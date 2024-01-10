2024 Marks the End of the Line for These 13 Cars

Another year has come and gone, which means new cars will soon find their way onto dealership lots. However, it also means that some production vehicles have rolled off the assembly line for the final time. Some of them are well–known daily drivers, while others are long–time classics. Either way, it’s the end of the line for these production staples.

1. The Nissan Maxima

The 2023 Nissan Maxima started at $38,340 while offering 300 horsepower from its 3.6–l V–6 engine and managing around 20 miles per gallon in the city while getting around 30 on the highway. The Maxima also came with Apple CarPlay and a sizable trunk, which provided 14.3 cubic feet of cargo space. An affordable and reliable daily driver for over 40 years, Maxima’s internal combustion engine (ICE) days are over; however, there’s a good chance the Maxima will return as an electric vehicle (EV) in 2025.

2. The Alpina BMW B7

The most recent Alpina BMW B7 sported a 4.4–liter V–8 engine that used Bi–Turbo charging to generate 608 horsepower and 590 pounds–feet of torque. With that muscular engine, the Alpina B7 could rip from 0 to 60 in 3.6 seconds. Even though the B7 could be an explosive ride, it was also smooth, thanks to its chassis’ top–of–the–line suspension. Unfortunately for B7 fans, BMW and Alpina signed a deal in 2022 that led to the end of the B7’s production run.

3. The Chevrolet Camaro

A long–time staple of the pony car world, the Chevrolet Camaro had a variety of trims to choose from, ranging from $32,495 to $49,890 for a special Collector’s Edition. With a base powertrain that was a V– generating 335 horsepower, Chevy also offered the option for a small block–8 that generated 455 horsepower and 455 pounds of torque. December 14, 2023, was the Camaro’s final production day.

4. The Ferrari F8 Tributo

The Ferrari F8 Tributo sports the “most powerful V8 in Ferrari history.” The automaker famous for its prancing horse logo always produces exotic vehicles that generate tons of horsepower, and the F8 is no exception, coming with a V– V-turbo that produces 720 horsepower. However, like many expensive foreign automobiles, it was only available to a handful of wealthy buyers, with only one F8 going to the United States.

5. The Ford Edge

The Ford Edge is a midsize SUV that Car and Driver describes as an “aging crossover” that “struggles to stand out in a highly competitive and constantly evolving segment.” A few years ago, the head of Ford of Europe announced that the Edge would be getting the ax. With so many crossover SUVs to choose from, not to mention the realities of the EV revolution, it’s not surprising that the Blue Oval is edging this one out of their lineup.

6. The Mazda MX-30

The Mazda MX– is reasonably priced for an EV, starting at $35,4885. However, it only has 100 miles of driving range. Considering how range anxiety contributes to the reluctance of US buyers to adopt EVs, it’s not surprising that Mazda has decided to remove the MX– from its US lineup.

7. The Kia Stinger

The Kia Stinger is the South Korean automaker’s attempt at making a German-style high-performance luxury vehicle. However, while the Stinger admirably looks the part with an aesthetic that passes for Bavarian automotive swagger, its engine lacks the performance. At best, the Stinger generates 368 horsepower from its 3.3-liter Twin-Turbo that musters a 4.7 second 0 to 60 time. While Kia could bring the Stinger back as an EV in the future, the 2023 ICE model will be the last Stinger for now.

8. The Chevrolet Bolt

The Chevrolet Bolt’s final day of production was December 18, and along with the Camaro, Chevrolet is finished with the Bolt for now. However, Autoweek has reported that the Bolt could see a second life as a crossover electric utility vehicle. With an EPA–estimated 259 miles of driving range, the Bolt was also eligible for an up to $7,500 Clean Vehicle Federal Tax Credit. Chevy said the Bolt was “America’s most affordable EV,” with MSRP starting at $26,500.

9. The Audi R8

The last iteration of Audi's R8 supercar sports a roaring V–10 engine that generates 602 horsepower (the special edition GT version), a new seven–spee automatic (it's not a manual, sorry) gearbox, and rearwheel drive. Pricing and trim levels ranged from the V10 Coupe at $161,395 to the GT Coupe version at $253,290. According to Autoweek, Audi has yet to name a follow–up for the R8.

10. The Fiat 500X

The Fiat 500X is a crossover SUV with the cheapest trim, the POP–wheel drive, and an MSRP starting at $30,245. For a bit more money, the Sport model is available for an MSRP starting at $33,275. However, there will be no 2024 model for the 500X. Instead, Fiat will introduce the 500e, a battery–electric vehicle, later this year.

11. The Audi TT

Audi gave their TT roadster a fine farewell in 2023 with a “Final Edition” model that came with all the bells and whistles enthusiasts had come to expect from the German automaker, a 2.0–liter four–cylinder turbocharged engine, 20–inch wheels, and carbon fiber inlays. It’s an ICE that Audi is discontinuing to pursue a more EV-oriented lineup, so there’s a good chance that we could see an EV version of this iconic vehicle in the future.

12. The Chrysler 300

December 20, 2023, marked the end of production for the Chrysler 300. However, the 2023 300C went out in style with a muscular 6.4–l HEMI that generated 485 horsepower. Car and Driver noted that the Chrysler 300 has been a long-time staple on the hip-hop music video scene due to its “American–gangster swagger.” However, since the 300 is such a popular model, expect Chrysler to resurrect it as an EV.

13. The Dodge Challenger

While the Dodge Charger will get a second life as an EV in the form of the Daytona SRT EV, the Challenger’s fate is more up in the air now. A popular muscle car since the 70s, thanks to memorable appearances in films like Vanishing Point, the final Challenger to roll off the assembly line was a Pitch Black SRT Demon 170.