history is erased due to patriarchy and colonialism. It’s a shame that patriarchal god mythology replaced goddess mythology.

8. The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin

As you learned about the power of connections and the significance of finding peace in the unknown, you can find joy in unexpected places. Le Guin is a talented author, and her words of wisdom have impacted a generation of readers.

9. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

This book transforms our understanding of how racism functions in the U.S. and renews our perspective on social structure in both historic and current times.

10. The Choice by Dr. Edith Eger

Written by a psychotherapist and Holocaust survivor, this story is compelling. As the title suggests, the book focuses on the choice one has in their liberation.

11. Black Beauty by Anna Sewell

This book has helped readers power their passion for animal rights from a young age. While intended for children, this book is significant for fueling a cause.

12. Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson

Many have read this title in their teens and have gathered lessons that stuck ever since. The text questions high school's hypocrisy, giving many teenagers an avenue for their justified frustrations.

13. Adult Children of Alcoholics by Janet Geringer Woititz

This book has served to acknowledge children who grew up in dysfunctional households. As many readers experience the feeling of being seen, this compelling read quickly becomes empowering.

14. The Explosive Child by Ross Greene

For parents, this book has offered immense insight into the uncertain domain of parenting children who show extreme tempers and challenging behaviors. Knowing how to deal with such situations without blaming the parent or the child can be powerful.

15. The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle

Many readers found this children’s novel an interesting love story as it helped them see relationships in a new light. The seething pain of lost love can help adults and children alike to come to terms with the uncertainty of relationships.

16. Comfortable With Uncertainty by Pema Chödrön

This book was many people's first introduction to mindfulness and meditation practices. Other titles by the same author, When Things Fall Apart and The Places that Scare You, have helped others in tough times.

17. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

This classic book leaves one with many empowering ideas on self-discovery, love, and the treasures we had all along. It's a classic self discovery book for all the right reasons.

18. Let The Great World Spin by Colum McCann

This gorgeous novel combines ordinary yet distinct narratives from all walks of life in a seamless concoction. Centered in New York City, the book gives the city's people a voice.

19. Pollyanna by Eleanor Porter

This 1913 novel may be a classic children’s book and offers an optimistic point of view in an era where such messages weren't often shared. While the story may not be everyone’s cup of tea, everyone can benefit from looking at life from a positive lens.

20. Made to Crave: Satisfying Your Deepest Desire With God, Not Food by Lysa TerKeurst

This book offers many emotional and spiritual motivations to meet the goals of a healthy life. It teaches readers not to shame and silence their cravings but to listen to them, not by engaging in physical pleasures but by spiritual ones.

21. How To Keep House While Drowning: A Gentle Approach to Cleaning and Organizing by K.C. Davis

This book proposes ideas that are the exact opposite of the Konmari method. Moving away from the obsession with minimalism, this text intended for neurodivergent people reminds us of how keeping our home minimal is morally neutral, helping many unlearn the shame.

22. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

This incredible piece helps readers place less importance on always doing the right thing and overthinking every decision they made. If you feel lonely and isolated, this book will touch you deeply.

23. The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera

This book challenges the notion of eternal recurrence by focusing on the importance of a person’s life. The universe may repeat itself, but a person has only one life, and whatever events unfold within occur once.

24. Love’s Executioner by Irvin Yalom

This is a book about ten patients with very human yet challenging dilemmas. As readers witness the contradictions of Yalom’s human responses and his position as a psychiatrist, much is to be learned.

25. Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide To Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab

This title and other books by Nedra Tawwab on setting boundaries are game changers.